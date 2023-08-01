Porsche Presents 2024 911 S/T Anniversary Model

Porsche has presented the new, limited 2024 911 S/T, as a tribute to mark the 60th anniversary of the 911 model.

Exactly 1,963 units of the special edition will be produced – 1963 being the first year of the production of the 911, of course.

This 911 S/T edition is notable first off for being the lightest-weight 911 of the 992 generation. For the first time, Porsche’s 518-hp 4.0L Boxer engine is wedded to a lightweight clutch and short-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox.

And for those buyers who really want the message of this model’s specialness to go out loud and clear, there’s an available “60 Years of 911” Heritage Design package.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T, front Photo: Porsche

In a nutshell, the model combines the chassis of the 911 GT3 Touring with a number of elements from the 911 GT3 RS models, and adds newly designed lightweight components produced specifically for this edition. For example, the model gets a gurney flap, device added to the trailing edge of the deployable rear spoiler.

Porsche explains the result is an optimal balance between a dynamic and an agile drive. To that end, the chassis has been tweaked, and the model weighs just 1,380 kg (stripped bare). Overall, designers conceived the car for optimal performance not on the track but on road, Porsche says.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T, profile Photo: Porsche

2024 Porsche 911 S/T, interior Photo: Porsche

2024 Porsche 911 S/T with Heritage Edition package

The optional “60 Years of 911” package (cost: $23,000 CAD) takes inspiration from the late-60s-era 911 S racing variant. Hence the designation S/T, which is borrowed from the internal name (911 ST) given the competition variant of the 911 S model produced starting in 1969.

The package brings with it an exclusive new Shoreblue Metallic exterior paint and Ceramica wheel colour. The doors can be fitted with a range of decorative films and a race number from 0 to 99. The original 911’s Porsche badging is featured on the front end, center caps, steering wheel, headrests and vehicle key.

Inside, the seats have centre stripes in Classic Cognac fabric with Black stripes, or two-tone semi-aniline leather upholstery in Black and Classic Cognac with extended leather trim. There’s also a perforated Dinamica headliner and other elements from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The "Porsche" monogram and "911 S/T" model name are found in gold on the rear of the car.

Here are other performance numbers to add to the 518 horses: 0-100 km/h takes 3.7 seconds, and top speed is 300 km/h. The front tires are 20-inch, the rear ones 21-inch.

The 911 S/T gets standard CFRB bucket seats, but it can be fitted with sport seats (4-way adjustable), at no extra charge.

The 2024 Porsche S/T edition arrives at dealership starting in the second quarter of 2024.