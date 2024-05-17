• Here are our Auto123 Top Picks for 2024, in the car categories.

Each year, Auto123 selects its favourite vehicles in a host of distinct categories. As the categories evolve, so does the way we honour the industry's best models.

This year, we're adopting a new and improved formula. Rather than picking just one winner, we’re presenting you with what the auto journalists making up our jury have identified as the top three vehicles in each segment.

We start with the cars in the so-called “mass-market” segments.

Two categories

In the past, there was a full battalion of well-populated car segments, from sub-compact and compact to mid-size and full-size. The decline of cars’ market share and the subsequent departure of many models means some categories have all but disappeared. The sub-compact segment now contains only the Mitsubishi Mirage - and even its days are numbered.

The same goes for the full-size sedan segment, with the Chrysler 300, Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus and Chevrolet Impala, for example, now things of the past. There too, the category consists of precisely one model in 2024: the Toyota Crown.

We've thus grouped all the mass-market manufacturers' cars into two categories: subcompacts and compacts in one corner, mid-size and full-size sedans in the other.

Here are our Auto123 2024 Top Picks for each.

The best subcompact and compact cars

As you might have guessed, the only remaining subcompact car on the market, the Mitsubishi Mirage, had no chance of competing with the compact class tenors. In fact, if there's one car format that still sells well in this country, it's the compact, which still features some solid household names.

Our three picks are indeed known entities. The Mazda3 continues to attract buyers thanks to its versatility. Namely, it's available in sedan configuration, but also with a hatchback, which makes it very practical. With the rear seats folded down, the cargo volume is 1334 litres, practically that of a subcompact SUV.

Otherwise, the Mazda3 is a benchmark in reliability, a detail that always appeals to buyers. And let's not forget its driving pleasure, which is always there.

The 2023-24 Mazda3 GT | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Next up is the Toyota Corolla, a car that needs no introduction. After all, we're talking about the best-selling model in history, one that will celebrate 60 years of production in two years' time, in 2026. The Corolla is also available in hatchback and sedan configurations. Reliability and comfort are still arguments in its favour.

2024 Honda Civic | Photo: Honda

The Honda Civic does everything well, and the current generation, launched in 2022, is the culmination of decades of work, resulting in a highly accomplished car. Comfort, roadholding, fuel consumption and reliability are all qualities bast attached to this car.

Quite simply, you're making a good choice with each of these cars, all of which can be fitted with a manual gearbox in certain variants.

The best midsize and full-size cars

2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Like Mitsubishi’s Mirage, the Toyota Crown full-size sedan is the only car in its segment out there. But unlike hte Mirage, it had a chance of being chosen our two-headed category. However, as in the compact class, the stars of the mid-size sedan segment are well established and loved by buyers.

Our top three are the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Subaru Legacy. Once again, three highly recommended purchases; all are proven, mature models with very few weak points. The votes were evenly split across our jury between the Camry, Accord and Legacy.

Basically, we have three even-steven Top Picks here.

2024 Toyota Camry | Photo: Toyota

Pressed to highlight a few qualities of each, we'd mention the Honda Accord's incredible level of comfort and its very solid chassis, which allows for sporty driving, even if this is not this model's vocation. And we should mention the fuel economy of the hybrid version; if you're really gentle, you can get consumption down to under 5.0L/100 km.

The Camry is another safe bet. This car hasn't been a benchmark since 1983 by chance. If you're looking for a V6-powered sedan, you'd better hurry, because the new generation, due to be introduced in 2025, will only use a 2.5L 4-cylinder and a hybrid configuration. Either way, a can’t-go-wrong purchase.

2023-24 Subaru Legacy | Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the Subaru Legacy, it may be the most misunderstood car in its segment, but it's no less solid. Its chassis is well-tuned and the car offers great balance on the road, as well as a princely level of comfort. And of course, with its all-wheel drive, it doesn't shudder before winter or tough road conditions. Note that this will be its last year in 2025, the manufacturer having recently announced this news.

Of note, the Nissan Altima, another interesting car, is on its last mile.

This segment is shrinking, but it's still populated by some very interesting vehicles.