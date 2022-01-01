Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Teaser Alert: First Image of the 2024 Honda Prologue Surfaces

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Honda's first all-electric vehicle is expected in 2024. We already know its name, the Prologue, and we know that it will be born from a collaboration with General Motors (GM). But until now, we didn't really have an idea of its shape or looks.

Until now. The automaker has now shared an official teaser image of the model. The rendering I just, a rendering, but it gives us an idea.

What's surprising here is that Honda doesn't usually give us a long advance look at its vehicles, or at least at how they look. When it does, it unveils what it calls “concepts”, but concepts that that are very close to production. That's not what we have here.

As for the design, recall that the Prologue is the result of a collaboration between Honda's Los Angeles-based U.S. designers and their counterparts in Japan. Conceptually, the idea was to create an SUV with a modern look, without it appearing as a misfit styling-wise among the brand's other models. Honda explains that aerodynamics were also at the heart of the project, in order to offer maximum range from the EV. The Prologue will set the standard for Honda EVs to come in this regard.

“As the project leader for the exterior design of the Honda Prologue, it was very exciting to work with a young team of designers with new capabilities to create an SUV with clean, simple lines and a strong influence from our global EV models, including the Honda E. We balanced that with a neo-rugged look that you see in our current lineup, to ensure Prologue represents a true Honda EV.”

- Jiro Ikeda, Honda exterior design leader for the Prologue

Browse cars for sale available near you

We'll let you judge the vehicle's lines, but there’s no denying they're sleek and in line with what we've seen recently from the automaker, notably with the new HR-V and CR-V.

Interestingly for our market, Honda explained that its Prologue will first be offered in the U.S. (and Canada, we’re going to assume) before being offered elsewhere. The company also believes it will be able to assemble the vehicle in its own facilities. After the launch of the Prologue, Honda will prepare its first clean electric vehicles, this time assembled on an in-house architecture.

Finally, the company also announced an update to its image program for its dealers. See below for a rendering.

New design for Honda dealerships
Photo: Honda
New design for Honda dealerships

You May Also Like

Images of the New 2023 CR-V Appear Online Ahead of Official Reveal

Images of the New 2023 CR-V Appear Online Ahead of Offici...

The CR-V will get a new look in 2023, and its official unveiling is imminent. Before that happens though, two images of the model have leaked and are touring...

Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1

Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1

Honda will roll out the next Civic Type R on July 1st. The model will show up in prototype form, with a camouflage outfit, on the occasion of one of the stop...

2022 Honda Odyssey Review: The Fun One

2022 Honda Odyssey Review: The Fun One

The 2022 Odyssey is unique, and thus a perfect fit in the minivan world of today, in which all the vans still on the market – from Kia, Chrysler, Dodge and T...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Gear selector of the Kia EV6
Software Issue Leads to Recall of Hyundai Ion...
Article
The Land Rover Defender 130
Land Rover’s Defender 130 Will Be Unveiled on...
Article
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid: And the Oscar for ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 