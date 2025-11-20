• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Subaru Outback.

Sedona, AZ – While some models have rather short careers in the automotive world, others manage to defy predictions and survive the test of time. Like the Subaru Outback, which begins its 32nd year on the market in 2026.

Way back in 1995, first year of life for the model, cell phones were still very rare, as were websites and… SUVs.

Speaking of which. For the transition to its new, seventh generation, the Outback once again grows in volume, in fact it now presents itself unambiguously as an SUV. The transition from the wagon was made some time ago, but the model had still maintained certain ties to the car. No more.

But there’s more to the ‘From Car to SUV’ byline. More on that below.

2026 Subaru Outback: What's new?

Generally speaking, a new generation means wholesale changes. That’s largely the case here, even though some important elements remain, such as the mechanics, as well as the product’s primary purpose: to answer the call of weekend warriors interested in heading off-road.

Thus, the Outback changes skin significantly enough that we understand we’re dealing with a new vintage here. The design, the cabin, the multimedia approach, the chassis — the revisions were major.

Design of the 2026 Subaru Outback - 7.5/10

Subaru has always been conservative regarding design. Its products generally evolve only in mild increments. We see a break with this new Outback, and the reason is simple. The model was always based on the Legacy sedan, meaning it borrowed many of its elements, including its style.

With the removal of that car from the market, Subaru’s designers had carte blanche to transform the model’s appearance.

This is especially visible at the front, completely rethought. The styling displays more character. The nose appears higher and the fascia is wider, while the overall vehicle presents a boxier look. And all of that translates into space gains inside.

The interior gets a higher roof, making it feel more like an SUV. Though from the side, the long hood still gives the model proportions that are normally those of a wagon.

We get the same boxy effect at the rear, and the impression of width is accentuated by the presence of the light that spans the entire width.

The manufacturer sees its model's format as a compromise between the dimensions of a compact and a midsize SUV.

2026 Subaru Outback versions in Canada

Four trims will be offered: Touring, Limited XT, Wilderness and Premier XT. While each now offers a more rugged style, the Wilderness variant will, of course, offer a little more in that regard. Details are forthcoming concerning the Wilderness, as its production begins in December. The other models are arriving at dealerships as of this writing.

Wheel size is 18 inches at the entry level, 19 higher up the hierarchy. The Wilderness variant will still roll on 17-inch tires.

Interior

Inside, Subaru also started almost from scratch. The dashboard is entirely new, with a new layout for the screens. The good news, not to say the VERY good news, is that the automaker has understood how much users appreciate buttons. Especially to control stuff like temperature, ventilation and the heated seats, which can done vis the centre console. Simple. Intuitive. Safe.

The company listened to consumer complaints to offer a more user-friendly environment, and it works. We even find hooks on the dashboard to place a device charging cable, to prevent it from being cumbersome.

Larger cup holders (let’s not forget the importance of the American market) and the presence of USB-A and USB-C ports are worth highlighting, as is a space for phone charging.

The distribution of heating zones on the front seats has even been reviewed to offer better performance around the shoulders and seat cushion. For ventilation, everything has also been improved for better distribution of cool air.

Space is very similar in the first two rows compared to before, but head clearance is greater. Cargo volume sees significant gains, with volume increasing from 2,141 to 2,280 litres.

Outback buyers will be able to load more gear than ever in the back. And, interestingly, the company adds a new cargo cover. Now flexible, it offers several functions, including serving as protection for the sill and the rear bumper when loading gear into the vehicle.

Technology in the 2026 Subaru Outback - 8.5/10

One of the biggest changes inside the new 2026 Subaru Outback is the new multimedia system, accessed via 12.1-inch display and blessedly offers a much more intuitive and, above all, faster interface. Developed in-house, it features an interface and functions designed based on customer feedback.

No one will mourn the departure of the current system, which was slow and often capricious.

Flanking that infotainment screen is 12.3-inch driver data screen. It’s highly configurable so you can customize the display according to preference. The information presented is clear and organized so that you quickly find what’s necessary.

And, a small detail that speaks volumes about the desire to truly simplify things for the driver: a button on the steering wheel allows the trip odometer to be reset. With some vehicles, you have to go into a sub-menu of the multimedia system to do this.

Safety is, of course, omnipresent with the company's EyeSight system, which benefits from a host of new functions, including hands-free semi-autonomous driving on certain highways. Note that this will be offered with the Premier XT variant only and that the system update will have to be done at the dealership in early 2026.

A monitor offering a 360 view for manoeuvring in confined spaces is also available. In short, the offer is complete.

Powertrains of the 2026 Subaru Outback - 8.0/10

Nothing changes under the hood of the 2026 Outback, as there are still two mechanical options - the 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder and the 2.4L turbo 4-cylinder. What changes is their use within the lineup. Essentially, Subaru told us that its exchanges with customers made it clear that the majority of buyers wanted to benefit from the increased power of the turbocharged engine.

The company satisfies them by installing it under the hood of the top three variants. Thus, only the base trim inherits the naturally aspirated engine. The power of the two blocks is unchanged: 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque for the first, 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque for the second.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is mated to both.

Driving the 2026 Subaru Outback Driving - 8.5/10

One of the things we feared with the drive of this new vintage was losing the car-like driving feel and finding a typical SUV experience behind the wheel.

That is absolutely not the case. The new 2026 Outback still drives like a car, and its level of comfort is irreproachable. The most notable improvement concerns soundproofing, which is greatly improved - thanks, among other things, to the addition of soundproofing material to the windshield and front side windows, as well as inside the doors. The roof rails were also redesigned to reduce wind noise.

The work on this front paid dividends. It appeared to us immediately noticeable, not least because our test day took place under torrential rain.

The model's solidity on slippery and rocky off-road trails also showed us that the adjustments made to the chassis mean this new Outback is better planted than ever on the surface it drives on. The X-Mode driving setting is still part of the package, and it’s accessible via a button on the steering wheel for even greater ease of use.

The company also took the time to specify that it had made improvements to its all-wheel-drive system, which benefits from better active torque distribution, precisely for more stability. The steering and aerodynamics have also been studied and further contribute to the model's efficiency.

In short, the drive is very reassuring. We can safely say that it will appeal to those who try the model.

2026 Subaru Outback – Canadian Pricing

As mentioned, four trims are on the menu. Here are the prices effective in Canada for 2026.

- 2026 Outback Touring - $40,895 MSRP ($43,756 with fees)

- 2026 Outback Limited XT - $48,195 ($51,056 with fees)

- 2026 Outback Wilderness - $49,195 ($52,042 with fees)

- 2026 Outback Premier XT - $51,195 ($54,056 with fees)

Note that the base version has been removed from the catalog. Which makes for a better-equipped entry model, but also a more expensive one - about $1,900 more compared to 2025.

The final word

The 2026 Outback is pretty much all new, then. It remains faithful to its purpose, which is to offer active families a suitable solution, with off-road capabilities that are slightly superior to what the majority of rivals in the segment offer.

And why did we reference a car in the title? The answer is twofold, actually. At its debut, the Outback was intended to be a wagon version of the Legacy sedan, which had also been offered in a wagon configuration.

What fewer people know is that Subaru offered an Outback sedan. That was in 1995. Thus, we can state clearly that the model literally went from car to SUV. This hasn't been seen often in automotive history. In fact, it's a first.

Competitors of the 2026 Subaru Outback

- Chevrolet Equinox

- Ford Bronco Sport

- Honda CR-V / Passport

- Hyundai Tucson / Santa Fe

- Jeep Grand Cherokee

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-50

- Nissan Rogue

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan

