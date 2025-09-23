• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx.

The Subaru Crosstrek has carved out a prime spot in the subcompact SUV segment thanks, first, to Subaru's reputation, but also to its versatility, standard all-wheel-drive system and excellent off-road capabilities for its class.

Within the lineup, the Onyx version, our test model, stands out with a visually more adventurous approach.

2025 Subaru Crosstrek – What’s new?

Having received a complete redesign in 2024, the Subaru Crosstrek remains relatively unchanged for 2025. The main evolution concerns the powertrain: the 182-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is now standard on all versions, except for the entry-level Convenience and Touring models.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx – 8.0/10

The Crosstrek is characterized by protective body cladding, a honeycomb grille and angularly designed wheels.

The exterior appearance of the Onyx version is intended to be robust and modern. It features black mirrors and antenna, as well as 18-inch wheels. The LED fog lights are distinguished by a yellow surround. The hexagonal grille with its gloss black accents reinforces the brand's visual identity. A gloss black rear spoiler completes the package, contributing to a more assertive and sporty style.

The steering-responsive LED headlights with high-beam assist are standard. Ground clearance is 220 mm (8.7 inches).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

The cabin of the Crosstrek Onyx 2025 offers a functional and pleasant atmosphere. The interior, with its light colours, is easy on the eyes. You immediately notice the aluminum alloy pedals and the leather-wrapped steering wheel, details that suggest a more dynamic orientation.

The centerpiece of the dashboard is the 11.6-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. In comparison, the heated seat buttons seem more anachronistic.

In terms of comfort, the Onyx version comes standard with two-level heated front seats and a dual-zone automatic climate control system. It is distinguished by a high-quality cloth upholstery.

Cargo space is an important practical aspect: the Crosstrek offers 564 litres behind the rear seats, a volume that can expand to 1,549 litres once the bench is folded down.

The Onyx version includes a black headliner and bronze decorative accents. Touches of yellow on the gauges and stitching create an interesting visual contrast. The dashboard and doors feature carbon-fiber-look trim. The heated steering wheel is leather-wrapped, as is the gear shifter.

This version is also equipped with a wireless phone charger and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx – 8.5/10

The Crosstrek Onyx emphasizes onboard technology. One of the highlights is the STARLINK multimedia system with its 11.6-inch touchscreen, which allows for easy use of the vehicle's features, not to mention wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The EyeSight driver-assist technology suite is standard on the Onyx trim. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and pre-collision braking. For convenience, a wireless phone charger is integrated into the centre console.

This version is also equipped with blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

As for the audio system, it offers satisfactory sound quality. The Limited and Wilderness versions offer a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx – 7.5/10

Under the hood of the 2025 Crosstrek Onyx is the standard 2.5L BOXER 4-cylinder engine, developing 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission is a Lineartronic CVT, which offers an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The SI-DRIVE system offers two driving modes: Intelligent, which prioritizes fuel economy, and Sport, which adjusts throttle response for a more dynamic drive.

Like all Subaru models (except for the BRZ), the Crosstrek is equipped with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The Onyx version also benefits from the dual-function X-MODE system, which optimizes traction on slippery or uneven surfaces.

Towing capacity of the 2025 Crosstrek Onyx is 680 kg (1,500 lb).

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx – 8.0/10

On the road, the Crosstrek is distinguished by its versatility. Thanks to its generous 220-mm ground clearance and all-wheel drive, it proves more capable off-road than most of its competitors.

The 2.5L engine offers more satisfying acceleration than the base engine, but it is not the most powerful in its class. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes about 8.5 seconds. With the CVT, abrupt acceleration can lead to a rubber-band effect and a high level of engine noise. However, with smoother driving, the comfort and power are quite respectable.

The vehicle's design clearly prioritizes comfort and off-road capability over pure sportiness. The suspension effectively absorbs road imperfections.

Fuel consumption

The official EnerGuide fuel consumption ratings for the 2025 Crosstrek Onyx are 8.9L/100 km in the city and 7.2L/100 km on the highway, for a combined average of 8.1L/100 km. It is interesting to note that upgrading to the 2.5L engine has only a minimal impact on fuel consumption compared to the 2.0L engine.

During our week-long test, we recorded a consumption of 7.4L/100 km on the highway at legal speeds and 10.3L/100 km in the city.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Subaru Crosstrek – Canadian pricing

In Canada, the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx is $34,295. The 2025 Crosstrek range extends from the Convenience trim at $29,495 to the Wilderness model at $38,495, placing the Onyx in the middle of the price range.

Your questions about the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx

Is the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx equipped with all-wheel drive?

Yes, Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is standard on all 2025 Crosstrek models.

What engine powers the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx?

The 2025 Crosstrek Onyx is powered by a 182-hp 2.5L BOXER 4-cylinder engine.

What is the fuel consumption of the 2025 Crosstrek Onyx?

Official ratings are 8.9L/100 km in the city, 7.2L/100 km on the highway, and 8.1L/100 km combined.

What is the cargo space of the 2025 Crosstrek Onyx?

It offers 564 litres behind the rear seats, a volume that can expand to 1,549 litres when the bench is folded down.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV delivers a lot for its size. Its trump card remains its standard all-wheel drive, a real asset on our roads. With its unique style full of black accents and yellow touches, the Onyx version does not go unnoticed.

In terms of performance, the Crosstrek may not be the fastest, and its sound insulation on the highway could be improved. But for everything else, it's an excellent compromise: comfortable, capable, and safe. It will especially appeal to those looking for a robust, reliable vehicle with excellent all-wheel drive, without sacrificing modern comfort and a certain style.

Competitors of the 2025 Subaru Crosstrek