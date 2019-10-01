Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover

Last night in Japan, Nissan unveiled its all-new 2022 Nissan Ariya electric SUV virtually in what has become our new normal.

As of now, the Ariya remains a largely unknown entity for the general public, but rest assured that that's about to change. For Nissan, the model represents an important step in its strategy going forward. Pierre Loing, Global Vice President of Product Planning, said during the Canadian portion of the presentation last night that Ariya represents the "beginning of Nissan's next chapter. The Ariya is our iPhone 20".

Clear enough.

The Nissan logo featured on the Ariya becomes the new signature for everything the brand produces, starting today. Talk about putting pressure on the newcomer to the brand’s lineup.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Nissan Ariya, profile
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, profile
2022 Nissan Ariya, with new Nissan logo
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, with new Nissan logo

What is Ariya?
The Ariya is the brand's first all-electric utility vehicle. It will make its debut as a 2021 model in Japan and then cross the Atlantic to arrive here sometime next year as a 2022 product.

It was first presented at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 as a concept vehicle, although an embryonic version had shown up as IMx at the same event two years earlier. This vehicle has been in the works for a long time, obviously. More than just an electric vehicle, it represents Nissan's new electric identity and incorporates many of the technologies of the future that will mark the next decade.

Capabilities
Built on a new platform developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the Ariya will be available in two- and four-wheel drive configurations, the latter offering four trim levels. Two battery capacities will be offered: 63 kWh and 87 kWh. This will allow buyers to choose according to their range needs, depending for example on the type of trips they are accustomed to taking. The maximum capacity is estimated at 482 km by Nissan, but we'll have to wait and see what our North American version is rated at.

2022 Nissan Ariya, front
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, front

As for the all-wheel drive system, we'll have to incorporate the unwieldy e-4ORCE name into our vocabulary, as it represents the all-electric technology behind the vehicle's all-wheel drive. And the system goes beyond just 4-wheel power. It optimizes torque distribution front or rear depending on road conditions, and controls independent braking at each wheel when cornering, for example, to provide maximum traction.

Conceptually, the positioning of the battery in the floor allows for perfect 50/50 weight distribution and adds stability in all driving situations. Ariya will also benefit from e-Pedal technology, which allows acceleration and deceleration simply by using the accelerator pedal. Releasing the accelerator pedal actually initiates a regenerative process that slows the vehicle down.

In short, everything but the kitchen sink in terms of new technologies.

2022 Nissan Ariya, interior
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, interior

On board
Finally, once again, Ariya's electric nature allowed the designers to maximize the space offered to the occupants. That's true in the rear, where the presence of a flat floor has a game-changing effect on the available space. Up front, the climate control system has been relocated to the engine compartment instead of under the dashboard, freeing up precious space. This translates into an unusually uncluttered environment for those up front.

As for the presentation, it's simplified as much as possible and really shows us what the future will look like aboard the brand's vehicles. And with the autonomous driving functions that will take up more and more space (Ariya will of course benefit from the ProPilot Assist system), Nissan is clearly focused on creating a zen environment that lends itself to relaxation.

And let's not forget connectivity, which is at the heart of the onboard experience. No surprise, familiar applications like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but there’s also Alexa and other connectivity services that will allow online updates to the car's systems.

Those who were waiting for the 21st century will find it in the Ariya.

2022 Nissan Ariya, three-quarters rear
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya, three-quarters rear

Conclusion
Just as the LEAF was a milestone for Nissan 10 years ago in terms of electrification, the Ariya will take things another step further by dictating the way forward for the rest of the range over the next decade.

And given Nissan's current precarious financial position, due to the pandemic and other factors, the model takes on even greater importance for the brand.

Photos:Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Nissan to Unveil Ariya Electric SUV on July 15

Nissan to Unveil Ariya Electric SUV on July 15

Nissan will unveil the production version of its Ariya concept on July 15th. The arrival of all-electric SUV is meant to mark the beginning of a new era for ...

Tokyo 2019: The future at Nissan is Called Ariya

Tokyo 2019: The future at Nissan is Called Ariya

Nissan today unveiled its new tech-laden Ariya electric SUV concept at the 2019 Tokyo auto show. The company did not advance any timeline as to when a produc...

Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2019…

Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2019…

Discover our updated ranking of the Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs currently (or soon) available on the Canadian market! From mass-market to luxury brands, the c...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Bangkok Motor Show
Bangkok Auto Show Opens, First To Do So since...
Article
2008 Chrysler Town & Country
FCA Recalls 188,249 Vehicles in Canada Over A...
Article
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept
Jeep’s Riposte to the Ford Bronco? For Starte...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Introduced
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bron...
Video
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier Than Expected in Mexico
Mazda3 Turbo Debuts Earlier T...
Video
What Do We Do With the Confederate Flag on the General Lee Car?
What Do We Do With the Confed...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 