• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Buick Envista.

Buick continues its offensive in the subcompact SUV segment with the Envista, introduced in 2024 to succeed the Encore. This new model positions itself as a more stylish and spacious alternative to its predecessor, while maintaining an accessible price.

Its bold design, which breaks with the Encore's conservative lines, aims to attract a younger clientele. But is the Envista more than just a pretty face? Does it offer enough advantages to stand out in an increasingly competitive market segment?

2025 Buick Envista — What's new?

For 2025, the Envista refines its formula with subtle improvements. The colour palette gains a new Aquamarine Blue Metallic shade, while Sunrise Red Metallic takes its leave. Buick has also added remote start as standard across all versions.

| Photo: Buick

Design of the 2025 Buick Envista - 8.5/10

The 2025 Envista turns heads with its sporty, coupe-inspired profile. Its sloping roofline and well-defined character lines give it a dynamic and modern look, far from the more conservative designs often found in this category.

The front fascia, with its prominent grille and sleek headlights, reinforces the impression of dynamism and gives the vehicle an assertive and luxurious presence on the road.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Interior

The Envista's interior reflects its exterior: modern and refined. The dashboard is dominated by a large touchscreen that integrates multimedia system controls and navigation. The overall design is ergonomic and easy to use. The materials, of decent quality for a vehicle in this range, are not entirely free of hard plastics.

Front space is generous, offering good comfort for passengers. However, rear headroom is more limited due to the plunging roofline.

Despite this compromise in rear passenger space, the Envista offers an overall successful design. It distinguishes itself from the competition with its more assertive style and modern interior.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Buick Envista - 7.5/10

The 2025 Envista offers a range of contemporary technologies aimed at improving comfort and connectivity on board. The central element is an 11-inch colour touchscreen, which integrates multimedia, navigation and connectivity functions. This intuitive system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless connection), simplifying smartphone connection and app access.

The 8-inch digital display dashboard, located behind the steering wheel, clearly shows essential vehicle information such as speed, fuel level and safety alerts.

The Envista also features a 6-speaker audio system, offering just adequate sound quality. Audiophiles might regret the absence of an option for a more powerful system.

Other standard technological features include heated front seats, heated flat-bottom steering wheel that adds a sporty touch and remote start.

A weak point is the absence of wireless smartphone charging with the base Preferred version. The feature, common elsewhere, is offered as an option with the Sport Touring variant. It is standard with the Avenir trim.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Buick Envista – 7.0/10

The 2025 Envista is powered by a 1.2L turbo 3-cylinder engine. This small engine, with modest displacement, develops 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. While you shouldn't expect sporty performance, this engine is willing enough for pleasant city driving. It stands out for its flexibility at low revs, as well as its quiet operation- appreciable qualities for daily use. The well-geared 6-speed auto transmission contributes to driving enjoyment, even if it sometimes lacks responsiveness, especially if pushed a bit hard.

The Envista is exclusively offered with a front-wheel drive configuration. The absence of all-wheel drive could be a deterrent for some buyers, particularly those who live where snow and ice are frequent in winter.

At the same time, with the two-wheel-drive Envista, buyers are primarily looking for a well-equipped vehicle with lower fuel consumption.

Fuel consumption

Fuel economy is decent but not exceptional when compared to the competition. Buick announces ratings of 8.4L/100 km city, 7.4L/100 km highway and 7.9L/100 km combined. We finished our test week at 9.1L/100 km in mixed driving.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Buick Envista - 7.5/10

The 2025 Envista offers a driving experience that prioritizes comfort and smoothness rather than pure sportiness. Its engine, despite modest power, is alert enough for smooth urban driving.

Accelerations are brisk at low revs, which facilitates starts at traffic lights and merging into traffic. However, higher-speed acceleration, particularly for overtaking on the highway, requires more patience. The engine lacks breath when pushed hard, and the 6-speed automatic transmission, though generally smooth, can sometimes be hesitant during shifts.

The Envista's roadholding is reassuring and predictable. The well-calibrated suspension effectively absorbs road imperfections while maintaining good stability in corners. The precise and light steering facilitates manoeuvres in the city. However, the Envista is not a vehicle that encourages sporty driving. Its body roll in corners is pronounced, and the steering, though pleasant in the city, lacks feel at higher speeds.

As mentioned, the Envista is exclusively offered with a front-wheel-drive configuration. However, after driving the Envista in winter, we can confirm that traction proved sufficient for normal use, even on slippery roads. Provided, of course, that the model is equipped with good winter tires.

Cabin sound insulation is decent, but not exceptional. Engine noise is well filtered at low revs, but it becomes more noticeable when the accelerator is pushed hard. Road and wind noise are also perceptible at high speeds.

Drivers looking for thrills will have to turn to other models, but those who prioritise comfort and ease of use will find what they're looking for, all at an affordable price.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Buick Envista Canadian pricing

The Envista is offered in three versions (add $2,000 for transport and preparation):

• 2025 Envista Preferred - $28,399

• 2025 Envista Sport Touring - $29,599

• 2025 Envista Avenir - $33,199

Your questions about the 2025 Buick Envista

Is the Envista offered with all-wheel drive?

No, the Envista is only offered in a front-wheel-drive configuration.

What is the Envista's cargo space?

The Envista offers 586 litres of cargo space behind the rear seats.

What colours are available with the Envista?

Available colours vary by version but include Aquamarine Blue Metallic.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Buick Envista is a subcompact SUV with much to entice. Its elegant, coupe-inspired design and modern interior give it a distinctive look. It offers a good level of equipment and attractive value, making it an appealing option for drivers in urban areas.

Its 3-cylinder engine, though modest, is alert enough for pleasant city driving. The steering is precise, roadholding is reassuring and ride comfort is appreciable.

Still, the 2025 Envista is not without its flaws. The engine's lack of power is sorely felt during highway overtaking, and the absence of an all-wheel-drive version will be a real handicap for some, especially for a vehicle destined for the Canadian market.

If you’re looking for a subcompact SUV primarily for city driving, the Envista will provide great satisfaction. Its style, comfort and affordable price are undeniable assets. On the other hand, if you do a lot of highway driving or need all-wheel drive, you might want to explore other options, such as the Mazda CX-30, 2025 Nissan Kicks or Volkswagen Taos, which offer more powerful engines and greater versatility.

Competitors of the 2025 Buick Envista