• Auto123 reviews the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid.

Subaru’s 2026 Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid marks the third attempt by the brand to offer an electrified version of its popular subcompact SUV. There was the original 2014-2016 hybrid way back in another epoch, which has to be judged on its own merits, of its time.

The subsequent plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that arrived for 2020 was maybe less easy to forgive. At a time when competition in the field was starting to heat up, it offered a limited 27 km of electric range, and wandered quietly into the sunset having failed to win over Subaru’s loyal audience.

As it tries to get third-time lucky, Subaru has ditched the plug-in architecture in favour of a self-charging system for the new eBoxer Hybrid iteration of the small SUV. It shares its core drivetrain components with the updated Forester Hybrid and aims to address previous criticisms regarding power and efficiency.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid - What’s New?

The primary update for the 2026 model-year is the debut of this next-generation hybrid powertrain. Unlike previous versions, this system is integrated with Subaru’s 2.5L boxer engine. To support the electrified components, the vehicle now includes a 1.1-kWh lithium-ion battery and a significantly larger 63-litre fuel tank, intended to extend total driving range.

Cosmetic updates are subtle but specific to the hybrid. These include unique 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels and the introduction of hybrid-only paint colours: Sand Dune Pearl and Citrus Yellow Pearl (the latter of which is a high-visibility green hue).

Inside, the tech suite sees a major upgrade with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the 4.2-inch display found in conventional trims.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid

The 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid retains the rugged aesthetic of the third-generation Crosstrek model launched two years ago. It continues to use the "Impreza-on-stilts" formula, featuring substantial body cladding and a functional 220mm (8.7-inch) ground clearance. This height allows it to surpass the clearance of several larger SUVs.

Distinguishing marks for the hybrid are minimal. Aside from the unique wheels and paint options, e-boxer badges are affixed to the front fenders and the rear hatch. The overall footprint remains urban-friendly, maintaining dimensions that facilitate easy parking while preserving a trail-ready appearance.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

The cabin features a familiar Subaru layout, dominated by a vertically oriented 11.6-inch touchscreen. In the Limited trim, the only version available for the hybrid in Canada, the interior is upgraded with leather seating surfaces and orange contrast stitching. The materials include a mix of soft-touch padding and varying textures.

While the cabin provides supportive seating for long-distance travel and commendable legroom in both rows, cargo capacity remains a challenge. The trunk is already among the smallest in its class, and the inclusion of the hybrid battery reduces space further. Cargo volume drops from 564 litres in the gas model to 527 litres in the hybrid. With the rear seats folded, the capacity is 1,433 litres, compared to 1,549 litres in non-hybrid versions.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid

Talking tech when it comes to the Crosstrek Hybrid mostly means talking about safety and connectivity. The model comes standard with the latest generation of Subaru’s EyeSight safety suite, which includes automatic emergency steering, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. A 360-degree panoramic monitor is exclusive to this trim level.

Connectivity features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless phone charger. The 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster offers configurability and can display Apple Maps directly in front of the driver. However, the 11.6-inch central infotainment screen can sometimes get finicky with slow response times during startup and menu transitions.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid

The e-Boxer system pairs a 2.5L horizontally opposed 4-cylinder boxer engine with two electric motors. One motor acts as a starter-generator, while the second contributes to propulsion and energy recovery through regenerative braking. Total system output is 194 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque, a 14-hp increase over the standard 2.5L gas engine.

The system is managed by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Subaru’s signature symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive. Unlike some competitors that use electric motors to power the rear wheels, Subaru maintains a mechanical connection to ensure consistent power delivery.

Note that the vehicle can cruise in electric-only mode at speeds of up to 70–80 km/h under light loads.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid - Versions and pricing for Canada

In the Canadian market, Subaru has opted to offer the hybrid powertrain exclusively in the top-tier Limited trim. This decision places the hybrid at the summit of the Crosstrek price ladder.

• Convenience (gas) – $30,595

• Touring (gas) – $33,595

• Onyx (gas) – $35,095

• Limited (gas) – $38,095

• Limited e-Boxer (Hybrid) – $40,595

Note: All prices include a $2,295 freight and delivery charge. The hybrid carries a $2,500 premium over the conventional Limited trim.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid

The Crosstrek Hybrid is 142 kg heavier than the standard Limited model. While the extra mass is noticeable, suspension recalibration maintains a comfortable ride on bumpy roads and stable handling. The mechanical AWD system and X-MODE with hill descent control deliver the goods in deep snow and off-road conditions.

Acceleration is slightly improved, with the 0–100 km/h sprint taking 8.7 seconds compared to 9.3 seconds in the gas model. Neither number will get you writing postcards to the parentals back home. Also, the boxer engine can get loud and coarse under heavy throttle. Generally speaking, transitions between electric and gas power are smooth.

Fuel economy is rated at 6.5L/100 km combined; real-world testing in Canadian early spring temperatures in almost exclusively urban settings resulted in an average nowhere near that: 9.3L/100 km.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek eBoxer Hybrid

The subcompact hybrid SUV segment in Canada is currently limited to a few specific models:

• Kia Niro Hybrid

• Kia Sportage Hybrid (larger, but often cross-shopped)

• Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid remains the primary rival, offering 196 hp and a lower fuel consumption rating of 5.6L/100 km in ideal conditions.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the most capable version of this subcompact SUV to date, offering a unique blend of mechanical all-wheel drive and improved zippiness for urban driving. Its solid build quality and off-road readiness remain top-tier for the segment.

However, the high entry price caused by the single-trim strategy in Canada and the modest real-world fuel savings in colder conditions may make the standard gas-only models a more practical choice for many buyers. But we will say this: For those wanting a smaller footprint with true all-weather confidence, the hybrid represents a more refined effort than Subaru’s previous attempts at electrification.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers