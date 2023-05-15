Full description of 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2024 with 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙞̂𝙩 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚. Photo: Auto123

• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Here's what you need to know.

• With its improvements - and an attractive starting price - the little SUV is more compelling.

Quebec City, QC - The Chevrolet Trax was introduced to the market in 2013 as an entry-level model in Chevrolet’s SUV lineup.

In terms of positioning, the Chevrolet Trax is overall the most affordable model in the Chevrolet lineup.

The Chevrolet Trax is designed for drivers who are looking for a compact SUV that is maneuverable in the city, but also capable of heading farther afield for long weekends.

We drove it for the first time in Canada in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, mixing city driving and a route that took us on winding, hilly roads.

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

What's new for the 2024 version?

For 2024, Chevrolet is giving the Trax a much-needed refresh. This second-generation model features larger overall proportions, as well as attractive styling that shares many design elements with its big brothers the TrailBlazer and Blazer.

This 2024 version also receives a host of new features and an updated pricing structure that makes this small crossover more affordable.

In addition, the Trax has received a powertrain update, as it gets a 3-cylinder engine also used on the Trailblazer.

With a new look, a host of features, an economical powertrain and a great starting price, the Trax is now more attractive as an option in the segment. Those looking for a handsome sub-compact crossover for the city or even as a first vehicle for empty-nesters, for example, will want to give this real consideration.

The new 2024 Chevrolet Trax Activ Photo: Auto123

The exterior

The old Trax really didn't have it easy. It wasn't beautiful or exciting and it didn't make you fall in love with it. With this new 2024 version, Chevrolet has done a very good job. The front fascia is squarer than in the previous generation with a much larger grille and two-tiered running lights, as well as a ribbed hood.

From the side, the curves and overall stance of the vehicle make you want to jump into the urban jungle. At the rear we find good-sized taillights and a tailgate with a large window that translates into a bright interior.

In addition to the overall appearance being more attractive than previous, the new Trax benefits from an even more important adjustment: it is now 279 mm longer and 51 mm wider.

Strong points Attractive look

Attractive look Longer and wider than before Weak points Two-stage headlightst

Interior of 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

The interior

Obviously, the increase in exterior space also has an impact on the interior. The trunk space is increased by 161 liters to a grand total of 725 liters behind the second row and 1,532 liters with the seats lowered. Rear passengers also have 76 mm more legroom.

In the front, the feeling of space is also enhanced. Mind you, we're not going to compare it to a Suburban just yet, but for the type of vehicle, it's impressive.

In addition to the extra space, there's also an impressive upgrade in technology. Those who have driven a Blazer or TrailBlazer will see a similarity.

In front of the driver is an 8-inch analog display screen; further to the right, an 11-inch touchscreen provides access to the multimedia interface, and especially Apple CarPlay, which is standard on the base version.

The Evotex seat on the two models we tested, the 2RS and Activ, offers acceptable comfort even after several hours of driving. The gear selector is easy to grip and you have easy access to the cup holders and the phone area, which contains a wireless charging cradle.

Behind the gearshift lever, you'll find a small pocket and a small storage space under the centre armrest.

Strong points Technology

Technology Safety Weak points On-board plastic

Touch screen 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

Safety and technology

The Trax comes packing a wide range of safety features, including standard Chevrolet safety assist, which includes collision avoidance warning and emergency braking, pedestrian detection and emergency braking when needed, and lane keeping assist.

Add in a distance indicator for the vehicle in front of you as well as high beam assistance that turns on the high beams at night, of course, but also when road conditions are not good and the vehicle is moving over 40 km/h.

The higher up the model range you go - there are five variants of the Trax in 2024 - the more features and doodad you get of course. But the important thing to retain is that the base version of the Trax already offers quite a bit.

Rear of 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

The ride

This subcompact crossover offers a balanced and maneuverable ride, making it an attractive option for those looking for a practical, affordable and most importantly, economical car. The vehicle is powered by a small 1.2L turbocharged inline 3-cylinder engine, which delivers 137 hp at 5,000 rpm and 162 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm. The 6-speed automatic transmission, rare for this segment, is responsive and offers a smooth ride.

The beautiful Charlevoix region provided winding roads and elevation changes, perfect occasion for the Trax to prove it’s capable of climbing hills without flinching, even when the throttle is firmly pressed. We did some overtaking and even when we mashed the throttle, the vehicle’s acceleration was pleasingly linear. Likewise, the 6-speed transmission reacts seamlessly to right foot pressure by downshifting one gear to help the little engine as much as possible.

At no time did we feel a lack of power.

On the highway, we were impressed by the Trax's ability to maintain a constant cruising speed on the highway, even when passing above the speed limit. The little engine has its limits, but it does the job more than competently!

Strong points Lively engine

Lively engine Economical Weak points Limits in the revs

Carlight of 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

The versions

Each Trax trim level has its own distinctive design, with specific features such as unique grilles and rims, as well as a particular decor depending on the model chosen. Canadian models even add a few specs that American models don't have.

The LS and LT versions feature a clean, direct design, with additional bright trim on the LT model. Seventeen-inch steel wheels are included as standard on the LS, while 17-inch machined aluminum wheels are offered as standard on the LT. The LS also adds heated seats in Canada, while the LT offers a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

The RS versions, meanwhile, feature a sporty look with a unique grille, additional accents and an RS badge placed on the grille. The 1RS version is equipped with unique 18-inch machined aluminum wheels, while the 2RS version has 19-inch machined aluminum wheels.

Finally, the new Activ trim features a monochromatic look with titanium chrome accents and an aggressive-looking rear skid plate pattern, accompanied by unique 18-inch black wheels. The $1,095 sunroof (tiny) option also brings with it wireless charging. Fun fact: According to Chevrolet, Canadians opt for the sunroof option far more often than those south of the border.

The 2024 Trax LS starts at $24,498, the Trax 1RS $25,998 and the Trax LT $28,698. The Activ and 2RS versions both start at $30,798.

Exterior design of 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto123

The final word

With its new design, increased functionality, economical powertrain and attractive starting price, the 2024 Chevrolet Trax is now more compelling for those looking for a subcompact crossover for the city or as a first vehicle-for-two.

Here are a few of your questions about the 2024 Chevrolet Trax:

What is the fuel economy of the Chevrolet Trax?

According to Chevrolet, the fuel consumption is 8.3L/100 km in the city and 7.4 on the highway for a combined 7.9L/100km.

The main competitors of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax:

Ford EcoSport

Honda HR-V

Hyundai Kona

Jeep Renegade

Kia Soul

Mazda CX-30

Mitsubishi RVR

Nissan Kicks

Subaru Crosstrek

Road test conditions

Weather conditions: 22 degrees, sunny

Type of road: City streets, winding, hilly roads and highway

Speed: Between 70 and 110 km/h

Duration of the test: 2 days

EVALUATION 79 % Performance 7.5/10 Design 8/10 Space on board 7/10 Technology/Safety 8/10 Fuel economy 8.5/10 Overall value 8.5/10

Front of 2024 Chevrolet Trax RS Photo: Auto 123