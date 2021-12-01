Just days after presenting the brand-new Tonale compact SUV, Alfa Romeo has confirmed it will introduce another crossover, but this one all-electric. The subcompact EV is expected for 2024.

Among other things, this reinforces the commitment Alfa’s parent company Stellantis is making to the Italian brand. Fans will be happy.

Confirmation of the electric crossover’s coming came via an interview given to Automotive News Europe by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. He provided some details about the new model, which by the way will constitute Alfa’s very first all-electric model.

Positioned beneath the Tonale in the lineup, the yet-to-be-named EV will launch in 2024. Interestingly, it will actually also be available with a combustion engine in some markets. Technically, then, the first exclusively all-electric vehicle will launch the following year, in 2025. From then on, Imparato was clear: all new Alfa Romeo models will be 100-percent electric.

Jean-Philippe Imparato has an interesting background. His resume includes running Peugeot, and he helped to turn around the brand's financial fortunes during his time there. His mission is the same at Alfa Romeo. The plan to achieve this includes targeting BMW on price, in segments where the two brands compete.

To do this, Alfa Romeo will need new models. To that end, the company plans to introduce five of them over the next few years, including the Tonale. Two other vehicles will be conceived as replacements for the current Giulia and Stelvio models, and the just-announced electric crossover is the fifth.

That leaves only one that we know nothing of yet, and the reason for that is simple: Alfa Romeo says no decision has been made about what form that model will take. The company wants that future model to be competitive outside Europe, suggesting that it would be marketed here.

Finally, Alfa Romeo wants to make a major unveiling every year until 2030, including the five new models but also major revisions to existing models.