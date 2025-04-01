• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the Porsche 911 Carrera S.

San Diego, CA – What’s the best car you’ve ever tested? That is undoubtedly the question we're most often asked as automotive journalists. It would be impossible to give you an unequivocal answer to the question, because many, very different cars deliver complete satisfaction, and because everyone has different tastes.

That said, if asked to compile a list of the five most successful cars in the industry, any list would have to include the Porsche 911.

The brand's flagship model hasn't been on the market for 61 years by pure chance. It’s been a benchmark since its launch in September 1964, and the arrival of each new generation adds to the legacy, so much so that the current eighth generation is simply extraordinary.

And as is customary, Porsche is launching the different variants of its new 911 in a staggered schedule. In mid-March, we were thus in California to discover the latest iterations of the Carrera S and Carrera S cabriolet, on roads that seem to have been designed for testing them.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, cabriolet version | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: What's New?

The 911 Carrera S trim is positioned between the Carrera and the Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, bridging the gap between the two in terms of power and performance level.

There is a bit of an adjustment as to the role of the model, or at least the perception we can have of it. Historically, the GTS has always been considered the most balanced 911 variant. But as that model has gained in power, and with the gains also given the new Carrera S, the latter is somewhat taking over the Most Balanced mantle.

For the rest, the model gets an enhanced list of standard equipment and mechanical improvements.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: 9.5/10

Quite simply, the style of a Porsche 911 speaks for itself. Its lines are timeless, and it continues to turn heads out in the world.

With each series, there are of course stylistic differences, but always subtle ones. You have to look at the front and rear bumpers, exhaust pipes and wheels to find the differences with this new 911 Carrera S.

One big decision for buyers, of course, is choosing between two body styles: coupe or cabriolet. Both have their appeal; the first for the style, the second for the possibility and the joy of driving topless.

Note that, as with the other 911 variants, we find staggered tires, in this case 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, lower central console | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the 911 Carrera S comes with high-quality, very supple black leather. Buyers can add that leather as an option to other surfaces like the glove compartment lid, door interiors and seat bases.

Also optional is chalk-coloured stitching, which adds contrast and add a bit of richness to the whole.

The coupe can be had, for the same price, with or without rear seats. With the cabriolet, the seats are standard.

The screen-heavy interior does take get used to, but you do. We do miss the brand’s traditional round analog instruments, mind you.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, cabriolet version, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: 9.5/10

The heart of the 911 Carrera S is a 3.0L turbo 6-cylinder, now delivering 473 hp, 30 more than the previous version. Torque remains unchanged at 390 lb-ft. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

What the model lacks, at least in the eyes of purists, is the availability of a manual transmission. But to be fair, the automatic is more efficient, giving the model a 0-100 km/h time of just just 3.3 seconds.

In order to gain in power, Porsche has changed the turbochargers and improved the air cooling of the supercharger. The approach is now based on what the Turbo models of the previous generation offered.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

The changes to the 2025 911 Carrera S go beyond just adding more power. Its entire chassis has been revised to improve handling, but also to be able to adapt to the surplus of testosterone injected into the mechanics.

The brakes are thus larger, adopting those of the old GTS version, with 408 mm discs at the front, 380 mm at the rear. Ceramic composite units are available as an option. The company has also improved the hydraulic system of the shock absorbers so that the model offers more precision, handling and agility.

Porsche also offers up its PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) suspension, which delivers ground clearance lower by 10 mm and rear-wheel steering. The car’s steering is also more direct, thanks to adjustments made to the front axle.

What is impressive, beyond all the technical specifications, is the surgical link that exists between each component of the kinematics. The symbiosis is perfect between all the components, which translates into flawless on-road behavior. And speaking of which…

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S: 10/10

The rating you see says it all. That’s a very rare score, because it leaves no room for improvement. It may be possible to do better one day, but right now it’s difficult to imagine.

First things first: the perfect driving position you get when settling into this 911 Carrera S remains a source of amazement; it takes but one or two minor adjustments and that’s it.

On the road, the power on hand is of course seductive and impressive, but even more incredible is the way the chassis manages all that power. The rear axle sticks to the road like super glue.

In turns, regardless of speed, you have the impression of being on rails, with virtually imperceptible body roll. The drive modes allow you to adjust the car's settings to obtain the kind of response you want, and we noted a greater difference than before between the Comfort and Sport Plus settings. And in "normal" driving, ride smoothness remains astonishing. Of course, that’s when you’re at the wheel. From the passenger seat, the experience, more reactive, is a little different.

Braking is totally up to the task of controlling it all. You can jump on the brakes like a madman and the car won't flinch, keeping a straight trajectory before coming to a complete stop.

Really, this new edition is a great vintage.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S pricing in Canada

The coupe is offered from $159,700 CAD, the cabriolet from $174,000. It’s worth mentioning these are starting prices, because with Porsche, the customization options are numerous and expensive. Customer know this and willingly play along.

And you have to count on taxes, the luxury tax, as well as all imaginable fees.

For example, the coupe that we were testing had $43,470 worth of options, for a total price tag, all fees included, of $234,196 CAD. For the convertible, there were $34,420 worth of options, for a total of $239,971 CAD.

The final word

Porsche quietly completes the lineup of the current generation of 911 with the addition of the Carrera S coupe and convertible variants. The offering is just right and represents a very interesting compromise across the range.