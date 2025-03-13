• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Acura ADX.

Encinitas, CA - In baseball terms, Acura needs to hit a home run - ar at least, a double - with its newest model to help it get back in the game and on the path to profitability.

Why? Honda's premium brandis lagging behind the competition. The RDX has lost momentum, and the MDX is aging.

What's more, Acura had nothing in its lineup to compete with models like the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Lexus UX, Mercedes GLA, Volvo XC40, or even the Cadillac XT4, which is leaving us in 2025. This is now rectified; the ADX arrives at dealerships on March 17th in Quebec.

2025 Acura ADX – What's new?

The ADX is the all-new entry-level model that slots below the RDX. It borrows its platform from the Honda HR-V and is built side by side in the same factory, though to be clear, Acura DNA is indeed present in the ADX.

No Type S version is on the menu, but three versions are offered: Base, A-Spec, and A-Spec with the Elite package.

2025 Acura ADX, on the road | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Acura ADX Design – 8.0/10

If the ADX looks familiar, there’s a reason: it borrows the majority of its components from the Honda HR-V. But Acura injects a dose of dynamism with a more assertive grille, taut lines, and a refined light signature.

The 19-inch wheels (A-Spec) and panoramic sunroof add a high-end touch, while the color palette even dares some boldness. The general style is in line with the Acura style, even if the style makes some compromises to stand out, such as the addition of plastics in the rear window to hide the HR-V's genes.

Overall, the silhouette is pleasing, and the size is generous for an entry-level model. The colors are the same as those offered with the HR-V.

2025 Acura ADX, interior | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Acura ADX, seats, central console | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Acura ADX Interior – 8.5/10

The ADX's interior is naturally more refined than the HR-V's, while retaining some familiar elements. A 9-inch touchscreen sits in the center, accompanied by a 10.2-inch digital dashboard. Ergonomics are well-thought-out with well-placed physical controls, and Ultrasuede in the A-Spec version adds a touch of refinement.

The rear seats are generous in legroom, surpassing most competitors in this segment.

Cargo space is more than generous for the segment with 690 litres behind the second row of seats (656 for the A-Spec Elite version), which fold practically flat, and 1,560 litres with the seats folded down (1,526 in the A-Spec Elite).

Audiophiles are treated in the Elite trim to an audio system by Bang & Olufsen, a brand that has proven itself in the industry.

2025 Acura ADX, multimedia screen | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2025 Acura ADX – 8.5/10

All models are equipped as standard with a 10.2-inch digital dashboard and a 9.0-inch touchscreen dedicated to infotainment. Worthy of note (and thanks), a physical volume button is present.

Wireless cell phone integration and wireless charging are standard, but you'll have to opt for the Elite version to get digital services like integrated Google.

2025 Acura ADX, front | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2025 Acura ADX – 7.5/10

Exit the HR-V's atmospheric 2.0L, enter the 1.5L turbo good for 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque from the CR-V. Power is managed by a CVT (continuously variable transmission), with standard all-wheel drive capable of distributing 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. This little extra adds liveliness that the HR-V, whose softness is often criticized, lacks.

2025 Acura ADX, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Acura ADX – 8.0/10

It's hard to be a fan of CVT transmissions. They have a nasty habit of castrating performance, making passing difficult, and screaming in pain during acceleration. In the case of the ADX, Acura has been able to get the most out of this unloved transmission.

Specially tuned for a quick response, the transmission includes metal paddle shifters for optimal control. It performs anticipatory downshifts during braking and benefits from stepped programming that simulates gear changes during full acceleration. Furthermore, its short final drive ratio improves responsiveness and performance. The end result offers better passing, and even if the weight exceeds 1,600 kg, the ride remains lively and balanced, worthy of Acura products.

There are several drive modes - Comfort, Normal, Sport, Snow - but the difference between them is hardly noticeable. We simply noted that the engine runs at a higher RPM in Sport mode.

Consumption

Acura officially announces fuel consumption of 9.1L/100 km in the city and 7.7 on the highway, for an average of 8.5L/100 km. This places the ADX in the average for the segment. Lexus does better with the UX, but then that little SUV is much duller to drive.

Our test day on the roads of California gave us roughly the same results as those promised by the manufacturer.

2025 Acura ADX, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The ADX doesn't kick over any tables in the segment, but it does represent a sensible and well-positioned offering. Its spacious interior, its powertrain that’s livelier than that of the HR-V and its generous equipment make it a credible alternative to German SUVs, for a more accessible price. It stands out as a smart choice for those looking for a small luxury SUV without breaking the bank.

Canadian pricing for the 2025 Acura ADX

The base model starts just below $50,000, the A-Spec version at just over $52,000, and the Elite package brings the price to $55,000. For comparison, the RDX version starts at just over $57,000.

Competitors of the 2025 Acura ADX

- Audi Q3

- BMW X1 / X2

- Buick Envision

- Infiniti QX50

- Lexus NX

- Lincoln Corsair

- Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

- Volvo XC40