The Jeep Gladiator will be offered in a new 4xe plug-in hybrid variant for the 2025 model-year. The news was confirmed by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa on his LinkedIn account.

The executive did not provide further details or images of the new variant. The main visible difference will be the presence of a charging port, as well as the addition of 4xe logos. The signature blue tow hooks should also be present.

Of course, since the Wrangler is already offered in 4xe configuration, it's easy to guess that the 2025 Gladiator 4xe will getthe same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which offers 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque with that model. This powertrain is aided by a 44-hp, 39 lb-ft electric motor that acts as an starter-alternator.

See also: 2024 Jeep Wrangler First Drive: More Things Change, More They Stay the Same

This part performs both alternator and starter functions. It acts as a generator and receiver of electrical energy, which is produced during braking and deceleration. This energy supplies the engine and all the vehicle's equipment. It then acts as an electric motor, assisting the combustion engine in the acceleration phase by using electrical energy, thereby reducing fuel consumption, which is higher during acceleration from a standstill. The starter-alternator also improves the operation of the start/stop system.

An electric motor offering 134 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque supports the gasoline engine, for a total output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission provides the link to the wheels.

Charging port on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe | Photo: Jeep

One thing to keep an eye on is the size of the battery. The Wrangler's is 17 kWh, which translates into a range of 35 km. But since the Gladiator is heavier, the same battery won't provide the same range. Will Jeep offer a larger one?

More details will follow, when Jeep officially presents the 2025 version of the Gladiator.