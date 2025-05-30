• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Cadillac XT6.

In the world of three-row luxury SUVs, the 2025 Cadillac XT6 presents as a more accessible alternative to German giants, while offering a spacious interior and a refined ride. While it doesn't revolutionize the category, it provides a comfortable driving experience and an elegant design.

It's worth noting that in April of this year, Cadillac confirmed that 2025 will be the last year for the gasoline version of its large luxury SUV. This is thus your last chance to get this variant as electric models continue to eat up territory in the manufacturer's lineup.

Design of the 2025 Cadillac XT6 – 8.0/10

First and foremost, and undeniably, the Cadillac XT6 has presence. An imposing silhouette that leaves no one indifferent. Its sculpted lines, both fluid and athletic, give it a robust and elegant appearance. It clearly catches the eye on the road.

The chrome grille, an emblematic Cadillac signature, is highlighted here by slender, piercing headlights - a design that evokes the brand's heritage, while embracing modernity. The chiseled flanks create a play of shadow and light that accentuates the overall dynamism. Underneath, the 20-inch wheels ably complement the athletic look.

Inside

But the XT6 isn't just about appearances. Open the doors and you find a spacious and luxurious interior. The semi-aniline leather, soft to the touch, is an invitation to relax and feel comfortable. The microfibre trim adds a touch of refinement. Space is generous, especially for passengers in the first two rows, who can settle in comfortably and enjoy the ride. The third row is more suitable for children, but it does allow for whole family road trips.

However, not everything is rosy inside the XT6.

Technology in the 2025 Cadillac XT6 – 6.0/10

As you would expect from a model on its last lap, the Cadillac XT6 clearly lags behind its competitors in terms of technology. The infotainment system, built around an 8-inch touchscreen, pales in comparison to the larger and more modern screens found in most current luxury SUVs. The interface is intuitive but lacks responsiveness and fluidity. It feels like stepping back a few years.

Certainly, essential features are present: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated navigation, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system. But the overall package lacks finesse and modernity. The absence of certain technologies, like a configurable digital instrument cluster, is also regrettable.

Cadillac tries to compensate for these shortcomings with a head-up display and a plethora of driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, and lane-keeping assist. But this is not enough to mask the XT6's technological deficit.

Powertrain of the 2025 Cadillac XT6 – 6.5/10

The 2025 XT6 is powered by a 3.6L V6 developing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. This naturally aspirated engine, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, is a proven technology, but it's starting to show its limits compared to more modern, often turbocharged, powertrains found elsewhere.

While sufficient for daily driving, this V6 lacks liveliness, especially when called upon for strong accelerations or quick overtakes. The 0-100 km/h sprint is possible in around 7 seconds, a respectable performance, but one that doesn't provide thrilling sensations.

Moreover, this engine isn't particularly fuel-efficient. According to Natural Resources Canada, the combined city/highway consumption is 11.5L/100 km. That places it in the average for the category, but only in the average. Our consumption during our test week ended at 13.1L/100 km over a distance of 280 km.

Driving the 2025 Cadillac XT6 – 7.0/10

The 2025 XT6 clearly prioritizes comfort. Its V6 engine, while lacking dynamism, offers adequate performance for daily driving. The 9-speed automatic transmission, meanwhile, is smooth and discreet.

On the road, the XT6’s best trait is ride comfort. Its suspension effectively absorbs road imperfections, offering a smooth and hushed ride. The cabin is well insulated from outside noise, allowing for peaceful, relaxing travel.

On the flip side, the XT6 is not a particularly agile SUV. Its steering, rather light, lacks precision and doesn't provide excellent road feel. Furthermore, the vehicle's high weight and high centre of gravity are felt in corners, where it tends to lean.

The XT6 is, simply put, more at home on the highway than on winding roads. It excels in long journeys, where its comfort and quietness are valuable assets. But don't expect a sporty or spirited drive; far from it.

In the city, the XT6 proves a bit clumsy. Its imposing dimensions and large turning radius can make manoeuvres difficult, especially in confined spaces.

Despite its flaws, the XT6 remains an overall pleasant vehicle. Its comfort and quiet ride are undeniable assets, which will appeal to those looking for a serene driving experience without the hassle of ubiquitous technology, as is the case in many luxury vehicles today.

2025 Cadillac XT6 Canadian pricing

The 2025 Cadillac XT6 is offered in three distinct versions, each with its own set of features and prices. Here's an overview of the versions and their starting prices in Canada:

• Luxury: $62,099 - The base model, called "Luxury," offers a good level of equipment, but some might find the price high for an entry-level model.

• Premium Luxury: $67,499 - The Premium Luxury version adds additional luxury features, such as higher-end leather seats and a premium Bose audio system.

• Sport: $67,499 - The Sport version is priced the same as the Premium Luxury version. However, it stands out with its sportier appearance, unique wheels and other exclusive design elements. It also offers slightly improved performance thanks to a sport suspension.

The final word

The 2025 Cadillac XT6 has its flaws, but also its strengths. Its undeniable comfort, spacious interior, and elegant design will appeal to those looking for a serene and hassle-free driving experience. However, drivers seeking dynamism and cutting-edge technology will have to look to other options. And, as mentioned, the model as it currently exists will not be returning to the lineup for 2026.

