Ram is preparing to introduce an updated 2025 Heavy Duty truck range, with the Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 lines getting revised front styling and integrating modernized technologies. The official presentation is yet to come, but the brand has shared some first images since uncamouflaged prototypes will soon be hitting the roads to test their cooling systems.

More inspired styling

Those first images show the 2500 and 3500 models adopting a new front-end design, marked by a redesigned grille and separate lighting units. The hood also features a new air intake, while the mirrors and taillights receive a few updates. Although the changes are limited, it would appear that the third brake light is being updated to incorporate new cameras or sensors.

2025 Ram HD, three-quarters front | Photo: Ram

Technologies borrowed from the Ram 1500

Although Ram hasn't yet said much about the specifics of its Heavy Duty range, CEO Chris Feuell has already confirmed that these new models will incorporate the latest technologies taken from the Ram 1500. This suggests that the model could feature an upgraded 12-inch infotainment system, as well as a new 14.5-inch screen as an option.

The trucks could also offer a dual wireless charger, as well as a 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger. In addition, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Tungsten finish or the addition of hands-free driving assistance.

An improved diesel engine

The current model is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbodiesel in-line 6-cylinder engine good for 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. A more powerful version offers 420 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Rumours suggest that the diesel engine range may be simplified to include just one engine, combined with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Ram HD, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ram