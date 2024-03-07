Comparison: 2024 Chevrolet Trax vs 2024 Kia Seltos

• Auto123 compares the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos.

As the subcompact crossover segment continues its growth spurt, Kia and Chevrolet are right in the thick of the action with the Seltos and Trax, respectively. One of those has been completely redesigned for this year, the other gets a refreshed exterior and interior, plus a few tweaks under the hood.

Both are competitively priced, both come from OEMs that have a proven track record in the segment and both are worth a closer look if you’re considering a modern, comfortable and efficient way to move couples and small families in style.

2024 Chevrolet Trax Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax – 7.5/10

The Trax may be a crossover and gets a slightly taller ride height as a result. But it also gets a wide stance, and the Activ spec seen here has black 18-inch wheels for a slightly squatter, more car-like stance. It’s even canted forward a bit, the designers taking their best shot at providing a “moving even while at a standstill” look.

A cliché? Perhaps, but the narrow DRLs (sitting above the low-mount headlights), contrasting-colour side cladding, grille and wing mirrors and the dark-tint rear glass make for a surprisingly grown-up look. And aside from the white finish seen here, there are a number of choice colours such as Cacti Green and Nitro Yellow if you’re looking for something a little brighter or more youthful.

The new 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Kia Seltos – 7/10

No question that with the interesting headlight shape, re-styled front light bar and newly added rear light bar, plus the patented Tiger Nose grille, 18-inch black wheels with chrome inserts and roof spoiler, the Seltos catches the eye – even in white like the Trax.

But it seems to be a bit more try-hard than the Trax. The Chevy just seems to more naturally combine its futuristic elements like the DRLs and wheels without making it look like the designers neared the end of the modelling and went “oops; better add something here to modernize this a bit”. The Seltos doesn’t have quite the same effect; it also looks taller than does the Trax.

Like the Trax, the Seltos is offered in a number of bright colours to brighten things up, including Neptune Blue or Valais Green.

Interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax Photo: D.Heyman

Interior of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax – 7.5/10

The name of the game here – especially in the back row – is space. Both front and back, there’s plenty of room for even the longer-legged (though the gear lever does sit a little close to the driver’s right thigh), but back seat space is such that you should have no trouble fitting a couple of child seats back there – as we did – and even ferrying an adult or two.

It does lose points for not offering a rear centre armrest. There are a couple of USB ports back there, one USB-A and one USB-C, so you should have no trouble charging the family’s devices. The seats also fold in a 40/60 split, but a pass-through centre opening would have served the dual purpose of allowing for hauling longer items and making possible the armrest.

Interior of 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman

Interior of the 2024 Kia Seltos – 7.5/10

While the Seltos’ back seat has less legroom, it adds a generous helping of headroom for rear passengers, and even though my SX tester had the optional sunroof, up front headroom is ample as well. The Seltos actually provides a slightly airier cabin than does the Trax, and you get a rear centre armrest with a pair of cupholders. It’s also a 60/40 split, though, dashing any hopes of being able to haul longer items without losing an entire outboard seat.

Up front, in addition to the headroom, the gear lever is less in the way and the view forward has seen an improvement thanks to a new dash design. Used to be the gauge cluster and infotainment displays had separate pods of their own that sat high on the dash; those have been replaced by twin 10.25-inch displays that sit lower down. The SX version, meanwhile, adds Bose audio, synthetic leather seating and that sunroof.

Multimedia screen of 2024 Chevrolet Trax Photo: D.Heyman

Technology and safety in the 2024 Chevrolet Trax – 8/10

The Trax comes with many bells and whistles - wireless charging (the pad is easy to access just ahead of the shifter), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and WiFi hotspot are all present. Google Built-In has not made its way to the Trax yet, although one suspects that could be a running change a little further down the road.

The 11-inch touch display (available on LT and up; other trims get an 8-inch unit) has crisp graphics and is nicely responsive. Better yet, you don’t have to make use of the touchscreen to access the climate control system, as there’s a set of hard buttons for that. Unlike some other GM products, there’s a traditional knob for your headlight control, which just makes so much more sense going through the touchscreen. The Activ model we tested gets heated seats (three levels) for both front occupants, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Multimedia screen of 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman

Technology and safety in the 2024 Kia Seltos – 7.5/10

The Seltos has been given the company’s latest, faster infotainment system, but wireless CarPlay or Android Auto are both still a no-go. And since the USB ports (one A, one C) are mounted behind the shifter, you’re going to have to deal with unsightly cables if you want to make use of those apps. There is a handy shelf for wireless charging which is nice, but not having wireless applications takes the sheen off that feature a little.

I do prefer the Seltos’ backup cam to that of the Trax, as it offers two views rearwards and keeps a panel on the right so you don’t lose sight of your navi map or what have you. While I like how the digital gauge cluster gets three different views depending on the drive mode chosen, the native infotainment interface remains too devoid of colour and it doesn’t look like it’s changed much through the years.

2024 Chevrolet Trax, rear light Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Chevrolet Trax – 7/10

Power for the Trax comes from a single engine choice, a tiny 1.2L turbo 4-cylinder good for 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque, fed to the front wheels only – there is no AWD option – via a 6-speed automatic transmission. There is a manual mode of sorts, but you have to change gear via a tiny button on the side of the shift knob. Would the sporty-looking Trax do well to receive paddle shifters? Sure, but that’s likely going to come at a cost premium that folks shopping at this level probably want to avoid.

While the power figures are fine for this small, light car (it only weighs about 3,000 lb), I wish the transmission and engine were able to get onto the same page with less delay, both when setting off and in-between shifts. Once it does get sorted, the power delivery will get you where you need to go, and while the engine note is a little lumpy, the Trax still feels a zippy car when everything comes together.

While the impressive interior dimensions are a good start in terms of ride comfort, it could all come undone if the ride itself was too brittle or harsh. Luckily, that’s not the case. Even with the fairly large 18-inch wheels and on winter rubber, railway crossings, sagging concrete and other common Canadian road imperfections are handled very well, to the point you feel you’re driving a larger car – in a good way.

I also found the steering to be responsive, allowing for quick maneuvres through tight urban confines. I do wish the vehicle was a little easier to see out of, however. The a-pillars are quite large, creating forward and left/right – but especially right – blind spots, so you’ll want to take extra care to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, especially on a wet winter’s night in Vancouver, say.

Driving of 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Kia Seltos – 8/10

Unlike the Trax, the Seltos gets either AWD or FWD and two engine choices: a 2.0L 4-cylinder good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque – same as last year – and a 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder good for 195 hp and 195 lb-ft (a 20-hp jump).

All 2.0 models get an intelligent variable automatic – basically a CVT – while the 1.6 gets a nicely quicky-shifting 8-speed auto. Coupled with those power figures, the Seltos 1.6 – like our SX tester – is a quick crossover. Indeed, those figures aren’t far off what’s made by performance compacts like the Honda Civic Si or VW Golf GTi, and it makes for a fun drive. I was often surprised by how quickly the powertrain responded to my inputs; highway passing was never a bother, even with the added weight of my tester’s AWD system.

Speaking of AWD, our test drive – which covered mountain roads, urban gridlock and flat highway – led to identical fuel consumption figures for both vehicles: 9.4L/100 km. That’s a plus for the Seltos, considering it has more power than the FWD Trax.

Handling-wise, however, the Seltos felt just a little bouncier than the Trax, possibly due to it being a little taller than the Trax.

2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos, in profile Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

While the Seltos makes more power than the Trax in 1.6 turbo spec, it’s actually the Trax that provides the more car-like drive with quicker steering and a lower hide height and seating position. If you’re coming out of a compact sedan or hatch and looking to make a move into this space, then the Trax could be the answer.

It is too bad the Chevy doesn’t get AWD – you have to move to the Trailblazer for that, though that model is one of the most inexpensive ways to get into AWD in Canada. So there’s another plus for the Seltos, considering you can get AWD for about the same price as a mid-level Trax. Does one need AWD in Canada? Not necessarily -- especially for city dwellers, who are kind of the target audience for these – but Canadians like AWD nevertheless.

Glimpse of 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos, from rear Photo: D.Heyman

Our verdicts

Which is the best looking? Chevrolet Trax

Which has more performance? Kia Seltos

Which has better infotainment? Chevrolet Trax

Which offers the most luxurious interior? Kia Seltos

Competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Kona

- Mazda CX-30

- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

- Nissan Kicks

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Toyota Corolla Cross

- Volkswagen Taos

Exterior design of 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman

Rear of 2024 Chevrolet Trax and 2024 Kia Seltos Photo: D.Heyman