Acura confirms what was already widely suspected: the luxury brand will introduce a new small SUV to the North American market. The 2025 Acura ADX will slot into bottom spot in the lineup below the RDX when it debuts “early next year”.

Explained James Marchand, assistant VP of Acura Canada in a very brief announcement, “A new generation of Acura buyers will have a great reason to get excited as we add the 2025 Acura ADX to our Canadian SUV lineup as a new gateway model.”

The 2024 Acura RDX | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Acura positions the ADX as the SUV equivalent to the new Integra sedan as the gateway models into the brand. In other words, Acura wants to draw new, younger buyers into the marque with this new crossover.

Other than that, there’s little concrete to go on, other than that Honda confirms a turbocharged engine for the powertrain. We can expect a model roughly the size of the new Buick Envista (which is replacing the Encore in that brand’s lineup). It’s possible the ADX will be built on the same platform as Honda’s HR-V, though that’s not confirmed. But if that is the case, we can expect more power from the turbo engine than from the HR-V’s naturally aspirated inline-4 unit - which should elicit no complaints.