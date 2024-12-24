Toyota launched its Prius with all-wheel drive (AWD-e) in 2019. The new Canada-friendly variant allowed Toyota to further dominate the hybrid segment, and it also brought something new and bold to the world of all-wheel-drive vehicles.

When the model was renewed in 2023, Toyota made the Prius range an AWD-only affair. And as it happened, we took the wheel of a 2024 model in the middle of a snowstorm.

2024 Toyota Prius AWD - What's new?

With its last redesign dating from 2023, the Toyota Prius AWD returns unchanged for 2024.

2024 Toyota Prius AWD prices in Canada

- 2024 Prius XLE AWD - $37,150

- 2024 Prius Limited AWD - $43,250

2024 Toyota Prius Prime, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

When it comes to winter driving, Prius AWD seems to reign without direct hybrid rivals. Not quite, though, since there are a few competitors like the Kia Niro Hybrid and Hyundai Kona AWD, which make their own attempt to juggle fuel efficiency and confidence-inspiring four-wheel drive.

And let's not forget the rechargeable Prius Prime (as of 2025, known as the Prius PHEV), which is actually more affordable for lease or for purchase thanks to government EV incentives. The catch is that the plug-in version is only available with front-wheel drive.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2024 Toyota Prius AWD in winter

The 2024 Prius AWD proved competent on snow-covered roads, with its e-AWD system intervening judiciously, preserving both safety and fuel economy. Its driving style is stable, with a slight tendency to understeer more common to front-wheel-drive vehicles. The brakes, influenced by the regenerative system, require some adaptation, especially at low speeds.

Another challenge is posed by the front bumper which, due to its design, can accumulate snow and ice, affecting sensors and radars and causing multiple alerts on the dashboard.

Fuel consumption: the promise and the reality

Toyota claims an attractive fuel consumption figure of 4.8L/100 km for the 2024 Prius AWD, promising remarkable efficiency. Our tests in winter conditions produced results that deserve attention. With an average of 6.5L/100km after a journey of almost 500 km in mixed driving conditions, the Prius AWD demonstrated commendable fuel efficiency, especially for a vehicle equipped with all-wheel drive, facing the cold and the vagaries of winter.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Strengths and weaknesses: a delicate balance

The 2024 Prius AWD is not without its faults. While its strengths are numerous - fuel economy, driving comfort, on-board technologies - it also has a few weaknesses, such as a middling cargo capacity.

Then there’s a more problematic element: the dashboard. In the 2024 Prius, it’s connected to the steering column, impacting your view of driver data when turning the steering wheel. Your choice is to have either a steering wheel positioned too low for optimal instrument visibility, or a steering wheel set to the right position but hiding a portion of the instrument cluster.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

Driving the 2024 Prius AWD in winter is a bit like being in a ballet on ice, requiring perfect synchronization between car and driver. With AWD technology, it delivers confidence-inspiring stability and grip on snow.

During our week-long test drive, we repeatedly asked ourselves the question “would I buy it?” To be honest, it’s a difficult choice between the Prius AWD and the FWD-only Prime. The question being, does the safety offered by AWD outweigh the fuel efficiency and financial benefits provided by the incentives available on the Prime? Consumers will have to make their own decision regarding which they prioritize.

2024 Toyota Prius Prime, interior | Photo: K.Soltani