The Ford Maverick gets a major overhaul for 2025, three years after its market debut. The changes are numerous, but two in particular stand out: the hybrid powertrain can now be combined with all-wheel drive, and a new performance-oriented Maverick Lobo version is introduced.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat | Photo: Ford

Design of the 2025 Ford Maverick

For 2025, Ford is giving its Maverick a facelift in terms of styling. The bumper and grille have been redesigned, and the LED headlights take on a darker appearance. More upscale variants benefit from LED headlamps for a more upscale signature. Also, the style of the grilles now varies from one variant to another.

New 19-inch wheels are also added to the Lariat version.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT, interior | Photo: Ford

Inside

Ford pushes differentiation between variants with new colours and materials for doors, dashboard, console and seats. As the company points out, customers wanted new choices in this area, and Ford is happy to oblige.

The 2025 Maverick also gets a black appearance package, with a unique grille, black roof, black Ford logos and 19-inch gloss black wheels.

Correcting a mistake

In the case of the marriage now possible between the hybrid engine and all-wheel drive, Ford has in fact corrected a faux pas. At the model's launch, the hybrid variant was offered at $25,900 in front-wheel drive configuration. Price was the overriding consideration, and understandably so. However, an option would have been possible, since the Maverick's powertrain is also that of the Ford Escape Hybrid... offered with all-wheel drive.

2025 Ford Maverick XLT, profile | Photo: Ford

So it was possible, and Ford is fixing it for 2025. In fact, the XL, XLT and Lariat variants, available in front-wheel drive hybrid configuration, can be had with optional all-wheel drive. The fourth model, Tremor, uses a different powertrain (2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder) and all-wheel drive as standard.

Also, with the four-wheel drive hybrid model, it is now possible to opt for the 4K towing package. This increases capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 lb for the hybrid version, which is sure to please many.

2025 Ford Maverick, multimedia screen | Photo: Ford

Technology in the 2025 Ford Maverick

On board, Ford is also making a major change with a new 13.2-inch screen for the multimedia system, now Sync 4. In addition, wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps becomes a reality, another way of making life easier for everyone. Finally, thanks to the integration of a 5G modem, over-the-air updates will now be possible.

Note also that the Lariat and Tremor models also get adaptive cruise control with start/stop function. Note that in the latter case, we're now talking about the Tremor model, rather than the option package bearing the same name.

In short, Ford is exploiting the Maverick's popularity to make it even more attractive, attracting new customers at a strong rate, always a positive thing for an automaker. The company reports that 60 percent of buyers trade in a vehicle from another brand to switch to the Maverick.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo | Photo: Ford

Maverick Lobo: The performance variant

Ford also had another piece of news concerning the Maverick range for 2025. A performance variant called Lobo is being introduced.

This model is easy to recognize with its distinctive styling (with black-painted roof and black 19-inch wheels), but also because it sits closer to the ground (1.27 cm at the front, 3.0 cm at the rear).

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo, front end | Photo: Ford

The Lobo is powered by the same 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine as the Tremor version, a unit offering 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Above all, it receives springs adjusted accordingly, as well as sport-tuned steering. Also in the mix, torque vectoring, a dual clutch at the rear and bigger brakes with two-piston front calipers (those of the Focus ST sold in Europe).

The model also has a driving mode called Lobo, intended for track driving only, as it activates the truck's torque while reducing the interventions of the stability control system. Ford mentions that it has also improved the cooling system with the radiator and fan supplied with the towing package.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo, interior | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo, wheel | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo, Lobo badging | Photo: Ford

It's a bit of a shame that this kind of performance package is now appearing on SUVs and pickups, rather than cars, as logic would dictate. Apart from the Mustang, which is virtually untouchable, Ford no longer offers cars in North America.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat, bed | Photo: Ford

The final word

The Maverick continues to be a very interesting option for buyers, not least thanks to its format and hybrid configuration, which offers real savings. We can't wait to try it out and compare consumption figures with front-wheel-drive variants.

The price tag is substantial, however. Although Ford claims that the Maverick pickup is the least expensive of its kind on the market, the asking price is still $34,500 CAD, before freight and preparation costs of $2,195. If there's any good news, it's that this model, unlike many Ford models, has proven to be quite reliable since its inception.

Those interested in the regular version or the Lobo variant of the 2025 Maverick can order theirs from today, August 1.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat, three-quarters front | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat, storage options | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat, front grille | Photo: Ford