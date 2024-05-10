• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

The new-look Prius has certainly cast shadow on the venerable Corolla in terms of design, but then design was never really what Corolla buyers were after. What matters more is that the model continues to offer the reliability, fuel economy, practicality and other qualities that have traditionally brought buyers to the Toyota showroom.

The new 2024 Corolla Hybrid continues to offer those qualities, with a substantial attraction added to the mix: much improved fuel economy, thanks to the hybrid powertrain.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: What’s new?

There are only mild tweaks to the Corolla offering for 2024. The model gets a few enhancements for 2024 focused on multimedia connectivity and model choice for Canadian consumers. Toyota has extended its multimedia connectivity system to several Corolla models, including the L, LE and LE with Enhanced Package. There are one or two adjustments to the available colours.

Design-wise, there are no changes for 2024. Models in the L range feature classic styling, while models in the S range are given a sportier look, with features such as larger wheels and a twin-tip exhaust. Our tester was an SE trim with the hybrid powertrain.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Toyota Corolla – 7/10

Like last year, and the year before that and so on and so on, the design of the 2024 Corolla sedan is not built to excite – and it doesn’t. No one buys a Corolla for the flash. We can say though that it’s a well-proportioned, tasteful-looking car. The S Line trims introduced last year add a smidgen of sportiness but only that.

A bit of irony, as mentioned: Just as the old Prius made the Corolla look almost snazzy in comparison, the sleek new Prius buries its hybrid stablemate when it comes to looks.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, second-row seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

Our test version of the Corolla Hybrid, the SE, comes with fabric seats and while they are absolutely comfortable, they don’t rise much beyond that.

Overall, this delivers a very competent interior space for the price category. The Corolla might be plainer-looking than the Prius, but it offers more headroom, and it definitely feels roomier than its sibling. Front legroom is decent, while the back row is, if not palatial, spacious enough for two average-sized adults.

In all hybrid models, the multimedia screen is 8 inches and connected to a 6-speaker audio system. Automatic climate control and heated front seats are both standard equipment.

In back, cargo space is 371 litres, which is relatively little for the segment.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, trunk | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, dashboard | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2024 Toyota Corolla – 7.5/10

All Corollas are equipped with a full suite of safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, 10 airbags and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer.

Standard-on-all-trims safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, lane-keeping and tracing assist, road sign recognition and emergency front braking.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, SE hybrid badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 8.5/10

The Corolla hybrid variant features a 1.8L four-cylinder engine under the hood along with a hybrid system, working with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). The hybrid portion of the powertrain comprises a lithium-ion battery and high-torque electric motor-generator system. Total output from the system is 138 hp.

Here’s a more impressive figure than that 138: combined fuel official fuel consumption for the Corolla Hybrid is 4.7L/100 km. Bigger wheels and AWD will have some impact on that number, but it’s still a strong selling point. Seems Toyota has an idea of what it’s doing when it comes to hybrid vehicles…

As mentioned, and alone in its class, the Corolla Hybrid can be had in an all-wheel-drive configuration as an option, which includes rear-mounted electric motors.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Pricing of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

There are three trims in the Corolla range that can be had with a hybrid powertrain: the LE (and LE with AWD), the SE (the version we drove) and the XSE. Pricing and details for those are:

2024 Corolla Hybrid LE (MSRP: $26,590) - The Hybrid LE comes with features like a Toyota multimedia system with 8-inch touchscreen, heated front seats and a windshield wiper de-icing system.

2024 Corolla Hybrid LE AWD (MSRP: $28,090) - This version adds Toyota's all-wheel-drive system.

2024 Corolla Hybrid SE AWD 2024 (MSRP: $30,250) - The Hybrid SE AWD is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a sunroof.

2024 Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD 2024 (MSRP: $34,650) - The top-of-the-line version of the Corolla Hybrid offers premium comfort and features, including a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL audio system and heated SofTex seats.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, from above | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 8.0/10

In the city, the lack of brute power from under the hood does not make itself felt. This car handles well, has a short turning radius and offers steering that’s relatively responsive (if neutral).

We had some late-winter ice-snow conditions to deal with and were happy to have the AWD capability our tester came with. Many say the confidence inspired by all wheel drive is kind of in the mind, but even if it is, feeling reassured at the wheel has its upside, no? In any case we felt a sure-footed grip on ascents and descents.

The brake regeneration system that helps deliver charge back to the hybrid system is another point worthy of mention, because unlike some systems elsewhere, this one made itself so discreet I forgot it was at work most of the time.

As for the fuel consumption, my week brought disappointing results (an average of 7.8L/100 km), but in decidedly non-ideal conditions (weather, bigger wheels, AWD system, etc.). In better circumstances, and if you are conscientious, I suspect it should be realistic to get fairly close to the 4.7L/100 km official average.

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The recent updates to the Corolla have improved its looks somewhat, but that’s still not the model’s strong point. Rather, the model continues to deliver what Corolla buyers have traditionally been attracted to – even if those buyers are fewer in number these days. Reliability is a given, the car is comfortable, user-friendly and ergonomic inside, and it’s well tailored especially to urban life.

The hybrid configuration definitely gives the model another selling point, with some real savings on fuel costs possible if owners are conscientious about their driving habits.

At the same time, the Corolla Hybrid is squeezed on two sides within the Toyota lineup. The also-hybrid Prius has become a much more attractive option (literally, since its redesign), and the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a compelling option that is convincing at least some Corolla loyalists to “go SUV”. Both of those are more expensive than the Corolla Hybrid, mind you.

Did we mention the Honda Civic Hybrid, set to return to our market for 2025?

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

- Honda Civic Hybrid (for 2025)

- Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

- Toyota Prius