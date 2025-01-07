• Ram unveils its lineup of updated 2025 HD trucks.

Ram today announced important news for HD pickup buyers: the arrival of a new high-performance diesel engine for 2025.

The 2025 versions of the 2500 and 3500 series also benefit from multiple enhancements, similar to what it announced for the regular 2025 variants earlier in 2024.

Powertrains of the 2025 Ram HD Trucks

The new engine is an improved version of the 6.7L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine, which of course runs on diesel fuel. In addition to a host of technical adjustments (redesigned block, larger turbo, stronger pistons, more efficient intake manifold, etc.), the main difference is that the block is now mated to an 8-speed auto transmission, which changes the game when it comes to towing capacity.

The 2025 Ram HD truck pulling a trailer | Photo: Ram

It's not the maximum towing capability of 36,610 lb that's so important, but the fact that it's possible to tow the maximum load with an axle ratio of 3.42, rather than the 4.10 ratio previously required. This will mean additional fuel savings at high unladen speeds, with a lower axle ratio.

Ram also says that 1,075 lb-ft of torque is now available in every gear, which was not the case before. As a result, the company estimates that torque availability is 70-percent higher than with the outgoing model.

Acceleration figures from 0-97 km/h prove just how much of a difference torque distribution makes. The time was 8.0 seconds with a 2024 model; it drops to 6.9 seconds in 2025.

These changes are significant for the model, as over 70 percent of Ram HD pickup customers opt for the diesel engine. The Ram 2500 and 3500 come standard with a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine rated at 405 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque (gasoline).

Other changes

These changes are accompanied by other advances. For example, the gear selector for both engines is new. Better still, the mechanical control system recognizes whether or not the truck is loaded, and the new transmission will enable smooth starts in second gear when the model is unladen.

The 2025 Ram HD trucks | Photo: Ram

Versions of the 2025 Ram HD

For 2025, the Ram Heavy Duty range comprises Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn and Limited variants.

Aesthetically, each features a new grille with a singular design. New high-end LED headlamps, including two available bifunctional projectors, are now standard.

The 2025 Ram HD, interior | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram HD, lower central console for 2nd row | Photo: Ram

Inside

The New 2025 Ram HD models feature the latest-generation Uconnect multimedia system, accessed on 12.0-inch and 14.5-inch touchscreens. It offers an intuitive user experience, with more integrated functions. And as is fashionable with many luxury vehicles, a 10.25-inch passenger screen is also on the menu.

Of course, a host of other enhancements are on the cards for 2025, including towing functions, safety features, precise mechanical adjustments and more.

The new 2025 Ram 2500 and 3500 HD trucks are scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2025.

The 2025 Ram HD, badging | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram HD, front grille | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram HD, roll bars | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram HD, wheel | Photo: Ram

The 2025 Ram HD, avant | Photo: Ram