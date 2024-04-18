• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the new-generation 2025 Toyota Camry.

San Diego, CA - Few models survive more than 20 years on the market. Imagine one that lasts more than 40. Such is the case with the Toyota Camry. Launched in 1982 as a 1983 model, this car is now part of the furniture on our market. And for 2025, it's getting the kind of treatment you'd hope for for a legend.

2025 Toyota Camry: What's new?

For 2025, the Camry benefits from a complete overhaul for its ninth-generation makeover. In addition to the revised design and improvements to the chassis and equipment, the Camry is now defined in a new way: it’s in hybrid configuration only.

For the rest, we're talking about an evolution of the model, not a revolution. You don't change a winning recipe; you just fine-tune the seasoning. And that's what Toyota has done.

2025 Toyota Camry, profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Toyota Camry design - 7.5/10

It’s easy to recognize the new generation, but just as easy to differentiate it from its predecessor. That's what evolutionary styling is all about. You keep the signature, while ensuring that the design will still be relevant five years from now. We won't dwell on the language used by the company to describe the approach; we'll leave you to observe the model.

Suffice to say, the design work was carried out in the U.S., and there are four trim levels (SE, SE Enhanced, XSE and XLE). Each features daytime running lights and LED headlights, and the SE and XSE versions are given a sportier touch. Wheel sizes start at 16 inches but can range from 18 to 19 inches on other versions.

SE versions feature blackened elements. This theme is further explored with the XSE grade, which inherits functional air intakes, spoiler, diffuser and racing-inspired skirts. Don't forget that in the NASCAR stock car racing series, it's the Camry that represents Toyota.

2025 Toyota Camry, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

Inside

On board, everything evolves in the right direction, and the presentation is tasteful. The screens are well integrated, and there are enough physical buttons to avoid having to dig around in on-screen menus whilst driving.

Depending on the version, the interior features different qualities: SofTex fabric for the SE trim, leather for the XSE variant, while leather and Dinamica micro-fibre team up on the XLE. Grey and black dominate throughout, but you can opt for a red interior with the XSE proposition, if you want to add a little colour and zest to your model.

Camry SE and XSE models get aluminum sport pedals, as well as leather surfaces on the steering wheel and gear selector, all in keeping with the model's sportier look.

That’s not to mention push-button start and a dual-zone climate control system. At the top of the range, we find a panoramic sunroof (XSE and XLE) and memory for the driver's position (XLE), among other extras.

2025 Toyota Camry, driver data screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Toyota Camry - 8/10

The driver data screen is 7.0 inches with SE trim levels, 12.3 inches for XSE and XLE versions. Those grades also feature a 10.0-inch head-up display. The multimedia system screen is 8.0 inches on the SE model, 12.3 inches otherwise.

Wireless connections are standard for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and charging of cellular devices is also wireless. Note that two phones can be linked to the Bluetooth system. And those who want more can always subscribe to the Drive Connect system, which provides additional conveniences like voice recognition for access to certain functions.

In terms of safety, all 2025 Camrys are equipped with the TSS 3.0 (Toyota Safety Sense) suite, which offers a host of features.

2025 Toyota Camry, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota Camry - 9.5/10

Under the hood, there's only one option: a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 225 hp with front-wheel drive models, and 232 hp with all-wheel drive models. The offer is simple. The SE model is front-wheel drive only. By adding the "Enhanced" package, you can obtain it in two- or four-wheel drive configuration. For the XSE and XLE variants, all-wheel drive is standard.

The hybrid system teaming up with that powertrain is fifth-generation and is already in use in the Prius and Corolla Cross. This system is smaller and lighter and tuned to deliver more natural acceleration synchronized with engine speed. Toyota says this has been achieved thanks to a greater contribution from the electric motor. In other words, the electric motor delivers more power and prevents the gasoline engine from revving too quickly in relation to the vehicle's speed.

2025 Toyota Camry, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Toyota Camry - 8/10

See if you remember these common descriptions from 20 years ago of the Camry’s on-road behaviour: "sleepy ride", "boring as hell" or simply "beige". Which was one of the common dsra colours it came in, of course.

The insults were, well, justified. No one questioned the model’s quality or reliability, but when it came to enjoyment, Toyota was out in left field.

How things have changed in 20 years. Not to the point of the Camry morphing into a track monster, but the car’s handling is dynamic and when pushed, it responds with aplomb. In fact, its chassis is capable of taking more than can its tires, which will start singing before the suspension cries foul.

The steering offers excellent feedback, and the symbiosis with the road is good. So much so, in fact, that my first impression of the tested model is that the Honda Accord, the sworn enemy, is smoother, but that the Camry is more nervous.

No, I didn't drink before I said that.

A test drive of an XLE variant will be necessary to clarify matters, as the suspension settings of the SE and XSE variants are sportier. We're talking about a relatively short first test drive here. Our test drive enabled my co-driver and I to cover around 50 km each. So pretty short.

We'll leave it at that for now.

2025 Toyota Camry, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Fuel consumption

Toyota promises an average of 4.6L/100 km at the pump with a front-wheel drive model, and 5.1L with all-wheel drive, which is starting to look very good for a car of this size. During our half-day test drive, we saw vehicles averaging 4.2L/100.

2025 Toyota Camry prices in Canada

Here's what the offer looks like in Canada:

- Camry SE (FWD) - $34,300

- Camry SE Upgrade (FWD) - $36,300

- Camry SE Enhanced (AWD) - $37,950

- Camry XSE (AWD) - $44,250

- Camry XLE (AWD) - $44,950

In addition, there is a $1,860 freight and preparation charge for the Camry. Other charges may apply.

2025 Toyota Camry, headlight | Photo: D.Rufiange

Frequently asked questions about the 2025 Toyota Camry

Is the Camry the best buy in its class?

It's impossible to give a clear answer to that, because your final choice will depend on your preferences. What we can say is that the 2025 Toyota Camry remains one of the three most interesting cars in its class, along with the Honda Accord and the Subaru Legacy.

Will Toyota ever offer a plug-in hybrid version of this model?

Not in the short term, but the company is keen to expand its range of plug-in hybrids. This would start with certain SUVs and pickup trucks carrying the Toyota badge. We'd probably have to wait until the next generation of the Camry to see it offer electric range, if its makers decide to do so.

The final word

The Toyota Camry makes progress once again with this new generation. Without being truly exceptional, it does everything well, and scores points with really attractive fuel economy ratings.

In fact, if there's one thing to remember, it's that the 2025 Toyota Camry won't disappoint. That's it.

Strong points

- Tasteful design

- Excellent fuel economy

- Hybridity and all-wheel drive for the first time

Weak points

- Suspension performance a little dry with the version tested (SE)

- Rising price range

- Basic LE version discontinued (more affordable)

2025 Toyota Camry, front grille | Photo: D.Rufiange

Competitors of the 2025 Toyota Camry

- Chevrolet Malibu

- Honda Accord (hybrid version available)

- Hyundai Sonata (hybrid version available)

- Subaru Legacy