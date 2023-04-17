2024 Buick encore GX - Three-quarters front Photo: E.Descarries

• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Buick Encore GX.

• We welcome the more modern look of this likeable small SUV.

• On the other hand, the little engine seems a bit short of breath at times.

Birmingham, MI - At the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, the completely redesigned 2024 version of the Buick Encore GX compact SUV, the legendary brand's most popular model in Canada, was unveiled for the first time here.

Buick has quite a history behind it. It was the first brand to sit under the General Motors umbrella when the company (founded by Detroit's David Dunbar Buick in 1899) was acquired by William C. Durant around 1905.

Much more recently, despite GM's major reorganization following its financial problems in 2007, the Buick brand was retained while other important brands such as Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Hummer and Saab were abandoned. Today, Buick is in much better shape, to the point where its Chinese division is one of the most popular in that country.

Like many others, Buick has given up marketing cars in North America to concentrate on producing SUVs or crossovers. Buick does not offer electric vehicles for our continent either, at least for now.

2024 Buick encore GX - Three-quarters rear Photo: E.Descarries

Buick does, however, offer SUVs of various sizes in North America. The largest is the Enclave, the smallest the Encore GX. While the former is American to the bone, the Encore is built by General Motors' Korean partner, formerly Daewoo.

Recall that the Encore started its career modestly on the same platform as the Chevrolet Trax. But this time, GM is offering an all-new Encore GX (although it retains a platform shared with Chevrolet models). It is also now offered in a more luxurious Avenir version. This is the variant that Buick gave us the opportunity to drive in the Birmingham area, one of Detroit's most beautiful suburbs.

2024 Buick Encore GX sport Touring - Exterior design Photo: Buick

All-new, updated styling

The front end of the small SUV features more aerodynamic styling, including a large grille and tapered headlights (LED on the ST and Avenir versions). Note that the Encore GX is the first Buick to feature the brand's new styling, which represents three stylized shields.

The body itself remains that of a four-door SUV but with a slightly more tapered rear end. At the very back, the lights (LED again for the ST and Avenir trims) are noteworthy. The overall design is inspired by the Wildcat design study seen earlier this year at the Montreal Auto Show.

Strong points Harmonious design

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Steering Wheel Photo: Buick

A new, even more elaborate interior

There is a certain restraint from the global design team led by Bob Boniface; the interior is as modest as it is tasteful. The new dashboard highlights the Virtual Cockpit System principle, whose main recognizable feature is a 19-inch (diagonal) high-definition video screen.

This screen includes all the instrumentation and infotainment under a single projection glass. Of course, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included. Wireless phone charging is an interesting option.

The upholstery in our Avenir trim really reflected the luxury mission Buick wants it to have with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. For example, there is Avenir embroidery on the seatbacks.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Seating Photo: Buick

Despite its small size, the Encore GX Avenir feels like a big car. In addition, the meticulous construction has eliminated body and assembly noise.

The rear seats are relatively generous for a small vehicle and the headroom is comfortable. Trunk space is useful for small hauls, but once the rear seatbacks are folded down, the cargo space becomes surprisingly large (even if it is limited in width for wheel clearance).

Strong points Easy-to-read instrument panel

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Engine Photo: E.Descarries

A rather modest engine...

No matter which version of the Buick Encore GX 2024 you choose, you'll find the same engine under the hood. The tiny 1.3L turbocharged three-cylinder engine makes 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. The transmission that comes with the 4WD system is a 9-speed automatic.

Note that the base Preferred version is front-wheel drive (the only model that offers this mechanical configuration), and it then has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The steering is electrically assisted and the braking is four discs. The wheels have a diameter of 18 inches, while the tires that equipped our test car were Continental ProContact 225/55 R.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Front Photo: Buick

On the road...

Buick wanted us to get to know the Encore GX Avenir in Birmingham, Michigan. It must be said that this part of the United States, which has a more moderate climate than ours, also has damaged roads.

My first impression of the Encore GX Avenir was that I felt like I was driving a small luxury car, and one that was mostly designed for urban travel. However, I must say that the steering radius seems a bit too large for a car of this caliber, which can hinder some parking maneuvers.

The car is at ease in quiet suburban neighborhoods, although acceleration is not sparkling. Going from neutral to 100 km/h can take a few 10 seconds. Yet, the transmission does its job very well. What is a bit surprising is the sound of the three-cylinder engine; the effort is audible!

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Touch screen Photo: Buick

All along the way, visibility is very good all the way around. I particularly liked the dashboard display which is very readable.

Obviously, the emphasis is on seat comfort. In this respect, the Encore GX Avenir plays its role as a small urban luxury CUV very well.

The circuit proposed by the manufacturer took us through a section of highway, a good opportunity to evaluate the model's recovery capabilities. Again, they're not exciting but they should be enough for the purpose. And again, the engine sound is very audible.

However, where I could give a negative note is on the road handling. Although the Encore has a respectable handling, you can feel a slight form of pitching which I would most likely attribute to the choice of Continental ProContact tires. These were most likely chosen for their comfort, but I felt that their sidewalls could be soft. That would be enough to cause that little bit of body movement.

Otherwise, the steering, although light, seemed precise and the braking was very effective.

Strong points Almost traditional mechanics

2024 Buick Encore GX sport Touring - Rear Photo: Buick

If needed, Buick lists a maximum towing capacity of 1,000 pounds for its Encore GX (which itself weighs some 3,335 pounds). Of course, there was no snow in this area, but once in Canada, the Encore GX Avenir's 4WD configuration should be an asset during the winter season, especially in places where it snows heavily.

What I wasn't able to do during this first contact was to measure the "real" fuel consumption of this little Buick. The American EPA says that this SUV should average 8.4 L/100 km.

As for pricing, when the Encore GX arrives at our Canadian dealerships, these various models should be priced as follows:

Preferred TA - $29,649 + $2,200 shipping

Preferred AWD - $31,649 + $2,200 freight

ST AWD - $33,299 + $2,200 shipping

Avenir TI - $36,079 + $2000 shipping

2024 Buick Encore GX sport Touring - Logo Photo: Buick

Strong competition

Even though the new Encore GX comes with a more modern line and certainly more geared towards a younger clientele, it will have to compete with some pretty stiff competition. Notably :

Honda CR-V

Kia Soul

Mazda CX-30

Volkswagen Taos