• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Malaga, Spain - There are more than 25 variants of the 911 in Porsche’s catalogue right now, and brand officials told us during our visit to southern Spain that the Turbo S is the most popular. It’s also the one that pushes technological refinement the furthest. If there’s a car that truly deserves the “everyday supercar” moniker, it’s this one.

2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S - What's new?

The legendary 911 Turbo S is entering the hybrid era. Under its still-muscular skin hides the new T-Hybrid system, which consists of a 3.6L twin-turbo flat-6 engine, supported by two electric turbochargers (eTurbos) and an 80-hp electric motor integrated into the 8-speed PDK transmission.

Result: 701 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, delivered with a ferocity that will knock you off your feet.

Performance is the thing on most minds when it comes to a car like this. You won't be disappointed. The 0-100 km/h sprint is now doable in 2.5 seconds (0.2 sec faster than the outgoing model). 0-200 km/h takes 8.4 sec instead of 8.9 sec.

To continue with the statistics, Porsche took the Turbo S to the Nürburgring and completed a lap 14 seconds faster than the old version, in 7:02:93—a territory that approaches race car times, hard to believe as that is. And if you have the courage and an unsupervised road, you'll be able to hit 322 km/h.

This rapid execution is thanks to a small 1.9-kWh battery that has already been in the GTS since last year. The engine response is telepathic, and the electric turbos react faster than your brain can think.

| Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S – 9.0/10

It's impossible not to recognize a Porsche 911, and this new version is no exception.

Some of the design alterations are to optimize performance. For example, Porsche revised the cooling for the powertrain and brakes while offering improved aerodynamics for less noise.

Vertically arranged active cooling air flaps at the front of the vehicle and an active front diffuser work in conjunction with an active front spoiler and an extendable, tilting rear wing to reduce drag or downforce as needed. This results in a reduction of the 911 Turbo S coupe's drag coefficient by up to 10 percent compared to its predecessor in the most efficient position.

Furthermore, the active aerodynamics aim to improve braking behavior on wet surfaces: in “wet” mode, the front cooling flaps close to protect the front brake discs from excessive water spray.

| Photo: Porsche

| Photo: Porsche

Visually, Porsche has reorganized the front of the vehicle with a more contemporary style, with the four headlights integrated into the large, recognizable round headlight unit. At the rear, designers created a small visual trick by pushing the new exhaust further to the extremities. This gives the impression of a wider rear end, but Porsche confirms it’s no wider than before.

| Photo: Porsche

Interior of the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S – 9.0/10

Onboard, it's still the perfect balance between discreet luxury and overt sportiness. The 18-way-adjustable sport seats hold you in a supportive embrace. The atmosphere is sober, noble, with touches of Turbonite (or grey), the new chic shade reserved for Turbo models. The carbon-fibre trim, the Race-Tex headliner, even the copper-colored seatbelts help along the feeling you have of sitting in a private jet.

Of course, we find the Sport Chrono Package, configurable digital instrumentation and the intuitive central screen (typically Porsche: sober, efficient, without gimmicky effects. The technology here is present, but not invasive).

Finally, a lot of work was done on soundproofing, which enhances the driving experience by a notch.

| Photo: Porsche

Technology of the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S – 9.0/10

Under the hood (and elsewhere), the Turbo S has quietly been substantially modernized. Its new ePDCC (electro-hydraulic Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control) system relies on the high-voltage battery to react faster than ever to mass transfers. Result: a 911 that corners flat like a race car, but without compromising comfort.

There are other drive-enhancing technologies as well. For example, the active aerodynamics (front flaps, mobile diffuser and extendable rear wing) adjust downforce and drag according to your mood: Eco mode for the quiet highway or Sport Plus mode for the weekend track day.

The ceramic brakes also gain in power, with 420-mm discs at the front and 410-mm jobs at the rear - the largest ever installed on a 911.

| Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S – 10/10

No other car so successfully offers the privilege of being able to drive quietly and comfortably during the week and drive like a race car on the weekend.

Even though the engine remains a 3.6L flat-6, only 6 parts from the old mechanics migrated to the new engine. The electric heart provides 500 lb-ft of torque at 2,300 rpm.

We tested the launch control system on the Ascari circuit, and you are catapulted like a rocket. The onboard technology keeps this 911 planted on the ground, even if you make a small mistake. The eight gears shift like a concert pianist.

In fact, this car makes you a better driver than you actually are.

| Photo: Porsche

Driving the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S – 10/10

Along with the engine, the drive is the most interesting thing about the Turbo S. Despite its extra 85 kg due to the hybrid system, the new Turbo S is more agile, more stable and more... diabolical than ever.

Road grip seems to ignore the laws of physics, and yet, the car remains surprisingly docile in daily driving. Comfortable on the road to the point of seeming almost mundane, it blends so well into the scenery. All this with a raw, metallic sound that stays in the background in Normal mode, amplified by a titanium sport exhaust that wakes up in Sport or Sport Plus mode for a pure auditory delight. This titanium exhaust also saved 6.8 kg.

Cars capable of giving you unmatched thrills and being a totally comfortable daily driver do not exist. Or do they? The Turbo S is the most impressive sports car that you will enjoy driving every day.

Consumption

Let's not kid ourselves, the hybridization here isn't meant to break fuel economy records. Expect an average of around 12.0L/100 km if you resist the temptation of Sport Plus mode (which is impossible). But in traffic, the energy recovery from the eTurbos and the electric motor reduces consumption by a few precious litres.

| Photo: Porsche

The final word

The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S is not the most spectacular of the family, but it is the most complete. It combines the brutality of a GT3 RS, the smoothness of a Panamera and the efficiency of a German onboard computer.

And that comes at a price. You will need to shell out $289,300 for a coupe version and $304,500 for a convertible version. To this price, you must naturally add the luxury tax of about $30,000 and at least $25,000 to $30,000 in options. Add to that taxes, transport and preparation, and you will have arrived at $400,000. That is the Porsche reality today, unfortunately.

The Turbo S arrives at Canadian dealerships in the spring of 2026.

Your questions about the Porsche 911 Turbo S

Is this the best 911 for our Canadian roads?

No, you will find it difficult to exploit 40 percent of this machine's potential. Truth is, a 911 T has everything you need for half the price.

What is it missing to make it perfect?

Honestly, not much. Some will say a manual gearbox, but the PDK which borders on perfection in handling the orgy of power; it would be difficult to manage it with a manual.