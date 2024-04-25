• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport.

Sedans, even such as the venerable, mature Accord from Honda, need all the help they can get drawing in customers in this day and age. This hybrid version of the Accord offers very good fuel economy from a system that requires zero time, energy or mental effort. The system does all the work and you end up with a fuel consumption like the 5.7L we recently ended our week with. What’s not to like?

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Honda Accord – What’s new?

The hybrid model made its debut for the 2023 model-year as the eleventh generation of the Accord entered the market, so there are no major changes for the new model-year. This remains a highly perfected, spacious and practical car that has been battle-tested from its many years of battling the Toyota Camry for supremacy in the midsize sedan segment.

For 2024, the Accord comes in a base EX version and then two hybrid models, the Hybrid Sport and the Hybrid Touring.

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport red | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport – 8/10

The newest Accord, this new eleventh generation, leads with a simplified grille, followed by a long hood and a sloping roofline for a rather elegant disposition all around. It’s not a design that will bowl too many folks over, but it’s pleasant to look at, put it that way. Par for the course in the midsize segment.

Steering wheel of 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

The outer design is sleek enough that you don’t notice it too much, but the Accord is a rather big car. Step inside and that becomes clear. The redesign received last year is most welcome, and Honda listened to the feedback of its customers by placing the principal commands at easy access via physical buttons (or switches, as in the case of the drive modes).

The 12.3-inch multimedia screen (the base EX model makes do with a 7-inch screen) perches atop the dash (there’s no innovative integrating of the screen into the dashboard design here’s unfortunately), and it’s a good size and offers good resolution and quick responsiveness when using the menus, which are smartly laid out for ease of use. I had a small hiccup in that the tiny audio volume knob on the dash wasn’t working during my week of driving the car, which was not an issue since thankfully the volume level it was stuck on was very low.

Interior of 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Otherwise, visibility outwards is very good, the seating is comfortable and the optimal seating position is easy to pinpoint. These and other details reflect the maturity of the Accord, the current edition of which benefits greatly from the many years of tweaking, perfecting and fine-tuning that have come before.

2nd row seating of 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Second-row seating is worthy of the segment, with plenty of room for two tall adults and a third one in a pinch.

Further back, the trunk is of a very good size (473 litres), with room for all sorts of stuff on the condition you can fit it through the trunk opening – the one aspect in which sedans will forever fall short of SUVs, wagons and hatchback cars.

Standard features included in the Hybrid Sport include a 10.2-inch driver data screen, heated steering wheel and front seats, cloth seating, moonroof and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to name those. In other words, this is a well-equipped model and you may well feel there’s no need to pay more for the range-topping Hybrid Touring model.

Though for the record, the latter does add a head-up display, which I find I miss more and more when it’s not included in a car I’m testing. You also get rain sensing wipers, wireless charging, power-adjustable front passenger seats, memory function for the seats, upgraded 12-speaker audio, leather seating and ventilated front seats.

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport tested | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport – 8/10

A certain amount of advanced safety and drive assist technology is a must in a car like this, and Honda delivers. There is a slew of safety functions, from auto high beams to collision mitigation braking to traffic sign recognition and so on. This is a well-equipped car and as mentioned, it probably means you have no reason to switch up to the Touring unless you really want those extra non-essentials.

Exterior design of 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport – 8.5/10

As mentioned, the Accord can be had in ICE-only configuration, or in one of two hybrid variations. Both of those use a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine combining with an electric motor to deliver 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque, working in conjunction with an E-CVT in a front-wheel-drive configuration (there is no way to get an Accord with AWD).

Fuel consumption

The hybrid configuration does a great job bringing down fuel consumption, so if you put up a lot of kilometres on your sedan, this one’s worth a look.

Official figures according to Natural Resources Canada are:

- 5.0L/100 km (city)

- 5.7L/100 km (highway)

- 5.3L/100 km (combined)

Our week in mixed driving conditions and environments resulted in a combined total of 5.7L/100 km, on the high side of the announced figures but really quite satisfactory all told, for a system that requires zero attention from the driver.

The new 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport – 8/10

The Accord Hybrid Sport is not really sporty to drive, let’s be honest. The steering is sedate, the suspension occasionally soft (switching to Sport mode fixes that only partially). It does take on bends with confidence and some road-gripping ability, and the weight feels well-calibrated.

Overall, it’s a solidly built, very driveable car that delivers what you expect from it. That includes a very quiet ride that is only punctuated by engine complaints when you put too much pressure on that CVT. It just seems there may be an element of excitement in the drive that used to be there with some of its pas powertrains, that’s gone missing. On the other hand, you now have fuel economy along the lines of 5.7L/100 km, so…

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport, logo | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Honda Accord pricing in Canada

Here’s the pricing structure for the 2024 Accord in Canada, including the mid-range Hybrid Sport model we drove:

- 2024 Accord EX - $37,500 CAD

- 2024 Accord Hybrid Sport – $41,500 CAD

- 2024 Accord Hybrid Touring - $45,000 CAD

The final word

A comfortable, fuel-sipping car well-suited to longer road trips, the Hybrid version of the new-generation Accord is, predictably, a solid entry in the midsize sedan segment, with really only one rival to bother it. Trouble is, that rival is its eternal enemy the Toyota Camry, and it offers equal if not better value, reliability and fuel economy.

Competitors of the Honda Accord Hybrid Sport 2024

– Toyota Camry hybrid

– Hyundai Sonata hybrid