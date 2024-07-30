• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400

The 2024 Range Rover Sport P400, little brother of the big Range Rover, offers a balance of performance, refinement and off-road capability. The SUV is available in several trim levels (SE, HSE and Autobiography) and two powertrains: a mild hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - What's new?

The Range Rover Sport was completely redesigned in 2023, so there are no big changes for 2024. Its exterior design features flowing lines and an aerodynamic silhouette (drag coefficient of 0.29). The interior has also been redesigned for the 2023 redesign to offer even greater comfort. There's more space for passengers and their luggage, with a trunk volume of 835 liters, expandable to 1860 liters.

Otherwise, the 2024 Range Rover Sport introduces some new technological features, including the Pivi Pro infotainment system with 13.1-inch curved touchscreen, 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, matrix LED headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting system, and 28-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - 8.5/10

The exterior design of the Range Rover Sport is distinguished by its refined lines and carefully sculpted surfaces. Matrix LED headlights, an imposing grille and side air intakes give it a particularly striking look. Flush door handles and a contrasting black roof enhance its modern character.

The addition of 22-inch black alloy wheels and black mirror caps also elevates its elegance, while 23-inch wheel options are also available for those seeking an extra touch of sophistication.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, second row of seating | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The Range Rover Sport's cabin is designed with premium materials such as Windsor leather, real wood and brushed aluminum. The 22-way adjustable seats are heated and ventilated with massage function. The vehicle is equipped with a panoramic glass roof. The 28-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System with Active Noise Cancellation technology is also included. The finish and arrangement of all materials are almost perfect.

Although extremely comfortable, the front seats can be quite bulky.

In the rear, our test model was equipped with screens attached to the backs of the front seats, which, although practical, were quite prominent and could limit the space available for rear passengers.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, second-row screens | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, second-row clinate controls | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - 7.5/10

The 2024 Range Rover Sport P400 features a Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen, providing an interface for controlling various vehicle functions, including navigation, multimedia and vehicle settings. It’s also equipped with a 13.7-inch interactive driver display that shows essential, customizable information.

On the safety side, driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and remote parking assist.

In addition, the 2024 Range Rover Sport P400 can be had with a 29-speaker Meridian Signature sound system with active noise cancellation for an immersive driving experience.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 – 9.0/10

The 2024 Range Rover Sport P400 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This engine develops 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, enabling dynamic driving despite a substantial weight of 2,300 kg.

This model's mild hybrid system offers not only impressive power but also better fuel economy than previous models. The 48-volt mild hybrid system contributes to this fuel efficiency by recovering energy during deceleration and using it to assist the engine during acceleration.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 – 9.0/10

The SUV offers a driving experience balanced between comfort and dynamism. Its adaptive air suspension effectively absorbs road imperfections, while maintaining good stability in bends. Precise steering allows the vehicle to be maneuvered with ease, whether in the city or on winding roads.

The Terrain Response 2 system, with its different driving modes, adapts the vehicle's parameters to the conditions encountered, whether on-road or off-road. The new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control mode facilitates off-road driving by automatically adjusting speed according to the terrain and comfort level selected by the driver.

The P400 engine offers sufficient power for fairly rapid acceleration and safe overtaking, but you shouldn't ask too much of it. To its credit, it maintains reasonable fuel consumption thanks to its lightweight hybrid system.

The Range Rover Sport's brakes are also impressive, particularly given the model’s stout build.

Fuel consumption

The 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 has a fuel consumption of 12.4L/100 km in the city, 9.4L/100 km on the highway, and a combined consumption of 11.2L/100 km.

According to our figures, after driving almost 300 km mainly over short distances, we finished our week at 11.9L/100 km.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 pricing in Canada

The 2024 Range Rover Sport P400 starts at $108,900. Our test model, with some $23,000 in options, came in at close to $140,000.

Notable options include the panoramic sunroof at $1,100, the Black Pack at $800 (which delivers high-gloss black exterior design elements) and that 1,700-watt Meridian Signature sound system. It features 28 speakers, including a subwoofer, and uses 10 separate digital signal processors for sound quality that's among the best on the market. If you're willing to spend $4,700, you'll turn every drive in your Range Rover into a private concert!

- 2024 Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic P400 - $108,900

- 2024 Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic P400 - $113,850

- 2024 Range Rover Sport Autobiography - $141,550

- 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition One Obsidian Black - $210,300

Some of your questions about the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400

What are the Range Rover Sport's towing capacities?

The Range Rover Sport can tow up to 3500 kg or 7720 lb.

Is the Range Rover Sport available in a seven-seat version?

No, this model is not available in a three-row configuration.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2024 Range Rover Sport P400 captivates with its imposing design and clean lines. Inside, the atmosphere is both modern and warm, thanks to quality materials, meticulous finishing and an abundance of technology.

The Range Rover Sport is comfortable navigating narrow city streets, tackling long freeway journeys or simply running errands. That balance thing, again. Its responsive engine and precise steering offer a pleasant driving experience, while its adaptive suspension absorbs road imperfections with ease.

One Friday evening, after a busy week, we found ourselves stuck in traffic. The Range Rover Sport turned this ordeal into a moment of relaxation. The Meridian audio system played our favourite tunes that had never sounded better, while the ventilated massaging leather seats enveloped us in a cocoon of comfort. Arriving at our destination, we felt surprisingly relaxed.

This isn't a perfect vehicle, and the model’s mixed reliability record might make some potential buyers hesitate. However, it offers a unique driving experience worth considering if you're in the market for a luxury SUV.

Competitors of the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport