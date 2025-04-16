New York 2025: A more adventurous 2026 Subaru Outback

New York, NY – Very busy in the Big Apple this year, Subaru this morning premiered its new generation 2026 Outback, including its most robust variant: the Wilderness.

This double launch marks 30 years of a model that has successfully combined on-road comfort and off-road capabilities, becoming one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in Canada.

The 2026 Subaru Outback, three-quarters rear | Photo: Subaru

Design of the 2026 Subaru Outback

The 2026 Outback adopts a more upright stance and leads with a widened grille as well as a new lighting signature. The rugged roof rails support up to 363 kg when stationary, and a new feature now allows for lateral loading — practical for suspending a hammock or camping gear.

At the rear, a more inclined window increases cargo volume, and a redesigned bumper protects the bodywork against scratches.

The 2026 Subaru Outback, interior | Photo: Subaru

A modern and eco-friendly interior

The interior incorporates recycled materials, 12.1-inch touchscreen (Subaru Multimedia Plus system) and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity is standard, as is hybrid navigation. Noise levels have been reduced by 10 percent, the seats are more ergonomic and rear cargo space gains flexibility.

Technology in the 2026 Subaru Outback

All versions are equipped with the next-generation EyeSight system, that brings with it three front cameras, radar, active lane change detection, semi-autonomous assistance up to 135 km/h and emergency stop assistance with notification to medical services if the driver becomes unresponsive.

The 2026 Subaru Outback, front | Photo: Subaru

The 2026 Subaru Outback, engine | Photo: Subaru

Powertrains of the 2026 Subaru Outback

Two engines are available for buyers:

• For base versions, a 2.5L naturally aspirated engine that offers 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

• For XT and Wilderness versions, a 2.4L turbo engine good for 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque.

Each engine is paired with a Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode, symmetrical all-wheel drive and a revised X-MODE for difficult terrain.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, in profile | Photo: Subaru

An even more capable Wilderness model

The 2026 Wilderness pushes the Outback experience even further. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, it receives several technical and stylistic improvements specific to the version.

Powertrain and new suspensions

Powered by the 2.4L 260-hp turbo engine, the 2026 Outback Wilderness now incorporates electronic adaptive suspension. Acceleration sensors and intelligent control dampers allow the vehicle to adjust in real-time to road or trail conditions, offering a more stable and comfortable ride.

Enhanced off-road capabilities

• Ground clearance: 241 mm

• Approach / ramp / departure angles: 20° / 21.2° / 22.5° (better than the previous generation)

• Tires: Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain on 17-inch matte black wheels

• Towing: 3,500-lb capacity with 7 and 4-pin connectors, and redesigned tow bar

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, three-quarters rear | Photo: Subaru

Exclusive Wilderness design

The look is both utilitarian and distinctive, and includes ladder roof rails with reinforced hooks (363 kg static), reinforced metal underbody protection, copper accents on headlights, rails, and lights, and hexagonal LED fog lights.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, interior | Photo: Subaru

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness, seats | Photo: Subaru

A washable, practical and tech-heavy interior

There are animal-free, waterproof surfaces, copper accents and a multifunction cargo area offering 980 litres of volume. This trunk also features a convertible cargo cover (divider, hammock, protective mat) and eight utility hooks that can support 2.7 kg each.

The Wilderness also benefits from the 360° camera, Subaru Multimedia Plus, OTA updates, SiriusXM radio and all the modern features already seen on the 2026 Outback.

The final word

The 2026 Subaru Outback continues its mission as a versatile SUV offering a modernized design, advanced technologies and increased safety. As for the Wilderness version, it takes a new step with improved off-road capabilities, distinctive styling and mechanics that are better adapted for to adventure.

The new Outback will arrive at Canadian dealerships by the end of 2025, followed by the Wilderness in early 2026. The model range includes Touring, XT Limited, XT Premier... and of course, the Wilderness.