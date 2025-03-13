Ram Targets One Customer at a Time to Gain Market Share

Laughlin, Nevada — Ram is introducing this year an updated HD (Heavy Duty) lineup, namely the ultra-robust 2500 and 3500 series models. Next week, we’ll have for you our driving impressions of the new models, which benefit from interesting improvements, particularly in terms of their mechanics and transmission.

While in Nevada for our first drives of the 2025 models, we had occasion to speak with the various brand managers to learn more about certain strategies put forward by the company, especially when it comes to conquering new market shares.

Loyalty

The ultra-rugged pickup truck segment features some of the strongest customer loyalty rates in the industry. Those who identify with Ford don't want to hear about General Motors (GM) or Ram products. Those with Chevy tattoos are not interested in competing models. And so on.

Which of course presents quite a challenge for automakers to convince customers to switch camps. And for a company like Ram that has always been in third place among the three major American manufacturers (1500 Series) in terms of sales and in second place in the HD model segment (2500 and 3500 Series), the challenge is even greater.

A Ram HD pickup on the road | Photo: Ram

So, how does the company gain ground? “It's with innovations that we manage to do it, like the RamBox. Once an owner experiences this kind of practical thing, they don't want to do without it and come back to us,” David Sowers, Director of Commercial Operations at Ram, told us.

He cited other technologies introduced by the brand, elements that have helped it gain market share, such as the arrival of Cummins Diesel engines in the early 90s, or coil springs and air suspensions in the late 2000s.

With the changes made to the 2025 vintage, Ram can once again affirm that it offers the engine with the most generous torque in its category. Indeed, the 6.7L turbodiesel inline-6 (Cummins), which is now only delivered in a high-output configuration, offers 1,075 lb-ft of torque, in addition to 430 hp. It also is now paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

"This kind of affirmation, that we offer the most torque in the category, is something simple to understand and tangible. People can identify with that. It's concrete. Now, it's up to us to get potential buyers behind the wheel to let them discover the models and their capabilities," added Sowers.

Nobody expects Ram to bolt into first place overnight, but the company sees its strategy as a marathon rather than a sprint. Little by little, by offering models that meet the requirements of the target clientele, it intends to make gains.

Be sure not to miss our full first-drive review of the 2025 Ram HD next Tuesday.