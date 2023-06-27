• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the Audi RS6 2024 and Audi RS7 2024 Performance versions.

Napa Valley, CA - Imagine for a moment that you had the ideal car, one that can take the family on vacation, take you golfing with enough room for several bags, act like a sports car capable of making exotic models blush. All this wrapped up in a level of comfort that makes it a pleasure to drive every day.

This car exists, and it's called the RS6. If you're not sold on the wagon format, the RS7 offers the same benefits, just with a wide hatchback. It's so refreshing to see a practical, versatile model that isn't an SUV.

The new 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback Performance Photo: B.Charette

The RS6/RS7 duo arrives in a unique performance formula for 2024. Under the hood of the RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance, Audi continues to build on what's already been achieved. The engine is still a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, but power rises from 591 to 621 hp, and torque rises to 627 lb-ft. For those who like statistics, it's good for a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.4 seconds.

In addition to the power upgrades, Audi has also made some improvements to the interior.

Glimpse of the new 2024 Audi RS6 Performance Photo: B.Charette

Exterior of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

In the current automotive landscape, the sports wagon is a rare, if not dying breed. While Audi persists with the RS6, Mercedes is discontinuing its E-Class wagon this year, and BMW now offers only the 5 Series wagon in Europe.

Physically, the RS6 is immediately recognizable. Audi is not in the habit of making aesthetic revolutions. However, the fender flares are even wider (due to the new 22-inch tires) and the rear spoiler is more imposing. The wheels are even more aggressive. What you have is a rather menacing style that commands respect.

Interior of 2024 Audi RS6 Performance Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

The interior receives minor modifications. New RS design packages available in red, grey or blue add much-needed contrast to the interior, while the RS blue option adds blue seatbelts and blue woven inserts to the carbon trim of the dashboard. The Alcantra-covered steering wheel is still there.

If you wish, the dinamica finish can be replaced by carbon-fibre. And if you ask me, you should also opt for the majestic, rich and soothing Dew Silver.

Seating of 2024 Audi RS6 Performance Photo: Audi

The moulded seats will appeal to those who like a firm yet comfortable ride. On the other hand, they will be too firm for those accustomed to American models.

In both the RS6 and RS7, load volume exceeds expectations, making them very practical vehicles.

Technology and safety in the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

The vehicle features several screens. A 10.1-inch screen sits in the centre of the dashboard, accompanied by an 8.6-inch screen accessing the heating, ventilation and comfort controls. The standard 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus displays gets some minor enhancements, including a choice between black and white digital dials - the white dials being inspired by the 1997 Audi S6 plus.

In manual mode, the gearshift indicator changes from green to yellow to red, flashing like a racing car when it's time to change gear.

The system remains easy and intuitive to use, and you get a heads-up display with a host of indications.

Design of the new 2024 Audi RS6 Performance Photo: B.Charette

Versions and configurations of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

The offering is pretty straightforward: the two available versions are the RS6 Avant Performance and RS7 Sportback Performance. Air suspension is standard, but Audi offers dynamic suspension control as an option, and you can also opt for carbon-ceramic brakes.

Mechanics of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

Compared with the current RS6, which made its debut in 2019, this new version of the 4.0L V8 turbo adds an extra 30 hp and 35 lb-ft of torque for a total of 621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The most powerful engine in Audi's history now comes with a 48-volt mild hybridization system. This reduces fuel consumption while adding power.

Blue 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback Performance Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

The driving experience is, in a nutshell, a blissful one, starting as soon as you turn the key in the ignition, which brings the cavernous purr of the V8 to life.

That’s just to set the tone. Even weighing in at 2,275 kg, the RS6 bursts out of the blocks like a 100-meter sprinter. Thrust is instantaneous and intense. The new 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi's ubiquitous Quattro all-wheel drive system help manage all that power, while a smaller, lighter centre-lock differential works wonders in corners, channeling up to 85 percent of power to the rear wheels.

The superior standard air suspension makes everyday driving smooth and pleasant. We tested the dynamic suspension control, and to be frank, it won't do much good if you drive your car in the normal way.

Grey 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback Performance Photo: B.Charette

If you want your nerves wracked a bit, there's the RS1 and RS2 modes. At the touch of a button, the RS6 tightens up and goes into attack mode. RS2 mode removes the electronic driving aids, leaving the rest up to the driver's talent.

The central locking differential and rear-wheel steering help to correct the uneven distribution by reducing the understeer that remained last year, giving the RS6 Avant excellent cornering ability for its size.

Pricing of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

Audi has not yet shared pricing for the RS6 and RS7 Performance models. Last year, the price of the RS6 started at $130,000. That may sound like a lot, but considering that a model like a Porsche Panamera Cross Turismo Turbo tops the $200,000 mark, it's a pretty good deal for the only car you'll ever need.

Front of 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback Performance Photo: B.Charette

The final word

There aren't many cars that can do it all and do it all well; the RS6 is on that very short list of models that will fulfill all your needs. Of course, you'll need a solid budget for fuel and the purchase of the vehicle itself. You'll also be regularly frustrated at not being able to use more than 35 percent of this beast's potential on the road.

Instead of putting horrible SUVs with doomsday engines on the road, everyone should take a leaf out of Audi's book and put that power into a body capable of making the most of it. Long live the wagon.

Your questions about the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

Are the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance worth the price?

Many people will find the price exorbitant, and it's true that with a monthly payment that will exceed $2,500, they’re not wrong.

But here’s one way to think of it: you're looking here at cars that are the last of their breeds. RS models will soon be switching to V6 hybrid engines. The power will be there, but that visceral V8 engine feel will be gone forever. If you're wondering whether now is the time to take the plunge, the answer is yes, now is the time.

Strong points Dazzling performance

Dazzling performance Incredible agility for such a heavy beast

Incredible agility for such a heavy beast Great comfort

Great comfort The RS6 is beautiful Weak points Pricy

Pricy The V8 is thirs

The V8 is thirs Limits exceed possibilities on public roads

Exterior design of 2024 Audi RS7 Sportback Performance Photo: B.Charette

White 2024 Audi RS6 Performance Photo: B.Charette

Competitors of the 2024 Audi RS6 Performance and Audi RS7 Performance

BMW M5 Competition

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ (sedan and wagon)