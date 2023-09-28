Unveiling of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: Auto123

• Auto123 gets a first introduction to the 2024 Honda Prologue, the Japanese brand's very first all-electric model.

Markham, ON - Static vehicle presentations are becoming increasingly common; automakers are finding them an ideal platform for showcasing upcoming new models before they’re ready for any test-driving. So it was for the Honda Prologue, as we were invited to the company's Canadian offices to take a closer look at what will be the brand's first all-electric product.

We already knew a few things about the Prologue. With this meet-and-greet, Honda fleshed out the details of what the SUV will offer.

The all-new 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange

Ultium

The best-known tidbit about the Prologue is that its Ultium structure is in fact a General Motors (GM) project. As part of a partnership between the two companies, the Japanese automaker uses it not only for the Prologue, but also for the Acura ZDX. Honda will subsequently offer electric models based on its own e:Architecture platform. By 2025, the North American market will get its first electric vehicle built on that architecture.

Honda may be a little late to get going in the electrification race, but it intends to cross the finish line at the same time as many of its competitors. Worldwide, the brand plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2030.

The powertrain

The Prologue is equipped with an 85-kWh lithium-ion battery, with maximum recharging capacity set at 155 kW. On a fast-charging station, the company estimates it will be possible to gain back 100 km of range in just 10 minutes. As for total range, the company's estimate is it will be over 450 km. Confirmation of that is still to come.

Badging on the 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange

Related to that, most important for Canadians is to know the vehicle's performance in cold weather. GM promises that the Ultium platform will offer very interesting staying power in this respect. In fact, this structure seems to offer greater range stability. To be continued...

All Prologue models get two motors and thus offer all-wheel drive. Power output is given at 288 hp, plus 333 lb-ft of torque.

And if you're wondering whether this vehicle is more a Chevrolet product than a Honda one, rest assured: everything that sits above the platform is Honda’s. This is true of the design, created in the company's California studios, as well as the chassis, tuned to offer a ride that current owners of Honda products will recognize.

On board, some elements will taste of GM, others of Honda. Materials will be specific to the Japanese approach. The same goes for the equipment and trims, of course, the company being master of its domain in this respect.

2024 Honda Prologue, front Photo: D.Rufiange

Versions of the 2024 Honda Prologue

There are three iterations of the Prologue: EX, EX-L and Touring. We'll be analysing these in greater depth when the vehicle is officially launched, but here's a rough, incomplete idea of what each version offers:

The base-model Prologue EX comes with:

Heated seats (fabric);

19-inch wheels;

Eight-way adjustable driver's seat;

Dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Prologue EX-L adds:

Power tailgate;

Leather seating;

12-speaker Bose audio system;

Auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver position memory.

The Prologue Touring adds:

Perforated leather for the front seats (ventilated);

Heads-up display;

21-inch wheels (optional).

Interior of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange

Note that each model will benefit from a cabin equipped with two screens: 11-inch for the instrument cluster, 11.3-inch for the multimedia system. The Prologue will feature an integrated Google system, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with wireless connectivity, will also be available. Ditto for a charging pad for devices.

In terms of safety, the Honda Sensing suite, with a host of features, will be standard.

Pricing? No details yet, but Honda has announced a starting price of around $60,000. That means the base model will be listed at something in the area of $59,995, making the model eligible for EV discounts in Canada. That should bring us up to around $70,000 for the Touring version.

2024 Honda Prologue red Photo: Honda

Exterior design of 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: Honda

The design of the 2024 Honda Prologue

We'll let you judge for yourself how attractive you find this Prologue, but for us, overall, the model boasts elegant lines and a sobriety worthy of Honda.

In terms of size, the wheelbase is longer than that of the bigger Pilot SUV. Compared to the CR-V, the Prologue is 200 mm longer and 125 mm wider.

These dimensions benefit the interior, which is very open. This is true at the front, where everything has been done to open up the space (including grafting the gear selector onto the steering column), but especially at the rear, where legroom is very generous. Even better, the backrest reclines for greater comfort and easier napping.

Second-row seats in the 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange

In terms of storage, with the rear seats lowered, the volume is 1634 litres. With the seats up, it's 714 litres. There's also a below-floor bin in the rear, with a volume of 23 litres.

The final word

The Prologue is discreet, like all Honda products. Let's hope it's just as efficient, the company's other trademark. It's not the most spectacular, but it should deliver the goods and satisfy its buyers.

Of course, the long-term reliability of this new product remains to be seen. We'll also have to get behind the wheel to get a better idea, before recommending or discouraging it.

Frequently asked questions about the Honda Prologue

Is the Prologue a cousin of the Chevrolet Equinox EV or the Chevrolet Blazer EV?

It is a cousin of the Blazer EV.

What is the range of the Honda Prologue?

Honda estimates a minimum range of 450 km. We can expect a little more, and perhaps a little less for those who opt for 21-inch wheels.

How much will the Honda Prologue cost?

The base version is expected to come in at just under $60,000, qualifying the model for federal and most-if-not-all provincial EV discounts.

Front of the 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange

Wheel of the 2024 Honda Prologue Photo: D.Rufiange