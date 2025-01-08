Porsche boosts its 911 range with the 2025 Carrera S. Positioned between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS, the new model bridges the gap between the base version and the performance-oriented GTS T-Hybrid. The Carrera S is available in Coupé and Cabriolet versions.

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The 2025 911 Carrera S is powered by a 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged 3.0L Boxer engine that has been optimized to deliver more power while reducing emissions. In particular, Porsche has installed new turbochargers and optimized charge-air cooling, inspired by the design of previous 911 Turbo models.

With 473 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque on offer, it benefits from a 30-hp increase over the previous generation, reaching performance levels previously reserved for the 911 Carrera GTS. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds, and the top speed is 308 km/h.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, front | Photo: Porsche

Optimized drive

In addition to the powertrain, Porsche has also improved the Carrera S's driving dynamics. The new braking system, with its red calipers and 408 mm front and 380 mm rear discs, promises exceptional deceleration, according to Porsche.

Various customization options are available to enhance the car's handling, comfort and aesthetics. For example, rear-wheel steering and PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) sport suspension, which lowers ground clearance by 10 mm, are available.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, interior | Photo: Porsche

Inside

The interior of the Carrera S is trimmed in black leather as standard, with the seats, dashboard and door panels covered in smooth leather. For an even more luxurious interior, more extensive leather upholstery is available as an option. This includes the glovebox lid and side panels, with the option of adding contrasting chalk-colored stitching. Folding rear seats are available as an option for the Coupé version.

Canadian prices for the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The new 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S is available to order now. In Canada, the starting price is $159,700 for the Coupé model and $174,000 for the Cabriolet version.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, in convertible version | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, from above | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, in profile | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S, rear | Photo: Porsche