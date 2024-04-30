• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce.

Cambridge, ON – On the market since last year, the Ariya is Nissan's second all-electric vehicle (coming a long time after the first, the pioneering the LEAF). Similar in format to the Murano SUV, the Ariya this year is offered for the first time in a four-wheel drive version. It’s a format many Canadian buyers have been waiting for.

Nissan organized for a small group of auto journalists an tour of Ontario, the peculiarity being our itinerary consisted solely of towns and cities with European names. And we were to do it on single charge. Total distance? 301 km, which shouldn’t bother the Ariya’s battery pack too much… if we behaved.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce - What's new?

Nissan brings electrified all-wheel drive technology to its Ariya model with an all-wheel drive system called e-4ORCE. This model offers more power via inclusion of a second electric motor that boosts output to 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It ensures driver and passenger comfort and stability, while delivering a higher level of feel and speed.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce - 8.0/10

We could say that the Ariya offers timeless styling, which is a logical way to offer motorists a smooth transition between a conventional gasoline-powered SUV and an electric model. Its lines are inspired by modernity but also show respect for established codes.

The exterior boasts sleek aerodynamic lines and that closed grille distinctive of electric models, flanked by large LED daytime running lights, forming what Nissan calls a shield. The roofline tapers towards the rear, and a single chrome arch helps give the SUV a more dynamic appearance.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, interior | Photo: Nissan

Inside

Nissan, not necessarily known for its knack for interiors, has done a good job here. Touch-sensitive controls line the dashboard and centre console but are logically placed and easy to understand. It’s easy to situate yourself, plus you can enjoy a subtle vibration that indicates the controls are activated. The touchscreen is also within easy reach of the driver's seat.

Seat adjustments are easy, same for the power-adjustable steering wheel. The Ariya offers plenty of legroom in the front and rear, but headroom in the rear is not quite as impressive due to the model’s sloping roofline.

Cargo space behind the rear bench is 645 litres and extends to 1,690 litres with the seats folded down. Those numbers put the Ariya in the thick of the pack in the segment.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, central console | Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, storage compartment | Photo: Nissan

On the other hand, there’s a lack of storage space for small personal items. The centre console components are small and not very accommodating. Nissan does include a retractable storage bin that unfolds under the screen, and the elbow rest that slides from front to rear helps you find the optimal driving position.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce technology - 8.0/10

Electric models often do double duty as a manufacturer's electronic showcase. In the case of the Ariya, Nissan has simply installed what was available elsewhere in its model range.

The 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screens are large enough for today's standards, but the software that powers them is a bit behind the newer competition. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay is standard, but Android Auto only works with a cable. Using the Ariya's voice command system is also tricky, and you have to speak very slowly to get any results.

The Ariya in Canada is not yet equipped with the Nissan ProPilot 2.0 system, which enables hands-free driving on mapped freeways under certain conditions. This should be available later this year.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce - 8.0/10

The e-4orce technology brings to the Ariya EV an electric all-wheel drive system with two motors, one for each axle. The combined output of the two motors is 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. You can do 0-100 km/h in around 5.5 seconds. That's performance that makes overtaking on freeways and on-ramping stress-free.

However, you shouldn't associate this power with sporty driving. Rather, it's an insurance policy for the driver, a good reserve of power to cope with different situations on the road.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce - 7.5/10

As mentioned, the Ariya is no sports car. On our 300-km route, which took us through exotic locales like Sparta, Vienna, Stratford, London, Copenhagen and Lisbon, and ended in Paris without ever leaving Ontario, our Ariya showed a slight bit of roll on curves and a certain sensitivity to leaning into them. Not in a dangerous way, but enough to say that the EV favours comfort to sportiness.

Overall the ride represents a nice transition from gasoline to electric. You forget you're driving an electric model after an hour behind the wheel.

Then there's the regenerative braking debate. The Ariya has a mode that slows the car by regenerative braking when the accelerator pedal is lifted. But unlike in many other EVs, this is not a one-pedal driving mode. The “regen” braking stops suddenly when you fall to 10 km/h, so you the driver has to press the brakes to bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

This driving mode is called “e-step” and performs well on secondary roads, allowing you to engage a traffic roundabout, for example, simply by lifting your foot off the gas pedal. It's quite aggressive without being too intrusive.

Range

Full disclosure, we observed the speed limits everywhere we went, the idea being to maximize range. We covered 300 km with an average of 16.6 kWh/100 km, and still had 170 km of range left when we arrived in Paris. This means that, in theory, we would have been able to cover 470 km on a single charge. As it was, our sedate behaviour on the road was rewarded: we won the day's challenge and finished first with the lowest average energy consumption.

It's worth mentioning that virtually all the day's driving took place in zones of 80 km/h or less. On the highway at higher speeds, you're likely to be closer to 22 kWh/100 km.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

2024 Nissan Ariya pricing

Our 4WD e4orce test model is priced at close to $70,000, but the entry-level two-wheel-drive Ariya model lists at $59,995. That means that in Quebec you'll be entitled to both subsidies, or $12,000 (this year); the model is also eligible for discounts offered by most if not all other provincial EV incentives programs.

Still, it's a higher-than-average price if you look at the competition, such as a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Volkswagen ID.4.

Questions we have about the Nissan Ariya

We think it's a shame the Ariya e-4orce's maximum charging speed is only 130 kW. Most competitors do better in this respect. We'd also like Nissan to offer true one-pedal driving. The e-step system isn't bad, but it gives the impression of unfinished business.

2024 Nissan Ariya e-4orce, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The Nissan Ariya is aimed at those who want to make the leap into electric power without feeling out of step compared to the gas-powered SUV they’re used to. You quickly feel familiar with the model, and you quickly come to master the controls inside the vehicle. Its price is still an obstacle for many potential buyers, but its relevance to the market is not in question.

Competitors of the 2024 Nissan Ariya

- Chevrolet Blazer EV / Equinox EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Hyundai Kona electric

- Kia EV6

- Subaru Solterra

- Toyota bZ4X

- VinFast VF8

- Volkswagen ID.4