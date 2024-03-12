Porsche has been talking about a partially electrified 911 for several years now. The automaker has finally confirmed its plan to present a 911 hybrid as early as this summer.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume made the announcement during the presentation of the company's financial results for 2023. He added that a high-performance variant will be part of the equation.

It’s expected the Turbo S version of the 911 will be the one getting a hybrid powertrain, but other rumours are pointing to other variants so we’ll have to wait and see. Porsche plans to eventually offer a hybrid powertrain on most models in the 911 range.

Now, what kind of hybridity is Porsche planning? We know that the other hybrid models in it lineup are plug-in hybrids, but that won't be the case here. The 911’s electric motor will be there to support the gasoline engine and recover energy under braking.

For the rest, it’s all speculation. The 911 hybrid could be equipped with a 2.0 kWh battery, 400-volt architecture and an electric motor capable of generating 80 to 90 hp. The entire system is said to have been developed in part by Rimac. The electric motor would drive the front wheels, and sit in the front half of the car for better weight distribution.

That configuration would of course mean four-wheel drive.

The 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine would offer a combined maximum power output of around 475 hp and similar torque.

2024 Porsche 911 Dakar Photo: D.Rufiange

Blume has already said that the 911 hybrid will be inspired by the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 racing car. Speaking on Tuesday, he said about the new hybrid variant, "once again we are deploying technology in series-production models that we have derived from the world of motorsport."

The 911 is set to get an update for the 2025 model-year, which is fitting for the arrival of a new variant. The models are currently being tested and are scheduled to arrive on the market in 2025.

The prototypes reveal that the new 911 will also receive some styling changes, as well as a fully digital instrument cluster similar to that already introduced by Porsche on its other models. Styling changes include new front and rear fascia, revised taillights and headlamps with brighter, more precise LED matrix technology.