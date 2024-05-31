• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally.

Seattle, WA – With the Mustang Mach-E getting a facelift for 2024, Ford used the occasion to develop a new variant of the EV. You could say Ford made the Rally edition because, well, it could.

Because rationally, we are wondering about the why of this model. Why a “rally” version of an SUV, and an electric one at that?

Maybe the answer is another question: Why not? From the time the idea was raised at internal Ford meetings in 2022, some folks there challenged themselves to prove that it was entirely feasible. The feeling was that the model lent itself well to it.

So is this a practical model? Not at all. Is it a fun model? Read on.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, front end | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: What's new?

We covered details of the changes brought to the Mustang Mach-E this year in our review of the GT model earlier this week. Beyond that, know that the Rally variant was built from the GT version, equipped with the Performance Package.

What's new? As mentioned, what’s new is the notion of making a rally version of an all-electric SUV. To achieve this, Ford had to think outside the box.

The company created a rallycross circuit right on its Michigan proving grounds, on an unused grassy piece of terrain. Before breaking ground on that circuit, the team responsible for creating the vehicle attended rallycross events and interviewed drivers to ensure that the course represented a real environment.

The exercise not only kept development costs down, it also ensured complete secrecy about the project. When the Rally version was unveiled last year, no one had even heard of it.

You can question the relevance of this Rally model, but not the originality shown by the company in this case. For that reason alone, it's interesting.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally - 7.5/10

A few simple tweaks were made to differentiate the Rally version from other Mach-Es. First, the MagneRide suspension was raised by an inch compared with the GT variant. Shock absorbers and springs were tuned for rallycross to better absorb the constant small jolts and offer greater stability, so that the vehicle can tackle inhospitable surfaces with confidence.

Visual cues on the vehicle include uniquely designed 19-inch white wheels, shod with Michelin CrossClimate2 tires, designed to offer excellent traction, but above all strength and durability, as well as a quieter ride on the road.

The vehicle’s underbelly features protective plates to keep out the dirt inherent in rally-style driving.

The design incorporates contrasting elements, the wheels of course, but also the body moldings (upper and lower), a front diffuser and a unique rear spoiler for a more aggressive style. We’re not too sure about the aesthetics of the latter, mind you.

Rounding out the distinct features are a black-painted steel roof and fog lamps integrated into the grille.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, interior | Photo: Ford

Interior

Here the main difference with the GT version involves the inclusion of a few accents/surfaces here and there. A complete picture of what's on board can be found in our GT review, since the interiors are the same.

Technology of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally - 9,0/10

Everything technological about this variant is identical to that found in the GT model. The real technology worthy of mention here is that which transforms the car's driving experience, adapting it to a rally-style experience.

For example, the calibration of the powertrain, traction control and MagneRide suspension have been reworked for the kinds of surfaces found on a rally circuit: gravel, dust and sand. Above all, the addition of a RallySport driving mode, designed for driving on gravel, enables greater yawing movement (waltzing the rear without the intervention of the stability control) for bigger slides.

Acceleration response is also more linear, for better predictability and control. Shock absorbers absorb imperfections more effectively but are also more aggressive for better roadholding in bends. Nor does the ABS (anti-lock braking system) intervene at all times when braking hard to send the car into a skid at the start of a bend.

All told, a series of subtle but essential changes for a different track experience.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally - 9.0/10

The Rally version benefits from the larger 91 kWh battery offered with the Mach-E. Power is rated at 480 hp and torque at 700 lb-ft, as standard. This is the result of the Enhanced Performance Package included with the model. It adds 100 lb-ft of torque to what you get from the GT variant.

It's 3.3 seconds to 0-97 km/h with this model, but the experience here isn't about raw speed; it's about being askew on the track.

Range is a little less with this Rally version, at 426 km rather than 451 with the GT variant.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, on the track | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally - 9.5/10

When it comes to on-road driving, again, this offers the same experience as the GT variant. That extra inch of height is not something you’re going to notice or feel.

On the track, however, questions of practicality fade into the woodwork, because the Rally offers a pretty impressive experience. Of course, I don't claim to have the expertise of a rally driver. Rally drivers are the best in the world when it comes to vehicle control. Still, my personal experience (and that of my Canadian and American colleagues from more northerly states) in the snow has provided an interesting basis. Let's just say that I don't panic when the rear end veers out; in fact, it puts a smile on my face.

Anyway, after some judicious advice from the drivers on hand to guide us, I was able to start waltzing this Mach-E Rally with confidence, negotiating the course sideways most of the time.

Two things stood out. First, the instantaneous response to acceleration. The precision offered by the electric response is nothing short of extraordinary when it comes to positioning the car in corners and giving it the impetus it needs to achieve the desired result. It makes life easier for the driver.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Then there's the optimal weight distribution. A Mustang Mach-E is very heavy, but much of the weight is well contained in the central part of the vehicle. Which means that from one turn to the next, from one waltz to the next, it's easy to keep control.

This feeling was confirmed when I was comfortably seated in the passenger seat during a full-throttle lap, with a pro behind the wheel. All in all, the work done to ensure that this model delivers a full range of sensations is beyond reproach.

Energy consumption

Let’s not start party pooping shall we? Because when you’re on the track, energy consumption tends to the least of your concerns. Suffice to say that between the morning and afternoon sessions, the vehicles had to be recharged.

So If you get your hands on a Mustang Mach-E Rally and head off the beaten track, be sure to check out the charging stations before you go.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, in blue | Photo: D.Rufiange

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally pricing in Canada

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally starts at $74,995. Including the various fees (freight and preparation, etc.) brings up the cost to $77,690.

The last word

Why a Mustang Mach-E Rally? For no greater reason than the pleasure of it, ultimately. Because on the road, this variant offers nothing more than a slightly distinct style. For those who want to have fun off-road, this is an original proposition.

Will Ford sell any? Hard to predict. It's more likely to be chosen for its aesthetic difference than for its capabilities, which would be a shame; this model is made to be exploited to its full potential.

Competitors in the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

None

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, front, on the road | Photo: Ford