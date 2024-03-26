• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Volvo V60 Recharge Polestar Engineered.

The Polestar name has been through a few evolutions at Volvo. The name was originally used for a specialized racing division created by the Swedish manufacturer. Some of you will remember the division’s more memorable creations, including nifty takes on the punchy C30 hatch and V8-powered mutation of the S60 sedan spec’ed for the Australian V8 Supercar Championship.

The division eventually morphed into more of an internal tuning entity, mostly remembered by its bright blue V60 and S60 models, with their dark wheels and gold brake calipers.

Today, the Polestar name has a traveled to a whole new place, of course, with the new all-electric banner. Meanwhile, though, Volvos that get the performance once-over now get the “Polestar Engineered” tag, and they are all part of the T8 Recharge range of models. That is to say a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the ability to drive fully on electric power for about 60 km. The question becomes, of course, is that Polestar performance magic still there?

Design of the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar – 8.5/10

When it comes to exterior styling, my tester (mostly) ticks all the boxes we’ve come to expect from the models in this category. The 19-inch wheels are still dark, but they now include a bit of a nickel finish that adds a welcome feeling of high quality. The metallic gold brake calipers return, and they are big Brembo items with six pistons up front that, well, leave very little to the imagination.

There’s more dark trimwork to tie in with the wheels - the grille, wing mirrors, window surrounds and parts of the enlarged front splitter all get a gloss black finish. The lightly smoked headlights and vertical taillights complete the look at the quite-subtle roof-mounted spoiler provides a performance-oriented cherry on top. Overall, in Polestar Engineered spec the V60 looks squat (it rides lower than other V60 models) and serious, which is a fine look for a compact performance sled like this.

So what boxes does it not tick, you ask? Well, it all boils down to the colour, really. Sure, the matte grey/concrete look is sort of in these days, but fond memories of those bright blue offerings mean that for me, that’s the only way to go when it comes to this model – and you can no longer get it. There are two grey colour choices, a black and a white – that’s it. Yikes.

Interior of the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar– 8/10

For a livewire performance model, the interior is surprisingly business-like; lots of blacks and greys, with some welcome splashes of a aluminum-meets-carbon weave and the always-enticing Orrefors crystal shift lever, although I can’t help but think that would be a better fit in a more upscale version of the V60. Gold seatbelts to match the brake calipers complete the look, and they add a welcome splash of levity.

It’s all very luxurious but I couldn’t help but think that something like the neat sweatpant-coloured cloth seats found in the Polestar’s V60 Cross Country would be more in tune with the performance bent.

The seats are properly comfortable, though. This comes as little surprise as Volvo has been crafting top-drawer seats for as long as most can remember and these are no different. Taller drivers will appreciate the thigh extenders, though the gap left between the extendable cushion and bottom cushion is too pronounced.

Of course, Polestar or no, the V60 is a station wagon and you can pack up to 657 litres in the rear cargo area (which is good because there is precious little storage space especially under the front armrest, which is more a shelf than a bin). That cargo capacity tops that of the XC60 crossover SUV, by the way. What’s more, the V60 sits lower and is easier to load as a result. Ah, the beauty of a station wagon.

Technology in the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar – 7/10

There was a time where Volvo’s vertical 9-inch infotainment display really was the bee’s knees. You could fit a lot of data there and while Apple CarPlay didn’t take up the whole display, the fact you could have both that app and the native interface on display at once was nice.

Times have changed. While Volvo has added Google Built-In tech (think apps like Google Maps or the voice-activated Google Assistant), it’s slow by today’s standards and still too text-heavy. That means more scrolling through menus to achieve certain tasks. The back-up camera is clear enough, but offers a strange fish-eye look that can make it tough to judge distance, especially when it comes to objects alongside such as parked cars in an adjacent stall.

Points are gained back by the sound system, a standard 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins unit that offers crisp, distortion-free sound you can really sit back and enjoy.

Driving the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar – 7/10

As mentioned, the Polestar Engineered means a plug-in hybrid configuration, and that’s the only way you’ll get it. It can drive for a while in EV mode –if you can plug-in at night, your daily commute could be EV all the time – but the other big benefit is the power, which rings in at 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque channeled to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Those are some sterling figures and you will get some nice jump off the line. It’s smooth too, and gets a quiet engine operation. Plus that auto ‘box is one smooth shifter. An advantage of not being a dual-clutch set-up.

But there’s a problem. And that is that it doesn’t feel as fast as 523 lb-ft of torque and a close-ratio 8-speed suggests - even though it is, on paper, faster than the old gas-only model. Simply, that big battery and EV motor adds weight, meaning this compact wagon weighs in at over 2,000 lb.

It’s the price you pay for efficiency and while I wouldn’t call the Polestar Engineered slow, I wouldn’t call it sports-compact fast, either. Keep in mind that at around $77,000 as tested, this Volvo costs more than a BMW M2 and while there’s two fewer doors there and no EV power if you’re going to compete in the compact sport segment, well, this is what you have to deal with. Cost of playing the game.

This would all be easier to forgive if the chassis dynamics were on-point and to a degree, they are. Especially when you consider the fact that you can adjust the shocks via underhood dials which is a super unique feature, there is some proper handling here. Turn-in is good and body roll is reduced but like the powertrain, there’s a catch, and that catch is a slightly woolen steering feel and a ride that’s too firm at slower, ‘round town speeds. A few clicks of those adjustment knobs will help things, but to have to do that every time…

Some questions about the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar

Are there any other V60 Recharge trims?

Unfortunately not. If you’re looking for a plug-in V60, this is the only way to go.

How does it charge?

The V60 Recharge can be charged via either Level I or Level II charging. According to Volvo, Level II will get a full charge in in 5-16 hours depending on your current, while a Level I charge will take 10-24 hours.

The final word

Polestar’s bona fides through the years are undeniable. It’s a group that’s taken cars from a manufacturer that – if we’re honest – has historically been a little granola and given them some real spunk, not to mention racing pedigree.

But you can’t help but notice the added weight and requirements required for the transition to an electrified platform. If you’re looking for a PHEV that can provide a more involved ride than most, then this could do. Not to mention that if you consider the wagon body style, there's precious little else to choose from (see: Competitors, below).

If you’re looking for a more performance-oriented compact ringing in at around 75-80 grand, however, this may not quite scratch that itch.

Competitors of the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar

- Audi A4 Allroad

