The 2025 edition of the SEMA show was the occasion for Ford to present a higher-performance version of its Maverick pickup. The 300T version is positioned alongside the 900+-hp F-150 Raptor R. At opposite ends of Ford's truck lineup spectrum, the two models are brought together to represent the American automaker's audacity.

| Photo: Ford

The Maverick 300T: no fewer than 300 horses

With this vehicle, Ford is showing no restraint. Not only is it given special styling, the amount of power available is also special. The output of the model’s 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine climbs to 300 hp, with torque rising to 317 lb-ft. Essentially, the original turbocharger is replaced by the one that accompanies the 2.3L EcoBoost engine under the hood of the Mustang.

It should be noted that this power increase is not just for show at the SEMA show. In fact, Ford will offer customers the package as an option, including in Canada. Price was not discussed on this occasion. We do know the package will be covered by a three-year or 60,000 km warranty.

| Photo: Ford

The package is possible with the Maverick AWD XL, XLT, and Lariat models. Ford recommends to select the 4K package to benefit from the more powerful cooling system.

“Maverick owners are some of the most passionate and creative enthusiasts we have,” said Matt Simpson, Executive Director, Ford Accessories and Personalization. “They've shown us incredible builds online and at meetups across the country. The Maverick 300T package gives them a factory-engineered and backed way to unlock serious performance while maintaining the practicality and efficiency that made them fall in love with Maverick in the first place.”

| Photo: Ford

We also note that the 20-inch wheels from the Mustang Mach-E GT are fitted to the 300T, here paired with Pirelli P Zero Elect tires. The vehicle has been lowered by 11 mm at the front and 30 mm at the rear. Styling-wise, it combines satin grey with bronze-coloured accents.

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford

| Photo: Ford