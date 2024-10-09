Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Here Are 2025 Acura ADX Teaser Images

2025 Acura ADX, panoramic roof | Photo: Acura
Derek Boshouwers
 The brand’s new entry-level model will be presented later this fall, possibly at the LA Auto Show.

We know that Acura is preparing to introduce a new small SUV to the North American market. The 2025 Acura ADX was confirmed this past April, but now we see some first images of the turbocharged model that will slot into bottom spot in the lineup below the RDX. Acura says it will present the ADX for North America later this fall, which could mean a premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Little had been confirmed for the 2025 ADX, outside the turbocharged engine it will get. It’s expected the model will be roughly the size of Buick’s Envista, and that it will share the same platform as the Honda HR-V. The SUV will inherit a number of features and components of the Integra, probably including that model’s 1.5L, 4-cylinder turbo engine, although that isn’t confirmed as yet. AWD should be part of the package, at least as an option and possible standard in the Canadian offering.

2025 Acura ADX, ventilated seats
2025 Acura ADX, ventilated seats | Photo: Acura

Today we learn from Acura that the model will come with an “upscale, feature-rich interior”, with elements including a standard panoramic moonroof and available ventilated front seats and Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The images show seating and other interior details like the panoramic roof, as well as spindly LED taillights. We can expect more details in the coming weeks ahead of the big unveiling.

Probably direct rivals for the 2025 Acura ADX include the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40.

2025 Acura ADX, Bang & Olufsen logo
2025 Acura ADX, Bang & Olufsen logo | Photo: Acura
2025 Acura ADX, rear lights
2025 Acura ADX, rear lights | Photo: Acura
