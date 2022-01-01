Honda's first all-electric vehicle is expected in 2024. We already know its name, the Prologue, and we know that it will be born from a collaboration with General Motors (GM). But until now, we didn't really have an idea of its shape or looks.

Until now. The automaker has now shared an official teaser image of the model. The rendering I just, a rendering, but it gives us an idea.

What's surprising here is that Honda doesn't usually give us a long advance look at its vehicles, or at least at how they look. When it does, it unveils what it calls “concepts”, but concepts that that are very close to production. That's not what we have here.

As for the design, recall that the Prologue is the result of a collaboration between Honda's Los Angeles-based U.S. designers and their counterparts in Japan. Conceptually, the idea was to create an SUV with a modern look, without it appearing as a misfit styling-wise among the brand's other models. Honda explains that aerodynamics were also at the heart of the project, in order to offer maximum range from the EV. The Prologue will set the standard for Honda EVs to come in this regard.

“As the project leader for the exterior design of the Honda Prologue, it was very exciting to work with a young team of designers with new capabilities to create an SUV with clean, simple lines and a strong influence from our global EV models, including the Honda E. We balanced that with a neo-rugged look that you see in our current lineup, to ensure Prologue represents a true Honda EV.” - Jiro Ikeda, Honda exterior design leader for the Prologue

We'll let you judge the vehicle's lines, but there’s no denying they're sleek and in line with what we've seen recently from the automaker, notably with the new HR-V and CR-V.

Interestingly for our market, Honda explained that its Prologue will first be offered in the U.S. (and Canada, we’re going to assume) before being offered elsewhere. The company also believes it will be able to assemble the vehicle in its own facilities. After the launch of the Prologue, Honda will prepare its first clean electric vehicles, this time assembled on an in-house architecture.

Finally, the company also announced an update to its image program for its dealers. See below for a rendering.