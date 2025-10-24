Here’s What the 2026 Subaru Outback Costs in Canada

Introduced at the New York Auto Show last spring, the 2026 Subaru Outback is now available for sale, and we now know its price range.

First off, a reminder that the Outback, previously a wagon with a somewhat rugged look, became an out and out SUV with the transition from the sixth to the new, seventh generation. This is a significant transition for the model, which sits between the Forester and the Ascent in Subaru’s lineup.

In the transition, the Japanese automaker took the opportunity to eliminate the Convenience, Onyx, and Limited versions. As a result, only one entry-level version (Touring) remains with the meeker engine and a sub-$50,000 price point.

Here is the complete price range for the 2026 Subaru Outback:

2026 Subaru Outback Touring: starting at $43,563

The Outback Touring is the only version to be powered by a 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder boxer engine. It develops 180 hp and is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Standard equipment includes:

• EyeSight Driver Assist Technology

• MySubaru connected services

• Heated steering wheel

• 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

• Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

• Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD)

• DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System (DMS)

2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT: starting at $50,863

The 2026 Outback Limited XT is the least expensive version to receive the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 260 hp. This trim gets the following equipment:

• 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with cloud-based navigation

• 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

• DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System (DMS)

• 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function

• Power-adjustable front passenger seat

• Heated rear outboard seats

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness: starting at $51,863

For an additional $1,000 compared to the Limited XT trim, you can jump to the Wilderness version. This more adventurous Outback is distinguished by the following features:

• 240 mm of ground clearance, new adaptive dampers

• Interior decorative accents in gunmetal and anodized copper finish with anodized copper-colored stitching

• Heated steering wheel with anodized copper-colored decorative accents

• Heated front and rear outboard seats with all-weather soft-touch upholstery with geometric pattern

• Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires on 17-inch matte-black finish alloy wheels

• Roof rails

• Underbody protection elements

2026 Subaru Outback Premier XT: starting at $53,863

Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Premier XT inherits the surround-view monitor and three-level ventilated front seats with genuine Nappa leather upholstery.