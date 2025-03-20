• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Ram HD.

Laughlin, Nevada — Give or take, there are about 25 segments in the automotive industry. One of them is that of ultra-robust pickups, the HD (Heavy Duty) models, and it is among the most profitable segments in the trade.

The niche includes three players, the American manufacturers, with four competing brands; Ford, General Motors (Chevrolet and GMC) and Ram, of course.

Aside from how profitable it is, another particularity of the segment is the loyalty of its clientele. Manufacturers are stingy with figures, but a well-informed source once told me about 85 percent of owners stick with their brand from purchase to purchase. Which leaves very little room for conquests, as they’re called in the industry. In plain language, that means poaching customers from another brand.

And that, is how we end up with an eternal arms race in the category, as automakers constantly bring improvements via innovations, more and upgraded equipment and increased capacity.

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ram HD: What's New

For 2025, Ram has done just that with its HD range. The models in the range haven’t been entirely renewed, but they have been refined and gain ground with some improvements that will, hopefully, draw in new customers, and especially, retain those Ram already has.

The improvements focus on three elements: aesthetic retouching, mechanical improvements (Diesel engine and transmission) and interior adjustments.

2025 Ram 2500 HD, front end | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 Ram HD

There would be an interesting sociological study pertaining to the front end designs of all the HD pickups on the market. For 20 years, the grilles have continued to grow and sprout ever more chrome, their design are more intricate.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, mind you. The 2025 edition of the Ram looks like it got pumped with new and mightier steroids to give a more imposing musculature. It's scary, honestly.

As with the 1500 series, the Ram logo now sits in the upper part of the grille. The headlights are new, too. And note that from one variant to another, differences in the presentation are noticeable; it's all black with a Tradesman model, while the shimmering chrome is dominant on the Limited variant.

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, rear seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Ram has become, over the years, the benchmark in terms of luxury and quality for interior presentation. The HD models are no exception. It varies from one version to another, but users are spoiled. This year, note a new 14.5-inch screen with the more upscale versions and the availability of a front passenger screen. Depending on the version, you also have the choice of an instrument cluster with magnificent traditional dials or a highly configurable 12.3-inch digital screen.

When you’re ready to do anything to please your customers, you listen to what they tell you. With the 2025 version, Ram has placed the gear selector on the steering wheel with all variants - a request from users. And why not? Explained Doug Killian, one of the engineers behind this improved Ram HD, “Often, a customer will own 30 or 40 different vehicles for their business and drivers switch from one to another. With different controls, it always requires adaptation. By standardizing our presentations, we simplify everyone's life.”

Surprisingly, we found not a telescopic steering wheel. Instead, it’s only adjustable in height, and like in the old days, placed on one of a series of notches. Why not offer the full telescopic? “It's not a customer request; no one talks to us about it. We therefore prefer to focus on offering our customers what they want as a change,” Killian told us.

2025 Ram 2500 HD, with trailer | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2025 Ram HD: 9.5/10

This is the heart of the matter when it comes to an HD pickup. And the goal is always to outdo the competition in terms of capacities.

In the case of the 2025 Ram HD, its maker is happy to highlight the torque of the Cummins Diesel engine, a 6.7L turbocharged inline 6-cylinder that now offers 1,075 lb-ft, along with 430 hp. To get to that, some adjustments were made to the mechanics (turbo, valves, intake manifold and pistons, in particular), but even more importantly, we have a new transmission. The new 8-speed unit – up from a 6-speed) significantly modifies towing operations by offering more efficiency (loaded or empty). Ram estimates the gains at around 5 percent.

To explain this simply, there were three different axle ratios with the 2024 model and the six-speed gearbox, namely 3.42, 3.73 and 4.10. For larger towing operations, it was necessary to opt for an axle ratio of 4.10 (four turns of the drive shaft for one wheel turn). The problem is that when driving empty, the engine speed is always higher with a higher ratio, which increases consumption.

But with the new 8-speed auto transmission, Ram no longer has to offer the 3.73 and 4.10 axle ratios, as its models can offer the same capacities with the 3.42 ratio. The gain is that the engine turns less quickly, which lowers consumption, without sacrificing capacities.

Note that the three axle ratios are still part of the game with the other engine in the range, a 6.4L Hemi V8 that we tend to forget, despite its impressive power of 405 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. We can understand this, because 80 percent of Ram HD buyers opt for the Diesel engine.

Note that the chassis-cab models retain the lower-performance version of the Diesel engine. It offers 360 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, in profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Ram HD: 9.0/10

We analyze the drive offered by this type of model differently from any other.

The notion of comfort, for example, has different parameters. The chassis of an HD truck is solid. It can take it. Consequently, when driving empty, it is bouncier. It's normal. What we can tell you is that the entire industry has made giant strides in the last 20 years. In the past, on certain roads, the experience when driving “empty” could be teeth-chattering. This is no longer the case today – the level of comfort is frankly impressive. Yes, it still shakes a little, but that's part of the experience.

And folks buy this model to make it work. It’s a good guess that 80 percent of buyers in this category tow loads once a week. And with weight in the back, comfort is enhanced.

2025 Ram 2500 HD, with trailers | Photo: D.Rufiange

We carried out two exercises; one with a 2500 pulling a 13,000-lb trailer, the other with a 3500 and a 19,000-lb weight attached to the rear. The course was the famous Davis Dam Grade, where Ram HD pickups are tested before receiving the official seal sending them into production. The route includes an 11-mile (17.7 km) climb on a 6-percent slope. On the way there, we were impressed by the fact that once at speed, we practically forget the weight grafted behind. When starting off the line, the impressive torque at our disposal allows the pickup to accelerate without effort.

Descents are also impressive, as two things happen. For one thing, the transmission understands what’s happening when downshifting manually. The gesture engages the ERS (Electric Range Select) system, so that it will remain in the gear it deems the right one to maintain a stable speed.

For another, by touching the brakes, an exhaust brake comes into play and slows down the model. In short, there is a restriction at the exhaust level, which means that the engine cannot evacuate all its power. It’s strangled, which translates into the equivalent of an engine brake, if you will.

2025 Ram 2500 HD, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Consumption

Natural Resources Canada doesn’t provide fuel consumption data for HD models. Just as well, probably, since the HD’s work and towing/transport duties ensure that consumption is significant.

During our test, driving without a load, we registered an average of 14.3L/100 km. At the other extreme, we obtained, with a 19,000-lb trailer over a 25-km route, including 19 of constant ascent over 2,000 feet, a result of 27.35L/100 km.

But as mentioned, consumption is secondary in importance with an HD truck. It’s made for work or to pull loads that would be impossible to tow otherwise.

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Ram has refined its HD range for 2025, and its customers asked for nothing less. Loyal they might be, but they expect more every time out. For consumers, the arms race between carmakers is a winning situation.

2025 Ram HD Canadian pricing

• 2025 Ram 2500 - $62,795

• 2025 Ram 2500 Rebel - $86,895

• 2025 Ram 2500 Power Wagon - $90,390

• 2025 Ram 3500 - $63,795

• Ram 3500 Chassis Cab - $59,995

• Ram 4500 Chassis Cab - $62,995

• Ram 5500 Chassis Cab - $64,995

Of course, each model includes variants at varying prices. Transportation and preparation fees are $2,395 across the range.

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ram 2500 HD, front grille | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ram 2500 HD Limited, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Ram 2500 HD, badging | Photo: D.Rufiange