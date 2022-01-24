Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Here’s a First Full Image of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV

The all-electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer is set to be officially unveiled on July 18, but clearly the largest division of General Motors (GM) is eager to get folks talking before then. The automaker has shared a first full image of the Blazer EV to set the mood. Expect more teasers in the coming weeks.

The most notable point we take from this image is the visual signature. The look of the Blazer EV is related to the current gasoline version, but with cleaner, more angular lines. The front end is very busy, but that seems to be the norm with the company's products.

Chevrolet Blazer SS EV 2024, calandre
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Blazer SS EV 2024, calandre

It's also more ground-hugging and aggressive looking. Let's not forget that this is the SS performance version of the EV - the regular versions could look milder and straightforward. We should learn what’s different between this SS trim and the rest of the range on the day of the unveiling.

As for the vehicle's components, all of those will also be revealed in July. We do know that the Blazer EV is based on GM's Ultium architecture and borrows elements that will also serve the Silverado EV, Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Equinox EV. General Motors has a wide range of electric motors and battery configurations to choose from, so it could make of a number of choices in that respect.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV goes on sale next spring as a 2024 model. Stay tuned for all the details next month.

