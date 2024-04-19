• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Buick Envista ST.

The introduction of the Envista marks a significant evolution in the Buick lineup, reflecting the brand's ambition to meet modern consumer expectations for sub-compact SUVs. The ST (Sport Touring) model is positioned in the middle of the lineup as a particularly attractive option for those seeking a vehicle that combines style, technology and driving performance, while remaining within an accessible price range.

2024 Buick Envista ST tested | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Buick Envista - What's new?

It's an all-new model in 2024, so everything.

The 2024 Buick Envista ST, with its distinctive design, aims to attract a younger, more dynamic audience to the brand. This has long been an objective at Buick, but it's fair to say the brand has been working harder on this lately.

The Envista is part of the trend towards compact, sporty SUVs. Like the brand's other recently updated models, the Envista ST stands out for its bold approach to exterior and interior design, as well as its cutting-edge technological equipment, including features such as wireless connectivity and a full range of driving aids.

This positioning is strategic for Buick, a brand traditionally perceived as conservative, which is seeking to rejuvenate its image and broaden its customer base. By integrating the Envista 2024 into its range, Buick is sending a clear message: it is ready to innovate and adapt to the changing tastes and needs of the automotive market.

The ST model in particular thus serves as a bridge between Buick's heritage and the aspirations for performance, style and technology sought by a new generation of buyers.

2024 Buick Envista ST black | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Buick Envista ST - 8/10

Adopting a coupe-like profile, the Envista ST's exterior design features gloss black accents, optional 19-inch gloss black wheels and subtle chrome accents. This sporty yet elegant look marks a significant evolution in the Buick range.

Interior of 2024 Buick Envista ST | Photo: K.Soltani

The interior

The Buick Envista offers an elegantly designed cabin, featuring synthetic leather seats with ST embroidery, enhanced by contrasting 'Santorini Blue' stitching. Despite the presence of plastics, the cabin's remarkable soundproofing, thanks to Buick's QuietTuning technology, which reduces external noise, creates a peaceful and comfortable driving experience.

In the rear, it's not too difficult for two adults to get comfortable, even on long journeys. The trunk, with its 586 litres, can easily swallow the luggage of all these good folks – within reason.

Touchscreen of 2024 Buick Envista ST | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Buick Envista ST - 8.5/10

The infotainment system is intuitive and fluid, with effective support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both wired and wireless. We're talking 19 inches in screen diagonal combined.

Below the infotainment screen are all the climate control and heated seat controls.

Wireless charging, standard on the Avenir trim and optional on other versions, also helps to keep the cabin organized and well laid out.

The option of a sunroof on the two higher trims adds an extra dimension to the cabin, offering more light and a feeling of increased space. Finally, the heated steering wheel, exclusive to the "Avenir" trim and optional on other trims, promises comfort and warmth on cold mornings. These features, combining comfort, convenience and connectivity, underline Buick's commitment to offering advanced and accessible technology through the 2024 Buick Envista ST.

Glimpse of 2024 Buick Envista ST | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Buick Envista ST - 7/10

Powered by a turbocharged 1.2L 3-cylinder engine, the Buick Envista ST delivers 136 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque, which are quite modest numbers. Despite this, the SUV offers a relatively energetic driving experience thanks to the turbocharger, while remaining economical in the city. You can't ask too much of it, and you can't push it too hard, but in the city it's right at home. In this context, I really liked this powertrain.

Driving the 2024 Buick Envista ST - 8/10

After a week of testing the 2024 Buick Envista ST, I was really surprised by how well it drove. Starting up is quick and responsive, which I liked right from the start. I had no particular expectations at the start of my test drive. By the end of the week, I was totally won over. Whether in town or on the freeway, the Envista is very comfortable, and its suspension absorbs potholes well while maintaining good stability.

The only drawback is that there is no all-wheel drive version of this model. If you want to check that box, you'll have to look to its big brother, the Buick Encore GX.

Otherwise, the thing that struck me most was its low fuel consumption. For an SUV (even of this small size), fuel efficiency performance far exceeded my expectations.

I was asked several times what I thought of this model, which is after all completely new to the market. The curious were mainly interested in its looks. But when I told them about the price, they were all astonished, especially given the quality of the interior fittings and the sporty styling of the ST model. My black-on-black model was really classy.

Range and fuel consumption

According to Buick, the vehicle has an estimated fuel consumption of 8.4 L/100 km in urban areas and 7.4 L/100 km on the highway.

Our tests at Auto123 revealed an average consumption of 8.0 liters / 100 km in mixed conditions, while on the highway, consumption was reduced to 7.4 liters / 100 km, all achieved in winter conditions.

2024 Buick Envista ST, logo | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Buick Envista pricing in Canada

The base Envista Preferred model starts at $29,825, while the Envista ST (Sport Touring) starts at $31,125, offering excellent value in its class. The range-topping Envista Avenir starts at $34,725.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Buick Envista

Does the Buick Envista come with all-wheel drive?

No; the new Envista is only available with front-wheel drive.

What are the safety features of the 2024 Buick Envista ST?

The Buick Envista ST is equipped with advanced safety systems, including adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The final word

As a replacement for Buick's defunct Encore, the all-new Buick Envista proves a particularly attractive option for those seeking a vehicle that combines style, technology and driving performance, while remaining within an accessible price range.

We would have liked to see a four-wheel drive option on offer, but we agree that this would have made this price range a little less accessible. In this segment, even at the top end of the market, compromises have to be made...

Strong points Attractive design

Attractive design Well-equipped interior

Well-equipped interior Comfortable, economical driving Weak points No all-wheel drive

No all-wheel drive Some plastics in the cabin

2024 Buick Envista ST, profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Competitors of the 2024 Buick Envista

- Chevrolet Trailblazer

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Kona

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Mini Countryman

- Volkswagen Taos