When a model has been on the market for more than 30 years, it's fair to say its creator has done something right. Case in point, the Subaru Outback, launched in 1994 by a Japanese automaker that has developed a rabidly loyal following in Canada, it’s also fair to say.

The “wagon” version of the Legacy sedan, which is going away at the end of this year, has evolved over the years to meet the ever-changing needs of a clientele that has remained loyal to it. In fact, it's one of the most loyal in the industry, which explains the model’s longevity.

Why the fierce loyalty? There are several reasons, really. Firstly, there’s its format, as practical today as it was in 1994. That and the model's all-wheel drive system, highly regarded with good reason. You only have to get behind the wheel of an Outback during a snowstorm to understand that.

As you can imagine, all this appeals to Subaru buyers (and to new converts, of course), who just want more of what they like. And Subaru is happy to give them more.

2025 Subaru Outback - What's new?

The current generation of the Outback was presented in September 2019. So yes, the product is getting old. In 2023, the company gave it a styling update, which was very welcome, especially since the previous, 2020 design update had been very meek. Since then, variants have been added to the range, not least the Wilderness.

The Premier XT model that we drove sits at the top of the model pyramid. This is a richly-equipped variant, and it returns in the same form in 2025.

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, in profile | Photo: Subaru

Design of the 2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT – 7.0/10

This is not the place to get excited about design. The design of a Subaru product is not something to dwell on. The lines are plain, the visual signature isn’t anything bold, the whole car is very skilled at blending into the background. And this is just fine with most typical Subaru buyers like, just like sleek and flashy appeals to Lamborghini customers.

Only the Wilderness variant offers something a little more striking, visually speaking.

The Premier XT variant stands out, such as it does, with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, as well as silver accents on the front and rear bumpers and roof rails, and chrome-decorated door handles.

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

The same unassuming vibe is found inside. It's conventional, and that's just fine. As with 99 percent of Subaru products, the 11.6-inch screen is positioned vertically on the centre console. The multimedia system is efficient and user-friendly, though hardly revolutionary. Our only complaint is the bottom section, where instead of physical controls for the climate system, everything is touch-sensitive.

Seating comfort is decent, as is visibility, and the driving position fine even if it’s not the best we’ve come across. If it was a colour, the overall impression would be grey. Note that the leather upholstery is Nappa, and that the rear seats are heated with this model, while the front seats are also ventilated.

That's the Subaru experience. And we still love the cargo volume: 923 litres behind the second row, 2,141 litres behind the first.

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, front grille | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT - 7.5/10

Technologically speaking, the Outback is true to itself – it doesn't reinvent the wheel. The model offers what's necessary, and not that much more. The EyeSight safety system stands out, with its radars and cameras located inside the vehicle (at the top of the windscreen, near the roof), ensuring that they work properly in winter, even when conditions deteriorate.

However, there’s no ignoring the intrusive nature of the model's safety features, such as warnings and corrections for centering in the lane. So intrusive that our first instinct is to deactivate everything. There's a fine line between an effective safety system that knows how to be discreet, and one that annoys users to the point where they turn functions off.

Note that to obtain the best safety ratings from the American IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), those systems must be ubiquitous, and yes even annoying. It's like the buzzer that sounds when you unbuckle your seatbelt to back the car up; it's enough to drive you crazy! However, because the device is so flashy, the models score more points with the organizations that have our “good” at heart.

Oh, and for those of you who still have a CD collection, a CD player is included with this variant.

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT - 7.5/10

The first four models in the range (Convenience, Touring, Onyx and Limited) work with a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder offering 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. Starting with the Wilderness model, and with the Limited XT and Premier XT variants, the model comes with a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder that serves up 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. In both cases, a continuously variable transmission links all four wheels.

And yes, the symmetrical all-wheel drive is one of the strengths of the Outback, and of all the models in the Subaru family (the exception being the 2WD BRZ).

Driving the 2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT – 7.0/10

Many models – most actually – are the result of compromises in all sorts of areas. You can criticize the Outback for its dull, boring driving style, but as you rack up the miles over long distances, you'll savour its level of comfort and the peace and quiet it offers, a peace and quiet that allows you to notice the quality of the Harman-Kardon audio system and its 12 speakers.

It's important to understand the product's vocation here: you don't buy a Subaru Outback for the performance; you but it to get you and your gear reliably from A to B.

That said, the turbo engine does improve the performance somewhat, but again, it’s a compromise: it comes at the expense of higher fuel consumption. Handling is decent, but above all, it will give the typical driver a sense of confidence. That’s not insignificant for folks shopping for a family vehicle.

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, wheels | Photo: D.Rufiange

Fuel consumption

With the more powerful engine, it's hard to see average fuel consumption dropping below 9.0L/100 km. Subaru claims 10.6L in the city, 8.1L on the highway. We registered 8.9L, but with few moments of heavy traffic during our week.

If you want to spend less on fuel, a version equipped with the base engine is worth considering, with promised averages of 9.2L and 7.3L, respectively. Though the difference between the two isn’t gigantic.

Towing capacity is 3,500 lb with the turbo engine, 2,700 lb with the naturally aspirated unit.

2025 Subaru Outback pricing in Canada

- 2025 Outback Convenience - $34,495 CAD ($37,161 with fees)

- 2025 Outback Touring - $38,795 ($41,461)

- 2025 Outback Onyx - $41,095 ($43,761)

- 2025 Outback Limited - $42,995 ($45,661)

- 2025 Outback Wilderness - $45,295 ($47,961)

- 2025 Outback Limited XT - $45,795 ($48,461)

- 2025 Outback Premier XT - $47,895 ($50,561)

2025 Subaru Outback Premier XT, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

The Subaru Outback is still an interesting choice for those who feel it can meet their needs. However, it's important to weigh up your needs and wants in terms of equipment, because as you've just seen, the price tag quickly becomes less attractive at the top of the range.

Take the time to analyze what the competition has to offer. Interesting propositions abound in this segment. No matter where you start shopping, it's crucial to take a look at what competitors are proposing.

Competitors of the 2025 Subaru Outback

- Chevrolet Equinox

- Ford Escape

- GMC Terrain

- Honda HR-V

- Hyundai Tucson

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-50

- Mitsubishi Outlander

- Nissan Rogue

- Toyota Crown Signia

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan