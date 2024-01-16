• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS.

In the interests of fairness, if I had driven this small SUV just a few weeks later, once the first real snowfalls started to hit my corner of the country, I may not have had such a wonderful time with it. Because there is no all-wheel configuration in the offering for the Trax, despite it being redesigned for 2024.

That said, most of the year even us Canadians spend far more time driving on roads that aren’t snow- or ice-covered than that are, and in that context this new, larger Trax is a little dream.

Note that by larger, I mean it’s not really a subcompact, even though it is. Technically it is, but it’s actually a bit bigger than the Kia Seltos, itself bigger than the subcompact Kia Niro. Simple, no? The main thing to know is that you get a fairly spacious environment for a small SUV; this will do a perfectly honorable job transporting an average family of four to and fro.

Specifications sheet of 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS

The new 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax

The front wheels of the Trax are powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo engine, which working with a 6-speed auto transmission delivers 137 hp and 162 lb-t of torque. Those are modest numbers that will make you take note when accelerating hard up a hill, say. But again, the vast majority of your time is not doing that in this Trax, and its best qualities come to the fore in the places it’s most likely to be used (more on that in a bit); plus you get active noise cancellation as standard equipment, which helps with the yelping…

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS, blue Photo: D.Boshouwers

Versions of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax

The 2024 Trax offering starts with the base LS model ($21,699 MSRP), climbing from there to the 1RS ($23,199), then the LT ($26,099) and finally to the 2RS and the Activ, both priced at $28,199.

The price point on that base model is especially attractive, though you do have to accept only modest extras for that. Still, those do include heated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and the usual basic collection of safety/drive assist functions.

The LT grows the dashboard’s touchscreen to 11 inches (along with an 8-inch digital cluster for the driver) and throws in USB charge ports, automatic climate control and a cargo cover. The 2RS and Activ get the most features, obviously, but they differ between them, as the RS is sportier in focus while the Activ sees itself as hardier (both adjectives that are only true in a very relative sense here, let’s be clear).

If you prefer 19-inch wheels, a sportier steering wheel and unique accents inside, the RS is your choice. Otherwise, the Activ gives you a power-adjust driver’s seat.

Interior of 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS Photo: D.Boshouwers

Into the interior

Our tester was the 2RS so I’ll refrain from placing any kind of judgment on the base model, but our version offered a comfortable, relatively roomy and smartly designed interior that I could find little to criticize about – especially when keeping in mind those prices on the stickers. This is not a fancy interior, or even one with pretentions about competing with fancy interiors elsewhere. But most of the surfaces are pleasant to the touch, and the layout of the dash and central console are logical and non-irritating. There’s not a TON of space for stuff in front of the shift lever, but at worst you can lift up the armrest cover and pitch stuff in there.

You won’t sink into the leatherette-covered seats, exactly, but their comfort level was just fine from where I sat, so to speak. The seats are the same in back, and while you won’t find compact-SUV-level room back there, know that there are 3 inches more second-row space than in the old Trax.

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Chevrolet Trax

This is a small vehicle with a small engine, but it is not a small vehicle with a small engine that’s saddled with a CVT. The 6-speed auto transmission that is here really helps this car do well in its native environment. This zips around town like nobody’s business and is perfectly suited to suburbs and commutes, the small number of horsepower partially camouflaged by the smooth, supportive action of the gearbox. That settled, you can enjoy the agile and nimble handling and suffer the occasional screaming-up-an-ascent-on-the-highway experience with good humour! Especially if you keep in mind how affordable this car is in a landscape where affordable cars are an increasingly endangered species.

Fuel consumption is one area on I tentatively place an asterisk. Official estimates from EnerGuide in Canada are 8.3L/100 km (city) and 7.4L/100 km (highway), which are decent if not earth-shattering. But even in pre-winter weather, I only managed 9.1L/100 km combined. Granted my time was heavy on city driving and light on highway trips, but I still came in above that highway average, by some distance. A longer test might give a truer idea of the fuel efficiency of this model. Remember that there are hybrid options now in this segment, starting with the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS tested Photo: D.Boshouwers

The last word

This is likely the best product Chevrolet has in its stable right now, when you factor in the value it offers. In the affordable-vehicle market, it’s hard to think of another model that outpaces this one. I haven’t mentioned the design but you can judge for yourself. Personally I very much like its new look; the increased length, width and wheelbase really does it good, as do the design changes in front and in back. It’s a sharp-dressed car on the road, is what it is. On top of which, it’s a superior performer in the city and surroundings with its nimbleness and sprightly feel. I’m pulling for this model.

Competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax

- Buick Envista

- Hyundai Venue

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Toyota Corolla Cross

- Volkswagen Taos

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 2024, rear Photo: D.Boshouwers