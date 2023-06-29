• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

St-George, UT - Icons are notoriously difficult to change. There are a few models in the automotive industry that have become, over time, timeless. The Porsche 911, the Beetle and the Jeep Wrangler, for example. Given their status, these models do continue to evolve, but their makers are careful not to stray from the familiar.

For 2024, Jeep presents an evolution of the Wrangler, which moves forward, but discreetly.

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Photo: B.Charette

Exterior of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Discreetly, indeed. To the untrained eye, it's hard to tell the difference at first glance. Jeep still uses the JL platform of the current generation of Jeeps. But differences there are, such as the slimmer front grille. This leaves space for a factory-installed 8,000-lb Warn winch in the steel front bumper on Rubicon models.

There are two towing hooks at the front and one at the rear. The Wrangler can also be supplied with the same synthetic rope as an option on other models.

You'll also notice that there's no longer a radio antenna on the outside. That relic of the past has finally been jettisoned by Jeep. The antenna is now housed in the windshield.

Buyers of the 4xe (the electrified variant that now accounts for 38 percent of total sales in the U.S.) can now opt for a PowerBox with four 120-volt domestic outlets with a total output of 30 amps to power a coffee maker, camping light or other small electronic appliances.

Interior of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Photo: Jeep

Interior of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Here too, the changes are in the details. Jeep has replaced the central nozzles with a single, slimmer ventilation nozzle. This frees up space for the new Uconnect 5 system, whose screen increases from 8.4 to 12.3 inches on all models.

You still have a choice of cloth, synthetic leather or real leather seats in Rubicon 392 models. Jeep has also added acoustic glass, thicker carpeting and sound-absorbing foam to reduce cabin decibels. The aim is no doubt to resolve a problem raised by some who are finding Ford's Bronco quieter and more civilized on the road.

The rest of the interior remains unchanged.

Steerign wheel, dashboard of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Photo: Jeep

Technology and safety in the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

The U Connect 5 system's LED backlighting provides sharper colour graphics and avoids glare, a problem with the U Connect 4 system. As many owners drive without a roof or doors, visibility, even in bright sunlight, became important. The Wrangler is also equipped with a 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster.

We did find, however, that while it’s clearer and more complete, the new version is a little less intuitive than the U Connect 4 system.

If you decide to remove the doors and roof to enjoy the great outdoors, but still wan to use your phone, Jeep has added speakers, microphones and sound dampeners to help you make yourself understood over the outside noises that invade the cabin.

There's also the addition of a wireless system for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

First test drive of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Photo: B.Charette

2024 Jeep Wrangler versions and configurations

Jeep brings back essentially the same models for 2024 and adds two new versions. There's a Sport S version in 4xe configuration, which is the most affordable hybrid model. Jeep advertises this version at $59,995, excluding the $7,500 purchase subsidy.

The Willys 4xe model is priced at $64,995 for 2024. Jeep is also adding a Rubicon X model that is even more extreme than the regular Rubicon. Jeep is adding a Rock-Trac transfer case, an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers and an Xtreme package with 35-inch tires and wheels compatible with BFGoodrich wheel locks and off-road tires.

The least expensive version is still the 2-door Sport model at $43,770; at the other end of the scale, those with deep pockets can go for the 392 Rubicon model at over $114,000.

Rubicon logo on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Photo: B.Charette

Powertrains of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

We find no changes under the hood. Customers can still choose the 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 developing 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Options include the 3.6L V6 (285 hp, 260 lb-ft) and the 6.4L Hemi V8 (470 hp, 470 lb-ft). Finally, there's the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid with its 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 and electric motor for a combined output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Red 2024 Jeep Wrangler Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep also wants to do better in areas where the model already excels. For example, the Rubicon model swaps its semi-floating Dana 44 rear axle for a new, ultra-robust, full-float Dana 44 solid rear axle. This new axle allows for larger wheels and tires, increasing towing capacity.

Full-float axles are typically used on heavy-duty commercial trucks, and their design transfers the vehicle's weight to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft, increasing towing capacity by up to 5,000 lb on Rubicon 2.0L and 3.6L models equipped with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Side-curtain airbags are now standard, and there are 10 new wheel designs ranging from 17 to 20 inches. Tire sizes for the 2024 range range from 32 to 35 inches. The updated Willys is now equipped with 33-inch BF Goodrich TKO tires, increased ground clearance and a rear trunk as standard. On the road, it's a quieter ride thanks to the soundproofing materials added by Jeep.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

We noticed in the (rather difficult) off-road portion of our test day that the electric motor operates in a jerky manner. This makes maneuvering tricky on narrow climbs or rocky peaks, as it's difficult to keep a tight leash and calibrate power correctly at low revs with this model. It's not the ideal model for difficult off-road sections. For forest trails, however, no problem.

Pricing of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (2 doors) $43,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S (2 doors) $46,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys (2 doors) $50,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (4 doors) $48,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S (4 doors) $51,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys (4 doors) $55,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara (4 doors) $59,270

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (2 doors) $59,970

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (2 doors) $70,965

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (4 doors) $62,270

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (4 doors) $73,265

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4xe $59,995

2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe $64,995

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe $67,770

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe $73,270

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe $82,765

2024 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude 4xe $82,270

2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 $114,270

Note that the 4xe model benefits from a federal EV subsidy of $2,500; in Quebec, the provincial subsidy of $5,000 can be added, and provincial subsidies also apply in other provinces.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Photo: B.Charette

The final word

You don't change a legend, you refine it, improve it, pamper it. That's what Jeep has done with its Wrangler for 2024. Underneath the largely unchanged exterior, the formula has been tweaked without affecting the style, to satisfy enthusiasts who are always asking for more.

With this update, Jeep reassures while making improvements.

Strong points
Even more competent off-road

Better soundproofed cabin

Excellent resale value

Weak points
Uncomfortable for longer trips

Steering still lacks precision

Limited space in the 2-door version

The 2024 Wrangler, at work Photo: B.Charette

Competitors of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Ford Bronco

Jeep Gladiator

Land Rover Defender

Toyota 4Runner