Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Honda Prologue.

Montreal, QC - It seems that before it even began, the partnership between General Motors and Honda to share EV platforms (and secrets, I suppose), it was all over. There was just enough time for GM to make use of the deal and release the Chevrolet Blazer EV and for Honda to come with this: the 2024 Prologue.

After spending a (surprisingly sunny) day with one in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, however, I I find it a shame more didn’t come from the partnership. Why? Because Honda’s first foray into the world of the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is pretty darn good.

The all-new 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Honda Prologue

It starts with the exterior styling (note that both the Prologue and Blazer EV are roughly the same size, inside and out). The Honda EV delivers a neat mix of tech and good looks, and it’s unlike any Honda we’ve seen thus far. That, my friends, is a very good thing because while Honda’s current design language has been OK on some fronts (the Pilot SUV and Accord sedan, for example), it’s been awkward when it comes to their smaller cars and CUVs.

The Prologue, though, gets a look all its own. The lines are chunky, muscular and somewhat Audi-like in their handsomeness. That’s punctuated by some great wheel choices, notably the broad-spoke 21-inch options seen here, standard on the top-spec Touring model.

The front and rear fascia get some great detailing as well, some of which is unique, some of which is a bit derivative but cool nevertheless. The front end is dominated by a full-width contrast colour insert that surrounds the headlights and logo, and it’s a futuristic touch if somewhat Hyundai Ioniq 5-esque. It is clean, and you can see the goal was to be stylish but also nice and slippery in an effort to reduce drag.

Glimpse of 2024 Honda Prologue from rear Photo: D.Heyman

That “full-width” theme continues in back with another contrast surround for the taillights and retro-chic “Honda” scripting. The way the Honda gets coloured bulbs coming out from behind clear ones adds an aftermarket touch, which is fine in small doses.

Interior of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

Inside

As is Honda’s way with interiors these days, the Prologue is, above all, classy and well put-together, if not all that exciting to look at. The dash is a comprehensive assembly of right angles and broad, flat clutter-free surfaces. That’s echoed by the centre console, which gets a massive flat surface for wallets and phones, a pair of cupholders and a vertical wireless charge pad – and that’s about it.

Above that, there’s a button bank for your climate controls, which include heated steering wheel plus heated and cooled front seats, but no heated rears, which is a shame. No need to refer to a touch display for this, and the buttons are clearly laid out. Should I mention they are also direct lifts from the GM parts bin? Does it matter? Not really, but it’s a little jarring in that otherwise, the Prologue looks like its own unique vehicle.

Seating of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

A big advantage of having very little running gear under the floor is more room inside, and there is generous space both front and rear. The centre bin is also deep, though I wonder if the skinny not-sure-what-I’d-put-in-there-really shelf that’ there is the best Honda could have done.

In the end, all that is secondary. More important are the comfortable front and back seats, great view forward and with the Touring’s panoramic moonroof, airy ambiance. I’d have liked a frunk, but Honda says that the way this was designed. The need for motors both front and back means that if ever a frunk was going to fit, it would be too shallow to be worth anyone’s while.

Touch screen of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Honda Prologue*

I put an asterisk here because we were driving pre-productions models and had to deal with a few tech gremlins during our test. Chief among these was zero wireless Apple CarPlay functionality – we tried with two generations of iPhone – and some graphical issues like tiny icons and misplaced text.

Honda says these should be worked out for production so in the meantime, we were able to enjoy the 11.3-inch infotainment display that Honda says is (sort of) the largest they offer. Technically, the item found in the Accord is larger overall but there’s more usable space on the Prologue’s display.

The dash is made up of two pods – one for the standard digital gauge cluster, the other for the infotainment display – as opposed to the single long digital display found in the Blazer EV. Honda says the area between the two displays is typically blocked by the steering wheel, so why bother including a display there? That’s fine, but the Blazer’s dash is the more modern of the two.

Other Touring-specific features include 12-speaker Bose audio and a heads-up display, while Google Built-In tech (which incudes baked-in Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play apps) is standard on all trims. The backup cam also comes with a 360-degree view. Although, the lack of a battery percentage indicator while driving – it only appears as you enter the car – is annoying. Hopefully this gets added nearer to production.

2024 Honda Prologue, profile Photo: D.Heyman

Pricing of the 2024 Honda Prologue

The pricing structure means every Prologue trim is eligible for governmental EV rebates, both federal and provincial (where applicable). Here are the exact numbers:

- 2024 Prologue EX - $59,990 CAD

- 2024 Prologue EX-L - $64,990

- 2024 Prologue Touring - $69,990

Exterior design of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Honda Prologue

Power is rated at 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to all four wheels as standard. The US market gets a single-motor front-wheel-drive option but in Canada, we apparently love our AWD too much for Honda not to include it across the board.

Range is rated at 438 km for the Touring model and 451 km for the EX and EX-L. The Touring’s larger wheels and other options make for more weight, and reduced range as a result.

As is the way with EVs, power comes on quickly as soon as you depress the throttle (even quicker and with more computer-generated noise if you’ve selected Sport mode with the press of a button beside the driver’s left knee) as both EV motors begin to churn the wheels.

Logo of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman

Of course, those motors plus the 85-kwh battery means the Prologue weighs in at around 2,600 kg, so there’s only so much you can do to defeat the inertia associated with that. You’ll never confuse the Prologue for a performance EV.

Which is probably no big deal for most considering a purchase in this sphere. They’re more likely to appreciate the almost sublime ride quality and direct, predictable steering. Even the winter-cracked roads of rural Quebec didn’t cause any noticeable cowl shake or jarring steering, even with the big 21-inch rollers we had. I’ve driven the Blazer EV and the Prologue returns the smoother ride as Honda has tuned the suspension to allow for that. There’s less fore-aft bounce here than there was in the Chevy, and that means a lot especially when traversing repeated bumps and undulations.

In addition to the Sport mode, we find one-pedal driving, activated via a button atop the central display (Honda promises that button will be larger come production). That not only activates one-pedal drive but also provides a secondary button that allows you to set how aggressive it is, from Off, to Normal to Strong. If you want more regen once you release the throttle, you can turn to yet another GM parts bin item: the regen paddle on the left of the wheel. Even with the brake pedal depressed, tugging that paddle will slow you down more aggressively still, gaining back as much power as possible.

2024 Honda Prologue white Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2024 Honda Prologue

Will Canada be getting the FWD version?

There are no plans at this juncture to bring the US-spec single-motor FWD version here. Honda will be watching that model’s take rate down south, however, and will adjust accordingly.

How long does it take to charge?

On the Prologue’s max charge rate of 150 kw from a DC fast charger, expect 100 km of range every 10 minutes. A level II 240V home charger, meanwhile, will return 35 km of range per hour, for a total of about 12 hours to full charge on long range models. You can also plug the Prologue into a standard 120V outlet, but that should only be used for top-ups.

Glimpse of Honda Prologue 2024 from profile Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

There’s lots to like here. The 2024 Prologue’s range is strong, the looks should appeal to a wide array of customers and the ride this EV provides is something other automakers should strive for. It ticks all the right boxes when it comes to everyday EV-ing.

While it’s not cheap, the rebate eligibility will soften that blow.

This is a strong foray into the BEV world for Honda. It’s a shame we will never get to see just how much more fruit the partnership with GM could have borne.

Evaluation of the 2024 Honda Prologue

- Design: 8.5/10

- Interior: 8/10

- Performance rating: 8/10

- On-board space: 9/10

- Technology/safety: 7/10*

- Energy efficiency: 8/10

- Overall value: 8/10

Strong points Fantastic ride

Fantastic ride Handsome exterior styling

Handsome exterior styling EV discount eligible Weak points No frunk

No frunk Single powertrain choice

Single powertrain choice Tame interior styling

2024 Honda Prologue tested Photo: D.Heyman

Competitors of the 2024 Honda Prologue

- Chevrolet Blazer EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Nissan Ariya

- Subaru Solterra

- Toyota BZ4X

- Volkswagen ID.4

The rear of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Heyman