The Toyota Prius Prime is no more. That is to say, the popular plug-in hybrid model from the Japanese automaker is now known by a new name. The 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid is on sale now.

The idea, according to Toyota, is to better identify the powertrain and further distinguish the model within the Toyota lineup.

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid – What’s new?

Other than the name, nothing. Except for a new PHEV badge on the back of the vehicle.

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

The 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid retains its hybrid powertrain comprising a 2.0L gasoline engine and an electric motor, developing a combined output of 220 hp. Maximum all-electric range is 72 km thanks to its lithium-ion battery.

Safety and technologies

The 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid is equipped out of the box with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system, which brings together a set of active safety technologies. The Toyota multimedia system offers advanced connectivity and an intuitive user interface.

The slight price increase is accompanied by generous standard equipment, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as heated front seats.

2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid pricing in Canada

Starting price of the 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid is set at $40,050, up slightly from $39,050 in 2024.

- 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid SE - $40,050

- 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid XSE - $44,785

- 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid XSE Premium - $48,535

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Versions of the 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

The 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid comes in three versions, each offering a distinct level of equipment:

Prius Plug-in Hybrid SE - The entry-level version comes with the Toyota multimedia system including an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 6-speaker audio system, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, heated SofTex-wrapped steering wheel and the Smart Key system with push-button start.

Prius Plug-in Hybrid XSE - The XSE version adds upgraded comfort and tech features such as the Toyota multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 19-inch alloy wheels, SofTex upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless charging system for compatible smartphones and a panoramic glass roof.

Prius Plug-in Hybrid XSE Premium - The top-of-the-line XSE Premium version is distinguished features an 8-speaker JBL audio system, head-up display, power liftgate, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and the intelligent parking assist system.

A rational choice for eco-responsible driving

It might have a new name but it offers the same qualities, and that’s enough for the 2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid to once again represent an attractive option for eco-conscious drivers looking for an efficient and versatile vehicle. It remains to be seen whether this name change will allow the Prius Plug-in Hybrid to stand out further in a rapidly expanding electrified vehicle market.