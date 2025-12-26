• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid.

Some words just don’t seem to go together: "broccoli" and "dessert," or "politics" and "relaxation." Until very recently, the same could be said for "Porsche 911" and "hybrid." Yet, here we are. After 61 years of pure internal combustion, Porsche has electrified its icon.

To be clear, this isn’t a plug-in version designed for the neighborhood environmentalist; it’s a performance-oriented hybrid. This "T-Hybrid" technology makes its debut on the new 2025 911 Carrera GTS (992.2 generation).

The goal? Not to save the polar bears, but to shatter lap times. We took the wheel of this revolution on wheels and, believe us, the experience is breathtaking.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid – What’s new?

The major change is, of course, the T-Hybrid powertrain: an all-new 3.6L flat-6 engine (goodbye 3.0L), combined with an electric turbocharger and an electric motor integrated into the PDK gearbox. The result: 532 hp, or 60 more than the previous GTS.

The design also evolves with a more aggressive front fascia featuring active flaps, new headlights and a redesigned rear light bar. Inside, the analog tachometer is gone, replaced by a 12.6-inch digital display.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid – 9.0/10

The silhouette remains timeless. Porsche has sharpened the 911 with functional details: an optimized front bumper, active flaps for aerodynamics and cooling and matrix LED headlights now come standard. The look is more muscular without being overdone, and the Porsche signature remains immediately identifiable.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

Not everyone will be happy about the disappearance of the central analog tachometer, but so it is. The curved, customizable screen is clear and modern, though it may cause some purists to grumble. Another change: a starter button now replaces the traditional dummy key. The atmosphere remains quintessentially Porsche: impeccable finish and a cockpit entirely focused on the driving experience.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid – 9.0/10

The 10.9-inch central screen remains, but the PCM system is now more fluid. CarPlay now integrates across the dashboard and, when stationary, you can even watch videos. The digital instrumentation offers seven views, including a "classic" mode that replicates the iconic five-dial layout — a nice nod to the past.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid – 10/10

Let’s be clear: no rating can do justice to the silly grin that spreads across your face when you floor the accelerator and the flat-6 starts to scream. At the heart of the beast is a new 3.6L block, remarkable in its own right, to which T-Hybrid technology injects a pure dose of adrenaline. A small electric motor integrated into the turbocharger spins it up instantly, virtually eliminating lag. Meanwhile, a second motor housed in the 8-speed PDK gearbox adds up to 54 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque during hard acceleration.

The system is powered by a compact 1.9-kWh battery that charges exclusively while driving—no cables, no hassle. In total, the 532 hp and 449 lb-ft are delivered almost instantaneously.

| Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid – 10/10

Acceleration is blistering: 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, according to Porsche. We didn’t clock it ourselves—and honestly, that isn't the point. This GTS T-Hybrid is built for the track. While it remains civilized on the road, its temperament sets it apart from other 911s: it is explosive, aggressive, almost mean. It’s not a car to be put in just anyone's hands.

At the Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto, we pushed at our own limits long before reaching the car's, with the help of an instructor. The electric assist fills every gap; the engine feels permanently enraged. Despite a weight gain of about 50 kg, the 911 stays true to its reputation in the corners: surgical steering, a pinned chassis and crystal-clear feedback.

As for the braking, which blends regenerative and mechanical power, the transition is imperceptible and the stopping force is a display of brute strength that remains perfectly easy to modulate. In short, it pushes very hard and demands to be tamed.

Fuel consumption

Porsche claims slightly lower fuel consumption than the previous model despite the power increase. In Canada, official figures range from 10L to 17L/100 km. During our 300-km test drive, we observed an average of 13.4L/100 km — an excellent result considering the performance on tap.

| Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid – Canadian Pricing

In Canada, the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid starts at $182,900 for the Coupe and $197,200 for the Cabriolet.

The all-wheel-drive version (Carrera 4 GTS) retails for $191,700 (Coupe) and $206,000 (Cabriolet), a price shared by the Targa 4 GTS.

Our test model — a Lugano Blue Coupe richly equipped — carries a price tag of $217,310 CAD, including options and fees. As always with Porsche, the options list is endless.

Your questions about the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid

Can it be driven in 100-percent electric mode?

No. The T-Hybrid system is designed to assist the combustion engine, not to propel the vehicle on its own.

Does it need to be plugged in?

Never. The battery recharges only while driving.

Are all 911s now hybrids?

No. Only the GTS benefits from the T-Hybrid system. The base Carrera keeps an improved 3.0L engine.

| Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

Porsche has succeeded in its gamble. Far from diluting the 911, hybridization makes it more efficient but faster and just as thrilling as ever. The GTS T-Hybrid isn’t an ecological concession; it’s a show of force.

Granted, the cost is stratospheric and the loss of the analog tachometer will frustrate purists. But one truth remains: the best sports car in the world has just moved the goalposts once again.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid competitors

• Chevrolet Corvette Z06

• Aston Martin Vantage

• Maserati MC20

• McLaren Artura

• Mercedes-AMG GT