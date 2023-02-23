Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Camry and RAV4: New Generations Could Be Coming in 2024

The RAV4 and Camry are the brand's two best-selling models in the U.S.

•    Toyota plans to introduce new generations of the Camry and RAV4 in 2024, according to Australian outlet The Drive.

•    The RAV4 has been the best-selling vehicle (outside of pickups) in North America since 2017.

•    The Camry is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the North American market this year.

In the Toyota universe, and even in the industry at large, the Camry sedan and RAV4 SUV are undisputed stars. The former has been in the brand’s lineup for 40 years. Since 1997, it's been the best-selling car in the U.S. (with the exception of 2001, when it was edged out by the Honda Accord).

As for the RAV4, it's been the best-selling vehicle in North America since 2017, aside from the Big Three’s pickup trucks.

Central as they are in the Toyota lineup, however, their last renewal was for 2018 (Camry) and 2019 (RAV4). They are ripe for major upgrades.

In fact, the next generations of both models are planned for next year, according to a report by Australian outlet The Drive, based on a source it calls reliable.

The new Camry will be based on an evolved version of the TNGA-K platform. As for the RAV4, Drive claims it will debut towards the end of 2024, implying that it could be presented somewhere in the next year. The SUV would have the same underpinnings as the current model.

The automaker has confirmed none of this for the time being, so we’re in the realm of speculation and dependent on the word of that reliable source. Not only that, the information comes from a site located on the other side of the planet, which makes things even more uncertain for our market. However, considering the age of the current models, we can guess that when the next Camry and RAV4 are presented, it will be on a global scale.

An unveiling of both models next year is therefore very plausible.

