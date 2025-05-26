• Auto123 gets in a first drive the 2025 Ford Maverick.

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, QC – The Ford Maverick was well-received in all corners when it arrived for the 2022 model-year. While compact pickups once existed on the market, they had grown so much in size over the past 20 years that, in reality, the segment no longer existed.

Evidently, demand never died. Ford found a large and receptive audience for its small-format pickup. And the model is gaining popularity, having had its best year on the market in 2024. Which testifies to the public's interest in the format – and maybe even more so, for a vehicle that’s still more or less affordable.

Ford makes much of the fact it offers the cheapest pickup truck on the market. That's true, but we'll raise a caveat about that a little later.

2025 Ford Maverick, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ford Maverick – What's new?

Three major changes stand out. The first is the long-awaited marriage of all-wheel drive with the hybrid powertrain. The second is the arrival of a Lobo version, geared towards performance. The third is that the Tremor package is no longer just an option; it's a standalone model, with some interesting new features.

Beyond that, changes have been made to the infotainment system, while in terms of design, we get greater distinction between the variants.

2025 Ford Maverick, front grille, headlights | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Ford Maverick: 8.0/10

So yes, it’s now easier to tell the Maverick models from each other. The lineup includes XL, XLT, and Lariat versions, while the Tremor trim now stands alone and the Lobo model makes its debut.

The Maverick LX keeps it simple, with its steel wheels, for example. The XLT and Lariat models get a more refined presentation, with more distinctive wheels and accents that clearly identify them.

The Lariat model exudes a bit more luxury, while with the Tremor and Lobo versions, there's no possible confusion. The former features identifying decals, plus all-terrain tires ready for trails. The Lobo model boasts its own grille with vertical slats and unique wheels and sits a bit closer to the ground.

There's plenty of choice, and that's perhaps the most interesting aspect for consumers.

2025 Ford Maverick, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the general presentation remains the same, but visually, the new 13.2-inch screen on the center console immediately stands out. This screen houses Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system, which offers more features. Special attention has been paid to the seat design, material choices and the accents and stitching found on certain variants, like Tremor and Lobo.

Perhaps most importantly, it's easy to find a comfortable driving position, and the comfort of the seats means you won't dread long days behind the wheel.

2025 Ford Maverick, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Ford Maverick: 7.5/10

There are a few updates and upgrades for 2025. There’s the aforementioned infotainment system, but we also note the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The driver data screen where you find speed and other driving-related info also grows to eight inches across the lineup.

For towing, we find trailer hitch assist, which facilitates hitching operations between the vehicle and the load to be towed. Also, Ford offers its Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, which simplifies backing up manoeuvres with a load; all you have to do is turn a knob directly in the direction you want to steer the trailer. This is optional with the first three models, standard with the Tremor and Lobo variants.

In terms of safety, the Tremor and Lobo versions also benefit from additions to Ford's suite, namely adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assist.

2025 Ford Maverick, from above | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2025 Ford Maverick: 8.0/10

Nothing changes under the hood of the Maverick, well, almost. The two powertrains still in use are the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder for the hybrid versions, and the 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder that powers the Tremor and Lobo trims. The former offers 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque, the latter 238 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque.

A continuously variable transmission is paired with the hybrid engine, while an 8-speed automatic transmission teams up with the turbo engine (7 speeds with the Lobo variant).

The turbo engine is available with all models, but the base configuration of the XL, XLT and Lariat variants comes with the hybrid powertrain and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is offered with these three variants.

Buyers have choices.

2025 Ford Maverick, on the road | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Ford Maverick: 8.5/10

The driving experience of the Maverick is definitely one of its strengths. More than ever, however, it varies from one model to another.

Behind the wheel of an XLT hybrid version with all-wheel drive, we rediscovered the Maverick we knew: well-planted on the road, very comfortable, and pleasant to drive.

Note that the towing package is available with all models except the Tremor variant. It increases the towing capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 lb. With the previous front-wheel-drive hybrid Mavericks, it was limited to 2,000 lb; at 4,000, the issue of front-wheel traction became a concern.

2025 Ford Maverick, on the trail | Photo: D.Rufiange

With the Tremor version, which on this day we only drove on a light off-road trail, we can simply mention two of the model's interesting features: low-speed cruise control and an automatic braking system that allows for one-pedal driving, meaning just the accelerator. When you release it, the brakes are applied firmly.

Finally, with the Lobo variant, we discovered a beast with a completely different personality. The power is decent, but not insane. It's the chassis tuning that makes all the difference, with much firmer adjustments, as well as a suspension lowered by 0.5 inches at the front and 1.12 inches at the rear. Torque vectoring is present at the rear, which allows power distributed to that axle to be transferred to either the left or right wheel, depending on the situation, all for maximum grip in sporty driving.

The brakes are also improved, actually borrowed from the Ford Focus ST, which is still sold in Europe.

2025 Ford Maverick, descending | Photo: D.Rufiange

We had the opportunity to drive a Lobo version on a prepared track. No high speeds, but conclusive handling exercises. It was fun, even different, to toss a pickup from left to right quite violently and watch it keep pace without flinching too much, with controlled skids on the wet surface that covered the track during our session.

An interesting note about this variant's automatic transmission: It's actually the same unit as in other turbo engine models, but it has been reprogrammed to have seven gears. Speeds 2 and 3 have been paired, and settings up to the 4th gear have been revised for smoother track behavior. The seventh gear of the Lobo variant is equivalent to the eighth gear of other versions.

It’s hard to pin down the exact level of interest this model will attract. Ford has seen several tuners modify regular versions of the model for owners wanting to make their Maverick a sports truck. Here, they’re offered a variant ready for fun.

Why not? And for those not interested, there are plenty of other options in the Maverick model lineup.

2025 Ford Maverick, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Ford is offering you a more complete Maverick in 2025, with more distinctive variants that have specific vocations. The big news, of course, is the ability to get all-wheel drive paired with the hybrid engine.

That hybrid powertrain remains the model's main calling card, with an average of 5.6L/100 km for city driving, and 5.8L with the all-wheel-drive variant.

2025 Ford Maverick pricing in Canada

The base version of the 2025 Maverick starts at $34,500 for the base version, to which you add transportation and preparation fees of $2,195.

Yes, the Ford Maverick is the cheapest pickup truck on the market, but it's a long way from the $25,000 price that attracted so many buyers to the model when it debuted. You quickly reach $40,000 with the XLT model, $45,000 with the Lobo variant and $50,000 with the Tremor trim, the most expensive on the roster.

If the model interests you, carefully assess your needs.

2025 Ford Maverick, climbing | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ford Maverick, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ford Maverick, front grille, logo | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ford Maverick, hatchback, bed | Photo: D.Rufiange