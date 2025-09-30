• Auto123 went off-roading with the 2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

Bobcaygeon, ON – We probably aren't telling you anything new by mentioning that the last two years haven’t been easy for Jeep. With the exception of the Compass, all models in the lineup recorded lower sales in 2024 than in 2023, and it's hardly any better this year.

And we're not talking about small declines of 1 or 2 percent, but 50 percent for some models, 30 percent for others. For the Gladiator, the step back was 26.4 percent; the flagship Wrangler saw its sales drop 25.6 percent.

These are worrying numbers, and they are not unrelated to the turmoil that has hobbled Stellantis over the last two years. The good news is that the change in the company's leadership, which saw Carlos Tavares head out the door last December 1st, has apparently brought a blast of fresh air into Stellantis HQ. One of the representatives present at the event we attended candidly mentioned that he feels like he’s been working for a different company since that changeover.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

That's all well and good, but the company needs to get out of its predicament, and that includes the Jeep division, which is in need of some good news. And that's what they tried to convey by inviting us to a Jeep event in Ontario.

Price cuts

Let's be frank, Jeep's pricing is steep - very steep. In more prosperous times, that wasn’t a problem. But the industry in general has been experiencing “interesting times” lately. Economic uncertainty can be especially damaging to the fortunes of models like the Wrangler and Gladiator, which are essentially big toys, vehicles designed for fun and which appeal because of their difference, their uniqueness.

To counter the widespread sales declines across the lineup, Jeep has announced significant price reductions for most of its models. It varies from one version to another, but it's major.

2025 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler price reductions

Gladiator Sport S: -$10,900

Gladiator Willys: -$11,400

Gladiator Rubicon: -$8,100

Gladiator Mojave: -$8,100

Wrangler 2-Door Sport: -$8,520

Wrangler 2-Door Sport S: -$9,020

Wrangler 2-Door Willys: -$8,520

| Photo: D.Rufiange

In the case of the Gladiator, they were proud to finally be able to say that the model's starting price is now under the $50,000 mark, at $49,995. The new price for the Willys version is $54,995, while for the Mojave and Rubicon variants, the bill is now $64,995.

This is good news for those who intend to buy the model, or who were strongly considering it. It's much less appealing for those who have just paid for one at the current price, not to mention that the move will affect resale value.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the company is also being aggressive with its price cuts. For the Compass, it ranges from $695 to $6,095 for an SUV that was too expensive, it must be said. With the Wagoneer, the reduction can be as much as $9,300. It can hit $3,700 for the Grand Wagoneer.

A desperate move? A realization that the models had become too expensive? A temporary strategy to boost sales? Frankly, it's a bit of all of that. What's certain is that if the company wants to continue to grow, it will have to continue its soul-searching and not repeat some of the mistakes that have cost it dearly.

2026 Jeep Cherokee

One of those mistakes was dropping the Cherokee at the end of 2023. A host of factors led the company to that decision, but abandoning the industry's most popular segment (compact SUVs) was maybe not the brightest idea.

And so it is that the model is coming back for 2026, completely redesigned and carrying the weight of great expectations for the company. And do you know what will matter? The price. We’ll have the opportunity to come back to this when it is unveiled, closer to the launch expected before the end of the year.

Regardless, the arrival of new blood will help, not to mention that the expected mid-cycle revisions for the Grand Cherokee should contribute to more foot traffic in dealerships.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

In short, there's hope that all of this (price cuts, new models, updates) will revive sales and give the division a new lease on life.

Wrangler and Gladiator

Oh, the Wrangler and Gladiator we went to drive. That was, after all, the main purpose of our trip to Ontario.

First, let's mention that the models remain the same and that no major changes are planned for 2026, other than minor adjustments to the equipment of certain variants.

As for what awaited us at the event, it must be said, it was not our first off-road adventure with these models either. However, it’s always fascinating to rediscover their ability to overcome obstacles that look to be insurmountable.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

The capabilities are obviously good across the range, but they’re of course magnified with a Rubicon model, which offers the ability to disconnect the front sway bar to provide more articulation and flexibility for clearing obstacles. Also, the ability to lock the axles (front, rear, both) makes the job easier where the terrain is anything but welcoming.

In a Rubicon, you can go where few others can venture.

4xe

Here’s something new we learned in Bobcaygeon: the behaviour of the Wrangler's 4xe version is different, due to the change in torque distribution.

At one point in a 4xe, we found ourselves stuck in a good old water hole due to excessive wheel spin. By rocking the vehicle back and forth, we were on the verge of getting out when one of the officials approached to ask us to switch the drive mode to the gasoline engine. Out we went, pronto.

All that to say that off-roading is made easier with gasoline propulsion, not electric. The way the torque is distributed is much better suited to the needs of this type of driving.

You van be sure we’ll be watching this aspect closely with the Recon, the all-electric Wrangler emulator set to debut in 2026.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

We also noted that the slightly lower positioning of the 4xe variant (and its battery) means that the underbody skid plates are seriously put to the test when the terrain becomes very inhospitable. This is also the case with the Gladiator, simply because of its longer wheelbase.

Despite all the capabilities of the models in off-road driving, you don’t change the realities of physics.

The final word

Jeep is going through a troubled period, that's obvious. What works in its favour is that it has impressive workhorses, like the Wrangler and the Gladiator, among others.

It also continues to benefit from a brand image that remains very strong with the public. A Jeep is a Jeep, and it looks like nothing else. In an industry marked too much by sameness, that’s worth something.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange

| Photo: D.Rufiange